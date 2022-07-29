www.ign.com
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
Mio is one of the playable main characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. On this page, you can find details about Mio's character overview, when she appears in the game's story, as well as information on her class and skills. Mio Character Overview. Mio is an off-seer just like Noah, and...
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Part 1 of Digimon Survive's story continues to ramp up the stakes and expand the roster of characters. To ensure you make all the best choices for your style, the walkthrough below breaks down each key moment. The Roster Grows. At the beginning of this chapter, you catch up with...
Azure Gleam Chapter 11 - Reprisal
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Azure Gleam Chapter 11. The Camp section of this page focuses on new camp actions, such as any new facilities and/or documents that appear during this chapter. We've also listed the best response(s) for each character, which can earn you support points when you first speak to them at your camp. The War Map section of this page shows you what every survey spot contains. Use this to plan out which territories you want to focus on first. This is great for optimizing your collection of building materials. The final section of each walkthrough contains tips and strategies for that chapter's final battle.
Pat Carroll, the Emmy and Grammy Award-Winning Voice Behind The Little Mermaid's Ursula, Dies at 95
Pat Carroll, the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning voice behind The Little Mermaid's Ursula and an entertainer whose career lasted over 70 years, has died at the age of 95. As reported by Variety, Carroll's death was confirmed by her representative, Derek Maki, and he shared that Carroll "died with her best friend by her side" in Cape Cod, Massachusetts while recovering from pneumonia.
Devotion - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Devotion, an upcoming movie starring Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski, and Joe Jonas. Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.
How to Watch The Lord of the Rings in Chronological Order
From its epic scale and unmatched sense of adventure to its beloved characters and the unforgettable relationships between them, Lord of the Rings remains the all-time best series of fantasy films. Now, 21 years after The Fellowship of the Ring, LotR is back in the zeitgeist thanks to Amazon’s upcoming Middle-earth TV series, The Rings of Power.
Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek Legend Who Played Nyota Uhura, Dies at 89
Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek legend who played Nyota Uhura on Star Trek: The Original Series, has died at the age of 89. Nichols son, Kyle Johnson, shared the news on his mother's official Instagram account, saying that he regrets to inform us that "a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years."
Andor: New Star Wars Show Gets a Delay, and a New Trailer
Disney has revealed a new trailer for Andor – but also revealed that it's been delayed to September 21. The upcoming Disney+ series was originally set to begin on August 31, but has been pushed back almost a month. It will now begin with a three-episode premiere. Disney hasn't...
Exclusive Look Back at the Predator Franchise, from Schwarzenegger to Prey
This exclusive featurette looks back at the Predator film franchise, from the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger original to Prey, which premieres August 5, 2022, Disney+. Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior who has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains. So when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.Prey stars Amber Midthunder, newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope, and Dane DiLiegro as the Predator. The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, written by Patrick Aison, and produced by John Davis, Jhane Myers, and Marty Ewing, with Lawrence Gordon, Ben Rosenblatt, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Marc Toberoff serving as executive producers.
The Bear Makes You Taste the Tension | IGN Staff Picks
It’s possible you may not have noticed but, uh… there are so many things to watch. Whether it’s streaming, on cable (dozens of us still have it. DOZENS!), or in theaters, there is an absolute waterfall of art being dropped on us all at any given second. It can feel pretty impossible to navigate that sometimes, but the IGN team is here to help make sense of it all.
DC League Of Super Pets End Credits Scene Was Fueled By Dwayne Johnson, Tequila
DC League of Super Pets is just the latest comic book movie with a post-credits scene. But while the post-credit creation process might usually be from the writers, this one was down to Dwayne Johnson and a bottle of tequila. The recently-released Super Pets movie stars Johnson as the voice...
Sylvester Stallone Slams the Latest Rocky Spin-Off, Calls Producers 'Parasites'
Rocky star Sylvester Stallone is extremely upset about the new Rocky and Creed spin-off, has dubbed the franchise's owners 'parasites', and called out Dolph Lundgren for not telling him about plans for the movie in advance. After hearing about Drago – the upcoming film starring Dolph Lundgren and Florian Munteanu,...
Westworld: Season 4 Episode 6 Review - "Fidelity"
Warning: The following contains full spoilers for the Westworld Season 4 episode "Fidelity," which aired on July 31 on HBO. Westworld's fourth season has bubbled up into something very special (and sinister) but one of the best things it's accomplished, story-wise, was taking seemingly sidelined characters -- Frankie and her mom, Uwade -- and giving them a meaningful, impactful arc. At first, it seemed like they were just going to be the family Caleb left behind while he went off to fight the war, but instead they became his successors. "Fidelity" was a tremendous chapter that showcased this legacy while also playing into Aaron Paul's strengths as an actor (which is to be put through the freakin' wringer).
The Rock Booed on Stage, GTA 6's New Protagonist, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From new features being added to the PS5, to The Flash Movie being in jeopardy due to Ezra Miller, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news!
James Gunn: Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Might Be 'Favorite Movie' But Not 'Favorite Shooting Experience'
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn reveals the film had a “very difficult” shoot. Asked whether the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy sequel or the Holiday Special was his favorite story to shoot, the 55-year-old filmmaker opened up about his experience on set. “The Holiday...
New to Netflix for August 2022
August is underway and with it comes a whole bunch of new selections to watch on Netflix. From The Sandman season 1, to Locke & Key season 3, as well as all three of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies, we've got you covered on all of the new shows and movies hitting Netflix this month.
Namor: Conquered Shores Gives the Old Man Logan Treatment to Marvel's First Mutant
The Marvel Universe has a rich history of postapocalyptic future stories, particularly when it comes to the X-Men franchise. But until now, we haven't seen one of these stories focus on Marvel's so-called first mutant, Namor the Sub-Mariner. That all changes with the release of Christopher Cantwell and Pasqual Ferry's Namor: Conquered Shores.
