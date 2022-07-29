Businesses on Post Avenue in Westbury hit by overnight break-ins

Multiple businesses on Post Avenue in Westbury were broken into early Friday, police say.

The front window of Toskana's Pizzeria was shattered, and the register was stolen around 3 a.m.

Jennie Dautha, owner of the pizzeria, says it will cost $5,000 to repair the window . They also need to buy a new register.

"I'm just very upset - I mean, I don't think it's right," Dautha says. "It's not fair to regular working-class people to have to deal with this."

There has been a slew of other break-ins on Post Avenue overnight.

Aztec Deli, Maria's Pastry Shop and Puntacana Dominican Grill were also all broken into.

Police are still investigating the break-ins.