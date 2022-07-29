Azure Gleam Chapter 12 is actually a very important chapter in the story. Your actions in the final battle of this chapter will determine whether or not you can recruit the Byleth, the Ashen Demon, into your army. This also affects the ending of Don't worry, we've explained it all for you on this page. Just like our walkthroughs for the other chapters, this page features contains all character interactions that earn you support points. It also lists all the territories, their rewards, and what all the surveying spots contain.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO