ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Sorry Amazon, But Best Buy Has You Beat With Its 58% Off Echo Show 5 Smart Display Deal

By Patrick Hearn
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sapis_0gy2jscZ00

Click here to read the full article.

The Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s smallest smart display , but that doesn’t mean it’s a slouch. The device is quite the powerhouse and perfect for small spaces in the home (like on top of the microwave for setting timers, following recipes, and more). Right now, the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is 58% off at Best Buy for a price of just $35.

Something odd is definitely going on, because yesterday we found Target undercutting Amazon on the price of Blink Security Cameras.

Whatever the reason for this discount, it’s an opportunity for us to save.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H2tev_0gy2jscZ00


Buy: Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) $34.99 (orig. $84.99) 59% OFF

Why the Amazon Echo Show 5 is a Great Deal

  • Originally $84.99, but now $34.99
  • Instant savings of $50.00
  • 58% off its regular price
  • Free pickup at Best Buy locationa

What We Love About the Amazon Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 is a bit like a genie: tiny bottle, lots of power. Seriously, not only is it one of the best smart displays around, but it’s also one of the most compact and affordable models on the market.

You can use it like a digital photo frame that rotates through pictures of your family, or you can use it to check out recipes. You can even have video chats with family and friends thanks to the 2 MP camera on from of the device. Alexa features like Drop-In and Alexa Together have provided users with even more convenience, like being able to make announcements much like an intercom throughout the home. For our elderly loved ones, you can keep tabs on them with Alexa Together, even though you’re not physically there with them.

Privacy isn’t a concern, either. There’s a physical privacy shutter in place that you can close to block the lens. You can also turn off the microphone at any time. That way, you can have peace of mind that Big Brother isn’t watching.

Of course, the Echo Show 5 also has a lot of smart home capabilities. Use it to see the status of all your connected devices at a glance, or to control any of those devices with a touch. If it’s set up in your bedroom, then Alexa’s Whisper Mode makes it easy to turn the lights off without waking up your spouse.

The Echo Show 5 is normally $85, but right now the price is down to just $40. It’s a great deal, especially if you’ve been searching for a small smart display. Heck, it even beats some of the deals we saw for it during Amazon’s own Prime Day not too long ago.

SPY TESTED


Buy: Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) $34.99 (orig. $84.99) 59% OFF

More from SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99

Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
SPY

We’re Calling It: This Is the Best 65-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022

Click here to read the full article. We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it for as long as it’s true: TV technology has reached perfection in the form of modern 65-inch flat-screen TVs. These TVs are the perfect size for mounting on the wall or displaying on an entertainment center. Companies like LG, Sony, Samsung, Vizio and TCL have made vast improvements to display technology, refresh rates and audio quality. That means even so-called budget TVs offer phenomenal picture quality, sound and smart interfaces that make it easy to access streaming apps like Hulu and HBO Max. And when...
SPY

Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?

Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Home#Amazon Echo Show#Smart Displays#Target
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
GOBankingRates

Have Any of These Rare Items? They Could Be Worth a Lot of Money

Who doesn’t have a closet, an attic, a garage or a basement full of boxes you probably haven’t looked through in years? Whether these boxes are full of your own stuff, or things you’ve inherited, you might want to take a look at what you have on hand, because these items could be worth a lot of money.
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $9 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. It’s seriously HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but lately, its collection of summer dresses has caught our attention. There are so many cute and breathable styles to shop for. In...
SPY

SPY

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy