Sorry Amazon, But Best Buy Has You Beat With Its 58% Off Echo Show 5 Smart Display Deal

The Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s smallest smart display , but that doesn’t mean it’s a slouch. The device is quite the powerhouse and perfect for small spaces in the home (like on top of the microwave for setting timers, following recipes, and more). Right now, the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is 58% off at Best Buy for a price of just $35.

Something odd is definitely going on, because yesterday we found Target undercutting Amazon on the price of Blink Security Cameras.

Whatever the reason for this discount, it’s an opportunity for us to save.



Why the Amazon Echo Show 5 is a Great Deal

What We Love About the Amazon Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 is a bit like a genie: tiny bottle, lots of power. Seriously, not only is it one of the best smart displays around, but it’s also one of the most compact and affordable models on the market.

You can use it like a digital photo frame that rotates through pictures of your family, or you can use it to check out recipes. You can even have video chats with family and friends thanks to the 2 MP camera on from of the device. Alexa features like Drop-In and Alexa Together have provided users with even more convenience, like being able to make announcements much like an intercom throughout the home. For our elderly loved ones, you can keep tabs on them with Alexa Together, even though you’re not physically there with them.

Privacy isn’t a concern, either. There’s a physical privacy shutter in place that you can close to block the lens. You can also turn off the microphone at any time. That way, you can have peace of mind that Big Brother isn’t watching.

Of course, the Echo Show 5 also has a lot of smart home capabilities. Use it to see the status of all your connected devices at a glance, or to control any of those devices with a touch. If it’s set up in your bedroom, then Alexa’s Whisper Mode makes it easy to turn the lights off without waking up your spouse.

The Echo Show 5 is normally $85, but right now the price is down to just $40. It’s a great deal, especially if you’ve been searching for a small smart display. Heck, it even beats some of the deals we saw for it during Amazon’s own Prime Day not too long ago.

