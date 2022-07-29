ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Cove, NY

Liquor license at Mansion at Glen Cove fully restored by SLA

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7D9s_0gy2jrjq00

The staff at the Mansion at Glen Cove says its liquor license has been fully restored.

The license was revoked earlier this month by the State Liquor Authority when a pool party hosted by a Queens gentleman club at the facility ended with several people being shot.

Mansion representatives say they will now be in touch with the city of Glen Cove and Glen Cove police about any future events hosted at the facility, as well as the banning of club events.

"Nightlife or club events are no longer welcome at the Mansion at Glen Cove," says Laura Conlon, community relations director at the Mansion at Glen Cove. "Additionally, as we stated in our first press briefing, we have met with the city of Glen Cove and Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck. We heard their concerns, and we will act on them."

The Mansion at Glen Cove was fined $50,000 for the incident by the SLA.

Attorneys for the mansion say half of the fine has been paid.

