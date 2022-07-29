ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students created these giant dog beds for humans and they're a cozy dream come true

By Tod Perry
 5 days ago

It looks so comfy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0Vy9_0gy2jnSA00

Have you ever looked at your dog napping soundly in the middle of the day and secretly wished you could have a dog bed, too? Newer styles of dog beds look like soft and cozy nests that you can sink into like a cloud.

Well, dreams do come true. Two college kids from Vancouver, Canada, Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita, have created the world’s first human-sized dog bed and they call it the Plufl.

“The Plufl is a premium napping bed engineered to provide the optimal napping experience,” it says on the Plufl’s Indie GoGo site. “It is created to maximize comfort and foster a sense of security, delivering relief for those who have ADHD, stress, and anxiety-related issues. A nap in the Plufl will boost your mood and have you feeling refreshed.”

That’s a pretty impressive claim. They could have just written, “You’ll sleep like a dog" and sold millions.

It may seem like a pie-in-the-sky idea, but there’s a lot of serious demand for the beds. The founders raised more than $290,000 in a Kickstarter campaign to get the company going and the beds are so popular that you have to get on a waiting list to buy one.

The beds cost $399 for one or $699 for two. If you buy yours now you’ll get it in January 2023, just after the holidays. The company currently only ships to the U.S. and Canada.

The beds are a clever idea but Jimmy Fallon had some fun with them on “The Tonight Show.”

"And finally, a company called Plufl has created the first human-sized dog bed and it costs $400," Fallon said. "Honestly, I can't tell what's more annoying, the bed, the price or that I just had to say the word 'Plufl.'"

The beds are also popular on TikTok where the brand has more than 80,000 followers.

The beds are made out of 4-inch-thick orthopedic memory foam that's covered with faux fur. The CertiPUR-US certified foam is made with materials that are safe for humans, dogs and the environment.

The first Plufl offerings are one-size-fits-all and can fit two nappers up to 6-foot, 5 inches tall. The founders hope to make multiple sizes that fit everyone comfortably in future iterations. The beds fold up for easy storage.

Silverman and Kinoshita told The New York Post that they were inspired to create the beds by their friend Lady, a Great Dane who hangs out at their local coffee shop. The dog is so large that its owners had to purchase a custom-made bed for the 200-pound dog.

That gave the founders an idea. If you can make a custom dog bed for a Great Dane, why not a human?

Over the past few years, there has been a big push for people to take more naps to improve their mental and emotional well-being throughout the day. I bet that if everyone had a massive, human-sized dog bed in the office, the percentage of people who nap every day would triple.

