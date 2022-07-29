CPD officer and 17-year-old boy injured in East Garfield Park crash

Chicago Police officer seriously injured in collision; other driver cited 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer and a 17-year-old boy were injured in a crash Friday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said the officer was headed west on Madison Street in a marked squad car around 1:35 p.m., with their lights and siren activated, when the squad car collided with a sedan headed south on Central Park Avenue.

The squad car caught fire as a result of the crash.

The officer suffered head injuries and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The 17-year-old boy driving the sedan suffered lacerations, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

The teen also was ticketed for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving without a license, and driving without insurance.

The CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.