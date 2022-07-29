UPDATE: Tenants' lawyers file complaint against Park Vista over parking garage issue

www.wfmj.com
Poland grad's lawsuit against former school resource officer moved to federal court
U.S. District Court Judge Benita Pearson has been assigned to hear a civil lawsuit from a recent Poland High School graduate against former school resource officer and current Austintown Township Trustee Steve Kent. The Poland Township Board of Trustees filed a notice last week to move the case from Mahoning...
Grove City community fights potential landfill location proven to be radioactive
Over in Pennsylvania, it's a landfill causing some concern. People living in and around Grove City met Friday evening to determine how they can stop a landfill that closed decades ago from reopening after there's plans to build a new one on the same property. Frustrated yet passionate Grove City...
New bathrooms added to Niles parks
Two parks in Niles now have new ADA Accessible bathrooms.
CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | Pavement repairs in Youngstown; resurfacing in Trumbull County
The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning and Trumbull counties this weekend and next week. All work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 422 pavement repairs, Youngstown: Beginning at 7 p.m. today, the ramp from U.S. Route 62 northbound to U.S. Route 422 westbound will be closed through 7 p.m. Monday. The detour will be U.S. Route 62 northbound to Albert Street to state Route 193.
Wheatland, Hermitage residents to vote on potential merger
Residents in Wheatland and Hermitage will decide in November whether or not to merge the two municipalities.
Columbiana County Fair starts Monday
Opening ceremonies are set for 6 p.m. with the crowning of the 4H king and queen.
Area around old Valley View Department Store sold in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Four parcels in Brookfield in the area of the former Valley View Department Store have been purchased. The sale of more than 20 acres of land to Brookfield Plaza LP was finalized last month, according to the Trumbull County Auditor’s Office. The sale included...
Farrell native aims to stabilize neighborhoods by making renters homeowners
The Farrell Housing program broke ground on the final phase of The Home Program. First News met the Farrell Native who came back to her hometown to make this all possible.
20 Federal tenants get extension to vacate, but no financial help from city
The letter states that the city will not provide any financial help to the tenants in order for them to relocate.
Water line break closes busy downtown Youngstown street
Part of Mahoning Avenue remained closed Friday morning as crews from the Youngstown Water Department worked to plug a leaking pipe. The road was flooded below a railroad trestle near the entrance to the B&O Station. Several utility vehicles remained at the scene of the leak and the so-called "Mr....
Teen boy punches Solon police officer at community festival
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police said a teenager punched an officer in the face Saturday during a disturbance at a community festival. According to police, the department is asking the 14-year-old boy be charged with assault against a police officer. Thankfully, Solon police said the officer does not have...
Police investigating accident in East Liverpool
The accident is just outside East Liverpool city limits.
Suspect jailed after homicide on Youngstown's south side
A suspect is in custody after a homicide that took place on Youngstown's South Side Sunday afternoon. John Morgan, 45, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a murder charge shortly after the incident. Youngstown Police were dispatched to a home on East Florida Avenue around noon in reference...
Boil water advisory issued for three Pittsburgh neighborhoods
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority has issued a boil water advisory for three Pittsburgh neighborhoods. PWSA said residents in Central Northside, Fineview and Perry South neighborhoods are being asked to boil their water. The advisory was issued following a water main break Saturday evening. Around 460...
Business expands to Eastwood Mall property
Flynn's Tire and Auto is expanding and it's moving to the Eastwood Mall Complex.
$20k Stolen from Franklin Couple’s Bank Account
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say an investigation is underway into the theft of $20,000.00 from a Franklin couple’s bank account. According to a release issued on Saturday, troopers were dispatched to a Washington Boulevard residence on June 27 for a report of a theft.
Mercer man accused of shooting up home while hunting groundhogs
Actor Bill Murray got lots of laughs when he destroyed a golf course hunting for gophers in the movie “Caddyshack”. But the damage done to a Mercer County home, allegedly by a man hunting groundhogs, was no laughing matter to the Pittsburgh couple that owns the house. Cody...
PSP IDs victim hit by semi while changing tire on I-80
511PA Statewide posted an alert to their Twitter around 5:15 a.m.
Driver sent to hospital after crash off 422 Sunday
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was sent to the hospital with injuries after a crash just off of 422 on Sunday. Around 3:30 a.m., a car veered off the road and straight into a tree on Landsdowne Boulevard near its intersection with U.S. Route 422. The driver went...
First News investigates officers covering body cameras
Police body cameras have benefited both the community and officers when it comes to transparency and a detailed record of officer-involved incidents. But are they being used with their intended purpose?
