UPDATE: Tenants' lawyers file complaint against Park Vista over parking garage issue

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning and Trumbull counties this weekend and next week. All work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 422 pavement repairs, Youngstown: Beginning at 7 p.m. today, the ramp from U.S. Route 62 northbound to U.S. Route 422 westbound will be closed through 7 p.m. Monday. The detour will be U.S. Route 62 northbound to Albert Street to state Route 193.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO