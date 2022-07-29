Bobby Singleton to hold Annual Back to School/Job Fair/Health Fair on Aug. 6

selmasun.com
Growing, innovative news agency hiring editor, reporter
Kingfisher Media, LLC, a family-owned company based in Selma, is looking for an editor and reporter to cover multiple markets in the Black Belt. Kingfisher Media operates weekly newspapers in the Black Belt that have digital and social media assets. Editors and reporters are needed to lead coverage of news, sports, features, education in print, online and through video, including a weekly newscast.
Joy is Our Journey Dream Tour to stop by Wilcox, Sumter counties
The Joy is Our Journey Dream Tour by the Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium will make a stop in Wilcox and Sumter counties on Sept. 10. The events will feature music, giveaways, food and more. The Wilcox event will be held at the Bessie Munden Recreational park on 194...
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
Nine Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Closed So Far in 2022
As in any year, the Tuscaloosa area has said goodbye to a number of new and old businesses that have closed because of economic conditions, retirements and more. With more than half of the year behind us, the Thread had compiled a list of businesses and eateries to which patrons have bid adieu to the Druid City area so far in 2022.
Lear Corporation to Make Same-Day Job Offers at Hiring Event in McCalla Thursday
Tue Lear Corporation in McCalla will partner with West AlabamaWorks Thursday after to host a job fair that seeks to fill positions that offer competitive pay, strong benefits and room for regular advancement. The event will kick off Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express off Exit 1...
Lear hosts hiring event Thursday in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mercedes supplier is expanding its operations in west Alabama and is looking to hire more people. Lear Corporation is opening a plant in McCalla and the company is hosting a hiring event Thursday not far from where that new facility is located. Job interviews are...
Alabama Man Killed By Car While Riding Lawnmower On Roadway
We received terrible news out of Clanton Alabama this morning. Clanton is located between Birmingham and Montgomery in central Alabama. But today they are in the news because of a horrific accident. A man on a riding lawnmower was killed while riding on a roadway. Saturday at around 1:54 PM...
Three Black Belt counties in low risk category for COVID
All but a handful of counties in Alabama have been designated high risk for COVID as rising rates of cases continue to be recorded, with three Black Belt areas being among those that are low risk. According to a page from the CDC there 10 counties that are in the...
The Best Checking Accounts in Alabama for 2022
Your checking account serves as the center of your financial life. When you get paid, the money goes straight into your checking account. When you pay a bill or swipe your debit card, the money comes out of your checking account. Because you use your checking account almost every day,...
The most desirable high school football job in the state wasn’t that desirable a decade go
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a series of Sunday stories based on AL.com’s anonymous offseason survey of Alabama high school football coaches. When Mark Freeman left Spanish Fort in 2015 to take over as head football coach at Thompson High School in Alabaster, he admits it wasn’t among the top several landing spots he would have ordinarily considered.
Silver lining behind rise in COVID cases in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID seems to be creeping back in our lives. Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa says it’s noticed an increase in some numbers, but there is a silver lining for now. As of July 28, DCH is reporting 43 inpatient positive cases at their three facilities...
Desperate for blood, LifeSouth will pay you to donate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Blood donations are rapidly depleting and LifeSouth blood centers are desperate for them as the summer continues. The blood supply has dropped to emergency levels. To combat this and encourage residents to give, LifeSouth will be handing out $20 e-gift cards to those who donate this weekend. Those who donate platelets, […]
Perry County Commission meeting highlighted road projects
Some of the highlights of a recent meeting of the Perry County Commission were the road projects taking place, along with funding for future projects. According to a post from Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. the commission heard a report from the county engineer, saying that completion is nearing of work on County Road 53 and 65, with stripping to be the final touch.
Rural Health to host grand opening of new clinic on Aug. 12
Rural Health is relocating its Selma clinic to a larger building on Park Place and will host a grand opening celebration on Aug. 12. The agency moved its clinic from Selma Avenue to a 7,000-square-foot medical building off Medical Parkway where it will offer medical, vision, dental, optometry, behavioral health and will add pediatrics.
Century-old lead pipes downtown getting replaced with $15M ADEM loan
About 12% of Selma Water and Sewer Board customers will have lead water pipes leading to their homes or businesses replaced thanks to a $15.1 million forgivable loan from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. James Perkins Jr., who in addition to being Selma mayor is also the superintendent of...
Person injured in shooting at Tuscaloosa gas station
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was injured in a shooting at a Tuscaloosa gas station Friday morning. The Tuscaloosa Police Department said the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. at a Chevron gas station at 1500 MLK Jr Blvd. Police said officers found the person with a non-life threatening...
COMMIT: Another Day, Another 5-Star for Alabama
“Is Nick Saban out of touch with today’s top recruiting prospects?”. Three weeks ago, one of the stupidest outlets to ever cover Alabama football trumpeted the above headline across their website. [ED.NOTE: This website is so stupid that I don’t want to link it or tell you what it is because those bozos don’t deserve the clicks. But it rhymes with “ShmuckdownAlabama”] Well, guess what ol’ Mr. Outta-Touch has done since that day. He merely picked up a 5-star safety, a SECOND 4-star quarterback, a 4-star offensive lineman, two four-stars for 2024, a high 4-star running back, and now a 5-star running back.
Jazmin Mitchell camp returns for a second year
YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - The second annual Jazmine Mitchell camp kicked off at Sumter Central on Saturday. The Jaz Camp is a free basketball camp that is free for ages 5-18. Coach Mitchell was excited for this years camp to get kids out of the house and back on the court to work on different skills and drills.
