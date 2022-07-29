www.dkpittsburghsports.com
Related
The Hockey Writers
Penguins Bringing Danton Heinen Back Will Be Mutually Beneficial
The Pittsburgh Penguins have already answered, responded to, and addressed most of the rumours that surfaced ahead of the NHL Free Agency period. Evgeni Malkin was re-signed to a surprising four-year, $24.4 million contract the day before it began, and Kris Letang’s future was ironed out on the eve of the NHL Draft. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall even started planning for the aftertimes – that is to say, a foreseeable future where Malkin, Letang, and captain Sidney Crosby are nothing but fond memories – by handing out deals to top prospects Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Owen Pickering as well as young stud Kasperi Kapanen.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ways the Canadiens Can Clear Some Cap Space
The Montreal Canadiens are doing their best to improve the team and fix their cap issues this offseason. With two restricted free agents (RFA) still unsigned and having only a little over $200,000 in cap space, they’ll have to find a way to get more money for the unsigned players. The club still has almost two months before they need to be signed, but time is ticking, and they’re running out of options.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Need Kakko to Step Up in 2022-23
The New York Rangers got key contributions from their “Kid Line” of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko during their playoff run to the Eastern Conference Final. However, the season ended on a sour note for Kakko, as head coach Gerard Gallant scratched him for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay ended up winning the game and eliminated the Rangers.
markerzone.com
OFFSEASON SUMMARY & 2022-23 OUTLOOK FOR THE BUFFALO SABRES
We are in the dog days of summer, and there is little to report in the way of news, trades, & signings. So now that 98% of the pieces have fallen into place for the upcoming campaign, we can look at each club's additions & subtractions and assess what can be expected of them. Most teams are competing for the Stanley Cup, others are at one point or another of a rebuild, retool, or a straight up tank job. With 32 teams to get to, we're going to start with the Atlantic Division & the Buffalo Sabres.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
The 5 Most-Improved Teams of the 2022 NHL Offseason
As salary cap restrictions are loosened and teams find themselves armed with a bevy of cap space at their disposal, the NHL offseason – beginning with the annual Entry Draft – is often the most exciting time on the league calendar. The 2022 edition did not disappoint, with a meagre $1 million cap increase for 2022-23 forcing several teams to unload notable contracts for little to no return. As a result, the teams entering the offseason with clean books were poised to capitalize and capitalize they did, reminding everyone that cap space is the most valuable asset in the modern NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Will Face Stiff Competition in Atlantic Division in 2022-23
No one is imagining that the competition in the Eastern Conference is going to be a cake walk for the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2022-2023 season; it never has been easy and it certainly won’t be this season either. Opponents from the Atlantic Division play the Lightning tough.
NHL・
The Hockey Writers
Flyers’ 3 Early Trade Candidates For the 2022-23 Season
The Philadelphia Flyers did not make any major offseason signings due to their tight cap situation. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher commented they were not in consideration for any free agent acquisitions such as South Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau. New head coach John Tortorella has a tough task to get this franchise back to contention that has become irrelevant in a passionate sports city.
NHL
Predators add McDonagh, Niederreiter to load up for Cup run
Defenseman brings championship experience; forward should have top-six role. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Nashville Predators:. 2021-22 season: 45-30-7, fifth in Central Division; lost in...
Florida Panthers voice breaks down Tkachuk trade, Eastern Conference playoff picture
Tkachuk-y Doobie Doo just doesn’t roll off the tongue.
The Hockey Writers
Likeliest Canadiens Candidates to Break Out in 2022-23
Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki went against the grain last season. Despite a last-place finish in the standings and a record man-games lost, Suzuki was firstly the only Habs player to get in all 82 games in 2021-22. He also led the team with a career-high 61 points, breaking out as the team’s No. 1 center in the process.
NHL・
Comments / 0