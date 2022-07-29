Mayor Glenn Elliott Names 3 Alumni City Honorees

WETZEL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) In late July, four main water lines broke in Pine Grove. Since then, homes and businesses have either had only a trickle of water or no water at all. Since then, officials and volunteers have been scrambling to fix the problem and help the residents. They say it’s a 40-year-old […]

PINE GROVE, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO