Mayor Glenn Elliott Names 3 Alumni City Honorees

Mountain State Spotlight explains: What do charter schools mean for public education in West Virginia?
More than a thousand students are expected to attend West Virginia’s first four charter schools when they open later this month for the coming school year. The schools have been several years in the making, following a series of controversial bills and legal battles. They’re one of many steps...
Wheeling attorney elected to chair of West Virginia Republican Party
WHEELING- A Wheeling attorney has been elected chair of the West Virginia Republican Party. Elgine McArdle was chosen Saturday during a meeting of the state GOP executive committee in Charleston. McArdle has been a member of the committee since 2005. She succeeds Mark Harris, who chose not to seek a full four-year term after he […]
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history
The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
Wetzel County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — A Wetzel County resident was among five people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death of the 74-year-old Wetzel County man was confirmed along with an 80-year-old man from Harrison County, a...
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
It's a tax-free weekend on back-to-school items in West Virginia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As students and families begin to gear up for the school year, buying back-to-school supplies is a must. And what a better time to buy them than this weekend, as they will be tax free in West Virginia. Shoppers will be able to purchase things...
WV lawmakers debate abortion and Wheeling’s mayor gives a major project update: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. The West Virginia State Legislature was set to convene into special session to discuss income tax, but at the last minute Governor Jim Justice added abortion laws to the schedule. –> West Virginia Senate passes abortion clarification bill <– The most recent bill to […]
Alumni Traveling Happy Hours are Big Success
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Aug. 2, 2022 — West Liberty University’s new Director of Alumni Affairs Amanda Bennett came up with a great way to meet and greet local alumni this summer that is proving to be a big success. “We began our ‘Alumni Traveling Happy Hours’ in the...
West Virginia racehorse euthanized on track after collapse
WEST VIRGINIA- A racehorse at Mountaineer Casino in New Cumberland was euthanized after it collapsed on the track. According to horse racing results company Equibase, ‘Little Christy’ had a “bad step and fell in mid-stretch, being euthanized on the track.’ This comes after a federal judge says a national horse racing authority cannot enforce its […]
7 days with no water and porta jons placed outside for a West Virginia town
WETZEL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) In late July, four main water lines broke in Pine Grove. Since then, homes and businesses have either had only a trickle of water or no water at all. Since then, officials and volunteers have been scrambling to fix the problem and help the residents. They say it’s a 40-year-old […]
Kayak tours continue in Belmont County
BARNESVILLE — The second stop of the Belmont County Kayak Tour will visit the Egypt Valley Wildlife Area on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. If you don’t have a kayak, a canoe and all necessary safety equipment will be provided for free! If you would like to join, call 740-526-0027 or messaging us on Facebook.
Road closing all this week in Monongalia County
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced two road and lane closures that will affect drivers in Monongalia County.
Time capsule unearths life in 1940s Brooke County
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Eighty years’ worth of development and generational change were laid out on a table in Wellsburg Friday. A time capsule from 1940 was discovered under the steps of city hall during a renovation. Inside a severely water damaged box held newspapers, pamphlets and letters from a time when the Great Depression […]
Harmar Days Festival comes to an end for the year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Harmar Days Festival has come to an end. Many people attended the weekend event for different reasons. Some for food, live entertainment, the kids zone and many other reasons. One of the main reasons for Country Kettle Corn vendor, Eric Pistole, was the support...
West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for July 29
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
New addition to Mon Health’s Pulmonary Team
Mon Health System announced the addition of Dr. Jamil Ahmed to its team of physicians. Dr. Jamil Ahmed Ahmed will be practicing at the Mon Health Pulmonary locations in Morgantown and. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Michelle Lee (Stout) Campbell
Michelle Lee (Stout) Campbell, 51, of Blacklick, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Mount Carmel East Hospital. She was born December 15, 1970, in Cambridge, Ohio, a daughter of Loren Stout of Newcomerstown and the late Lois (McConkey) Stout. Michelle was a Pampered Chef Consultant, an army spouse, and...
New equipment gets blood pumping at Wetzel County Hospital
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The rollout of health-related renovations continues at WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital. Not only did their new sleep lab cut the ribbon this week, but the cardiopulmonary clinic is measuring those heart rates once again. Patients recovering from cardiac events will be greeted with a new monitoring system called Scottcare […]
Boa Constrictor discovered on lawn in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A four-to-five-foot-long snake that turned out to be a boa constrictor was found coming out of a wooded area and going onto a lawn in the Wolfhurst area early Monday morning. Belmont County Cpl. Elizabeth Sall responded to the call and retrieved the snake, believed to be an escaped pet. Cpl. […]
