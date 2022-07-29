ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

New political party aims to unite Democrats and Republicans, appeal to moderates

By Zach Mosca
WFMJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfmj.com

Comments / 3

Stormtrooper Of Death
2d ago

Sorry but Democrats knelt for my anthem and burned my flag. It will take a lot for me to ever imagine they have an ounce of patriotism. Currently, I consider them enemies of the USA no different than ISIS or the Taliban.

Reply(1)
5
Related
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Texas Elections
Fox News

Polls show Democrats becoming party of elites as working class and minorities shift toward Republicans

The demographics of voters in both the Republican and Democratic parties are changing as the November midterm elections approach, according to recent polls. Republicans are starting to attract more voters in the working class, while Democrats are gaining more votes from wealthier Americans as midterm candidates make their priorities clear in the last four months before the election.
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kamala Harris promotes attack on Republican men in new ad after Roe reversal

Vice President Kamala Harris shared an ad that attacked Republican men who supported the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ad, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, featured several prominent members of the Republican Party celebrating the decision, all of whom were men. The video encourages viewers to visit a website where they can get involved in "Defend Choice Week of Action" events to help elect Democratic politicians in the midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Mitt Romney says Democratic efforts to boost Trump-allied GOP election deniers is a 'stupid' approach: 'Be careful what you wish for'

Romney criticized Democratic efforts to boost GOP candidates who've questioned the 2020 election. "It's not illegal but it sure is stupid," the Utah senator told The Huffington Post on Tuesday. Democrats have elevated several candidates that they feel will falter in the general election. Sen. Mitt Romney on Tuesday criticized...
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Yang
Person
David Jolly
Person
Capri Cafaro
The Independent

Fox News poll shows Democrat John Fetterman holds wide lead over Dr Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race

A new poll shows that Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman holds a commanding lead against Republican physician and former television host Dr Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race. The Fox News survey shows that 47 per cent of voters support Mr Fetterman, compared to 36 per cent of voters who support Dr Oz, while 11 per cent of voters are undecided. The two candidates also have a wide enthusiasm gap, as 68 per cent of Mr Fetterman’s backers support him “enthusiastically” while 35 per cent of Dr Oz’s supporters do the same – but 45 per cent do so with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Political Party#Election State#One Party#Moderates#Americans#The Forward Party
Axios

Sinema indicates she may want to change Schumer-Manchin deal

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) had a message for her Democratic colleagues before she flew home to Arizona for the weekend: She's preserving her options. Why it matters: Sinema has leverage and she knows it. Any potential modification to the Democrat's climate and deficit reduction package — like knocking out the $14 billion provision on carried interest — could cause the fragile deal to collapse.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

GOP officials refuse to certify primaries: “This is how Republicans are planning to steal elections”

Republican election officials in at least three states have refused to certify primary votes, in a sign of things to come amid the party's baseless election fraud crusade. Numerous allies of former President Donald Trump have echoed his lies about voter fraud on the campaign trail. Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt both claimed evidence of "election stealing" before any votes were cast. Colorado secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has twice demanded recounts of her Republican primary race after losing by double digits. Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert filed a lawsuit alleging that his GOP primary loss was a "mathematical impossibility," even after a recount he requested confirmed the results.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney says she is confident in her reelection in Wyoming despite polling far behind her Trump-backed primary challenger Harriet Hageman – but wouldn't rule out running for president in 2024

Liz Cheney says she intends to win the primary election in Wyoming in August despite several polls showing her far behind her Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman. The Republican at-large representative also wouldn't rule out the possibility of mounting a run for president in 2024 when speaking with ABC News' Jonathan Karl.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Newsweek

Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls

Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy