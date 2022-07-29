ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

North Carolina a part of opioid crisis settlement

By Associated Press
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ik6u_0gy2g9xk00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former opioid manufacturer has agreed in principle to pay up to $2.4 billion in a deal with a dozen states over its marketing and product safety practices, state attorneys general announced Friday.

The company, Allergan, is now part of AbbVie but sold its generics division Actavis, including its opioid products, to Teva Pharmaceuticals six years ago. Under the settlement, payments will be made to state and local governments, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

Third I-40 crash of the day in Triad closes lane on I-40/85 Alamance County

The agreement means pharma companies have consented to pay more than $40 billion to settle opioid crisis claims regarding manufacturers and distributors, The Associated Press has found.

The agreement came days after a similar, $4.3 billion agreement was reached with Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Teva spokesperson Kelley Dougherty declined comment.

Shapiro said the settlement involved claims that Allergan, which produced Norco and Kadian brand generic opioids, downplayed the risk of addiction in marketing and did not act sufficiently to prevent the drugs from being improperly diverted.

“No amount of money will bring back the lives we lost, but today’s agreement will help ensure we can fund the programs Pennsylvania counties need for our communities to recover from this crisis,” Shapiro said in a statement.

Negotiations with Allergan and Teva continue over their business practices and transparency, Shapiro’s office said.

It’s a global agreement that involves California, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Other states will be able to sign on, Shapiro spokeswoman Jacklin Rhoads said. New York settled with Allergan in December.

The opioid addiction and overdose epidemic has been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over the last two decades.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said Friday that over 2020, nine people in his state died daily from overdoses.

“There is no amount of money that could ever repair that kind of loss, but there is hope in recovery — and thanks to our ongoing work to hold these drug companies accountable, people across this state are getting the treatment and support they need to get healthy,” Stein said.

Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson finalized a $5 billion settlement earlier this year. National drug distribution firms AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson finalized one worth $21 billion. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is trying to persuade a court to let it move ahead with a deal that could include up to $6 billion from members of the Sackler family.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 5

Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina near breakthrough on Medicaid expansion

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After a decade of vigorous opposition, most North Carolina Republicans have now embraced the idea of expanding the state’s Medicaid program to cover hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults. Legislative approval finally appears within reach. During the General Assembly session that ended July 1, the GOP-controlled House and Senate passed separate, bipartisan measures by […]
spectrumlocalnews.com

State efforts to change N.C. alcohol laws

Because of the way our state's alcohol laws are structured, there isn't much that can be done on a local level when it comes to big changes — that authority largely lies with the state legislature. That is something that several elected officials have taken on over the last few years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
City
California, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Channelocity

Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through July

( dusanpetkovic1/Adobe Stock Images) People throughout Virginia can expect to continue receiving their emergency SNAP benefits throughout July 2022. The agency that governs this benefit, the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), made this announcement earlier this month. SNAP EBT cardholders will receive the maximum benefit amount for their household size.
knoxvillemoms.com

North Carolina Apple Picking and Orchards

It may be hard to believe but you can already get a taste of fall in North Carolina. Just a short (and scenic) drive from East Tennessee, you can visit two popular apple orchards. Both Sky Top Orchards and Justus Orchards are located high in the mountains giving their many varieties of apples the perfect climate to grow. Right now, the early apple varieties are ripe and ready to be picked.
AGRICULTURE
WECT

Court rules 56,000 convicted felons can now vote in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 56,000 North Carolinians can now register to vote in elections, with roughly 1,800 of those being in New Hanover County, and there hasn’t been a push to change voter rights this large since 1965. A court ruling from late April was put into motion earlier...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Teva Pharmaceuticals#Drugs#Purdue Pharma#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Abbvie#Triad#The Associated Press#Norco#Kadian#Allergan
WCNC

North Carolina ranked among the safest states for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Good news for North Carolina. We're among the safest states to be in during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's according to WalletHub's latest survey. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. North Carolina ranks third when it comes to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Augusta Free Press

Animal rights organization responds to death of racehorse in West Virginia

On July 27, “Little Christy” ran her last race at the Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort in New Cumberland, W.Va. ‘Little Christy” “brokedown,” and was euthanized on the track. Her death is not the first for a racehorse in the Mountain State, which has gained...
WCNC

Who won the Mega Millions drawing in North Carolina?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians won big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The state had a total of 12 tickets winning $10,000, two Megaplier tickets winning $20,000, and two lucky tickets winning $1 million. The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing, with...
WRAL News

West Nile virus identified in NC resident

West Nile virus has been identified in a New Hanover County resident. Lab results that came back on Wednesday confirmed the person had the virus. “This virus is not common in our area but can be present in some animals and is sometimes transferred to humans by a mosquito. This individual has not recently traveled outside of New Hanover County and therefore it is likely they contracted the virus locally,” Public Health Director, David Howard, said. “This single case is not cause for alarm, and, at this time, we consider risk to be low to our community. But we want everyone to be diligent in preventing mosquito breeding and avoiding mosquito bites, which lowers the risk for everyone.”
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
52K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy