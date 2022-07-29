Councilman Sal DiCiccio’s Statement on Announcement of Interim Police Chief

​​"Congratulations to Police Deputy Commissioner Michael Sullivan who was chosen to lead the Phoenix Police Department as the interim police chief. My hope is that he leads this department with the utmost professionalism and a priority to serve and protect our families from the increasing crimes and homicides our City has been experiencing.

I appreciate that Deputy Commission Sullivan has DOJ experience and can steer our department through the ongoing investigation. As I have said before, I welcome another set of eyes to see what we already know: that we have a department staffed by dedicated individuals who go to great lengths to protect our community and do so honorably and fairly."