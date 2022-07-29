Ana de Armas Brings Tragedy To Life In New Trailer for ‘Blonde’

While David Harbour and Pedro Pascal have both had memorable film roles in recent years, including the former playing Red Guardian in Black Widow and the latter playing Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984, these actors have been doing especially well for themselves in TV. Harbour is still going strong as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, and Pascal has been starring as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Now it’s been announced that these two are coming together for a deadly new TV show based on a real-life story.

