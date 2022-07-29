Ana de Armas Brings Tragedy To Life In New Trailer for ‘Blonde’

movies.mxdwn.com
People Are So Mad At Jamie Lee Curtis For Saying This About Ana de Armas—What Was She Thinking?!
Jamie Lee Curtis just opened up about a cringe wrong assumption she made about Ana de Armas in an interview with Elle Magazine. The Everything Everywhere All At Once star, 63, sat down to discuss de Armas for a new profile on the Cuban-Spanish actress, 34, who she met and worked with on the acclaimed 2019 mystery flick Knives Out.
Brendan Fraser: First image of actor as obese character in Hollywood comeback The Whale released
In the film, the former 1990s heartthrob plays a man who “lives with obesity”. To inhabit the role, Fraser underwent a significant physical transformation. Darren Aronofsky, the filmmaker best known for Black Swan and The Wrestler, directs the film, which is an adaptation of Samuel D Hunter’s 2012 play The Whale.
Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp ‘Broke’ Director Peter Weir, Ethan Hawke Says
Don’t count on any Ethan Hawke collabs with Russell Crowe or Johnny Depp after the “Dead Poets Society” star chalked up director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood to two leading men who “gave him a hard time.”. While speaking to IndieWire about his new...
Actress Ana De Armas Is Spitting Image Of Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic Trailer
The newest trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic has just dropped, starring actress Ana de Armas. The film comes to us from director Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, called Blonde. It will be the first Netflix original with an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (along with a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association.
Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie
Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
Kevin Bacon Runs a Killer Gay Conversion Camp in New Trailer for Blumhouse Slasher Pic ‘They/Them’
Kevin Bacon is the devilish head of a LGBTQ+ conversion program that has campers fighting for their lives in the latest trailer for They/Them, the queer empowerment slasher-horror pic from Blumhouse that’s set to debut on Peacock on Aug. 5. “It’s a great day to be alive, isn’t it?” Bacon, who plays camp leader Owen Whistler, says as he welcomes a ragtag group of wary queer and trans campers for a week of programming. Carrie Preston plays Cora Whistler, a creepy therapist, and Anna Chlumsky is Molly, the camp’s medic and newest employee.More from The Hollywood ReporterJak Knight, Stand-Up Comedian, Writer...
Charlize Theron and Alfonso Cuarón to Produce Philip K. Dick Family Drama ‘Jane’ for Amazon Studios
Oscar winners Charlize Theron and Alfonso Cuarón will team up to produce the feature film “Jane” for Amazon Studios. The family drama, about the relationship between acclaimed science fiction writer Philip K. Dick and his twin sister, is being developed with Dick’s daughter, Isa Hackett. Theron,...
Bobby Cannavale Debuts as Marilyn Monroe’s Husband Joe DiMaggio in New ‘Blonde’ Trailer
Click here to read the full article. Netflix is revealing a closer look of its anticipated drama on Marilyn Monroe, “Blonde.” On Thursday, the streaming service’s official social media platforms posted another trailer for the anticipated biographical drama, which is a fictionalized take on the iconic actress and singer’s life. Monroe is played by Ana de Armas.More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. PremiereAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in London The second trailer showed more of its cast members in character, including...
Watch Trailer: Regina Hall & Sterling K. Brown Star In Upcoming Comedy Film ‘Honk for Jesus’
Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown star in a satirical comedy film titled, Honk for Jesus. Watch the trailer inside.
Martin Lawrence Says “At Least” One More ‘Bad Boys’ Film Will Be Made In Wake Of Will Smith Oscar Slap
Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence has weighed in on the future of the franchise in the wake of co-star Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. In a recent interview with Ebony, the actor dismissed the notion that the slap has put an end to plans for the fourth Bad Boys film, first announced in 2020. “We got one more at least,” he claimed.
'Blonde' trailer: Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in Netflix film
July 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Blonde. The streaming service shared a trailer for the biopic Thursday featuring Ana de Armas as late actress and Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Blonde is based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name. The...
Love blooms at every age in Sundance hit 'A Love Song'
Actors Dale Dickey and Wes Studi talk to Sara Sidner about their new movie ‘A Love Song’ where they got a rare chance to play romantic leads.
NME
AMC looking to reboot ‘Max Headroom’ with original star Max Frewer
AMC is reportedly looking to reboot Max Headroom, with original star Max Frewer set to reprise his role as “the first computer-generated TV presenter”. According to Deadline, Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner, while the drama series will be produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media.
‘Sanctuary’ First Look: Margaret Qualley Is a Sinister Dominatrix in Slinky TIFF-Selected Thriller
Click here to read the full article. Once upon a time in a sugar daddy’s bed, Margaret Qualley whipped a wealthy man into shape. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” breakout Qualley stars as a dominatrix sex worker in the TIFF 2022-selected thriller “Sanctuary.” Filming recently wrapped in New York City with first look images available on the heels of the TIFF premiere announcement for this fall. Penned by “Homecoming” co-creator Micah Bloomberg and directed by SXSW “The Heart Machine” helmer Zachary Wigon, “Sanctuary” takes place over the course of one night in a hotel room where Rebecca (Qualley) seduces her elite...
Collider
Michael Mann Teases 'Heat 2' Is Right Around the Corner
After the announcement of Michael Mann's collaboration with author Meg Gardiner on the director's novelized sequel/prequel to his 1995 heist thriller Heat, rumors have swirled about a follow-up film. Fans doubled down on this prospect when Al Pacino, who plays the dogged Lieutenant Vincent Hanna in the film, announced at Tribeca that he would love to see Timothée Chalamet portray his character's younger self if ever the novel were greenlit for the big screen. Finally, on July 30, the writer and director himself confirmed that Heat 2 is not only an intention — it's coming, and soon.
Collider
Kate Winslet Set to Star in HBO Limited Series 'The Palace'
Following the immense success of her starring role in HBO’s Mare of Easttown and the 2011 miniseries Mildred Pierce, it’s no surprise as to why Kate Winslet would want to keep her relationship with the network going. And that’s exactly what’s happening as the actress heads into what will now be her fourth HBO project, The Palace. Today it was announced that the Academy Award-winning actress will star in the Will Tracy (Succession) created drama.
Stranger Things' David Harbour And The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Are Teaming For Deadly New TV Show
While David Harbour and Pedro Pascal have both had memorable film roles in recent years, including the former playing Red Guardian in Black Widow and the latter playing Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984, these actors have been doing especially well for themselves in TV. Harbour is still going strong as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, and Pascal has been starring as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Now it’s been announced that these two are coming together for a deadly new TV show based on a real-life story.
ComicBook
Mission: Impossible 8 Adds Mindhunter Star Holt McCallany
Though Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hasn't yet arrived in theaters (it will premiere in July of next year), work on the second part is already ongoing, and has been for a while. Deadline brings word of a new addition to the cast of the planned eighth movie in the action franchise with Mindhunter and Fight Club star Holt McCallany joining the crew. In a surprise move, the trade actually has details on who McCallany will play in the film, filling in the role of Secretary of Defense Bernstein. He joins Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff, in the upcoming film.
realcleardefense.com
"Purple Hearts" Official Trailer
In spite of their many differences, Cassie (Sofia Carson), a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a troubled marine, agree to marry s...
TV Fanatic
Partner Track: Netflix Shares Premiere Date and Trailer for Arden Cho Legal Drama
Partner Track, starring Teen Wolf's Arden Cho, finally has a premiere date. Netflix on Friday confirmed the series will premiere all episodes of its first season on August 26. "Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho), a 1st generation Korean American and the first lawyer in her family, experiences the trials and tribulations of excelling at the prestigious (but old school) law firm, Parsons Valentine," the logline teases.
