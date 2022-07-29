Bomb threat to River City Early College one of 17 across the state Thursday

www.vicksburgpost.com
Councilman holds back-to-school giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A city councilman is working to ease the financial burden of parents as a new school year approaches. Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a back-to-school supplies giveaway at the Medgar Evers Library in Jackson. Parents were able to receive as many school supplies as they needed to prepare for the upcoming year. […]
teslarati.com
Mississippi welcomes its first Tesla store
Mississippi welcomed its first Tesla store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. WJTV reported that Tesla opened its first “dealership” in Brandon, Mississippi and those attending the ceremony were able to test drive some of the vehicles. The Mississippi Tesla store is a 25,000-square-foot building that Mayor Butch Lee said...
vicksburgnews.com
Once upon a time, in a small Mississippi town called Satartia…there was a catfish race
Satartia is from the Choctaw and means “Pumpkin Place,” but they must have taken the pumpkins with them because I didn’t see a single one. As one of the oldest non-Native settlements in Mississippi, Satartia is also the smallest, according to people who count that kind of thing. The 2020 census lists 41 residents. The town has had a cotton gin for some time but can brag to its jealous neighbors about the country store that opened up recently.
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo set for Aug. 6-8
The first annual Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo, the largest outdoor show to ever be held in Mississippi, will be held August 6-8, 2021, at the new Mississippi Trade Mart located at the state fairgrounds in Jackson, Miss. The show will be hosted by The Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks and presented by Southern AgCredit.
Mississippi man drowns in river after riding four-wheelers with friends at night
A Mississippi man drowned in the Pearl River late Friday after he and friends were riding four-wheelers, a Jackson TV station reported Saturday. WLBT-TV reports that the body of Gregory Bradley, 55, of Crystal Springs, was recovered at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday. Copiah County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Bradley was...
WLBT
Family cleans Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family cleaned a Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents on Saturday. The Shirley family headed to Shirley Elementary, located at 330 Judy Street, to ensure the building was clean and ready for the upcoming school year. The school was formally known as...
WBBJ
Missing Mississippi teen found in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing Mississippi 15-year-old was found in Jackson on Friday. U.S. Marshals say that the teen had been missing from Crystal Springs, Mississippi since Sunday. Marshals say that the suspect, Jeffery Lane, 31, of Jackson, allegedly threatened the family of the victim with violence and demanded ransom.
bobgermanylaw.com
Yazoo Co, MS – Two Children, Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in ATV Accidents in Satartia
Yazoo County deputies and additional responders were called to the scene when two children were injured in an ATV rollover just outside of Satartia. While trekking through the woods to access the accident scene, one of the deputies was also injured in a separate ATV accident. The circumstances leading to...
bobgermanylaw.com
Vicksburg, MS – Injury, Power Outages Follow Single-Vehicle Collision With Utility Pole on Oak Ridge Rd
According to a local source, an elderly driver lost control of his vehicle, veered off the roadway, and crashed into a utility pole. One of the vehicle’s occupants was transported from the scene by Emergency Medical Services in unknown condition. Entergy Mississippi stated that nearly 700 customers were currently...
Health clinic holds back to school giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Central Mississippi Health Service Clinic (CMHS) gave away everything from backpacks to vaccines to help parents prepare for the beginning of school. While new school supplies are much needed before the school year, physicians say getting your check-up and vaccines are just as important. “It’s very important. Most parents wait […]
MEMA to help pay for individual safe rooms
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in certain disaster-prone areas can apply for the Individual Safe Room Program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). MEMA will help neighbors in specified counties build a safe room in their home by offering 75% reimbursement or up to $3,500 for installation costs. The funds for this program are […]
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records July 18 to July 25
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period July 18 to July 25. *P.B. & J. Investments LLC to Melissa Amos, Lot 13, Hyde Park Subdivision Resurvey. *Calvin N. Ashley Sr. to Calvin Ashley Jr., Part of Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Lots 1 to 4, Anneville Subdivision.
WLBT
JPD investigating crime scene on Lee Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation is underway at a house along the intersection of Lee Drive and Cameron Street in Jackson. Witnesses told 3 On Your Side that the house is often occupied by vagrants and has been the center of at least one other shooting. The Hinds County...
vicksburgnews.com
The Tomato Place, a Mississippi treasure
Twenty-two years ago, The Tomato Place was nothing more than one of four fruit and veggie stands run by Luke Hughes. “I was here sorting tomatoes, when this guy comes up, takes a look at my tomatoes and asks if we could make him a sandwich. I made him a sandwich. Guess he must’ve really liked it,” Hughes says with a chuckle. “Because the very next day, he came back for another one. The rest, as they say, is history.”
Misdemeanor holding facility to be ready in October
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s misdemeanor holding facility that was expected to be ready in August is now expected to be ready in October. The Northside Sun reported the facility has enough room for about 180 beds. It’s being built on the third floor of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, which is less than a […]
Man charged with grand larceny in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Yazoo County in connection to a recent business burglary. The Yazoo Herald reported Drewy Austin, 39, was accused of stealing patio furniture and a refrigerator from a business on Martin Luther King Drive. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Terry Gann said he was caught […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Madison Co, MS – Oil Tank Explosion Leaves Six With Severe Burns in Kearney Park
At least six people sustained burns on more than half of their bodies. One worker was burned over 100% of their body, according to the Madison County Fire Coordinator. Two of the victims were med-flighted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for immediate treatment. As of Friday, the cause...
WDAM-TV
Mental Health training offered to barbers by State Department of Health
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Department of Health is reaching out to barbers around Mississippi to cut through some of the stigmas for mental health. Because the barbershop in black communities is often a safe place for clients to discuss their health concerns and needs, barbers can now get free training in mental health support.
Man wanted in Fondren Fuel burglary case
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection to a burglary. Investigators with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said the man burglarized Fondren Fuel on Sunday, July 31. Anyone with information about the man can call JPD at (601)-960-1278 or call Crime […]
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg board delays advertising new animal shelter for bids
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen announced Thursday it has put off advertising for bids to build a new animal shelter for at least two weeks. That’s how much time project architect Michael Bernard said he will need to have the project’s construction documents ready to go out for bids. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said the board learned about the architect’s situation at a noon meeting on the shelter with Community Development Director Jeff Richardson.
