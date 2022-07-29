FTA orders immediate MBTA 'safety standdown'

The MBTA hasn’t significantly changed its bus routes since the 1960s, even though the Greater Boston area has grown dramatically in the decades since. The latest conversation about the need to update the MBTA’s bus system began in 2018, but due to delays prolonged by the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn’t until June 2021 that the MBTA launched its Better Bus Network Redesign Project. For the past year, officials have been collecting data to determine what the new map should look like, and this past spring they published a draft proposal with several significant changes to bus routes — but some riders say they haven't had enough opportunity to weigh in on the redesign.

MEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO