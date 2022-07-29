FTA orders immediate MBTA 'safety standdown'

www.wgbh.org
whdh.com
Watch: Red Line train derailment, an example of incidents that FTA hopes to curb with ‘safety standdown’
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - New video obtained by 7NEWS captures a June 23 Red Line train derailment; an example of the incidents that the Federal Transit Administration hopes to curb with their ‘safety standdown’ mandate to the MBTA. The decree forbids workers that have not completed a safety briefing from operating MBTA transit vehicles beginning Saturday.
wgbh.org
Some bus riders upset, others unaware of MBTA's major redesign
The MBTA hasn’t significantly changed its bus routes since the 1960s, even though the Greater Boston area has grown dramatically in the decades since. The latest conversation about the need to update the MBTA’s bus system began in 2018, but due to delays prolonged by the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn’t until June 2021 that the MBTA launched its Better Bus Network Redesign Project. For the past year, officials have been collecting data to determine what the new map should look like, and this past spring they published a draft proposal with several significant changes to bus routes — but some riders say they haven't had enough opportunity to weigh in on the redesign.
wgbh.org
'Do something big now': Mayor Wu on how to fix the T
Mayor Michelle Wu is calling for major updates to the MBTA, beyond piecemeal repair efforts of recent months. The push for renovations comes after a slew of dangerous incidents — most recently involving an Orange Line fire that forced over 200 passengers to evacuate on a bridge. “We have...
WCVB
Smoking manhole shuts down busy Boston street, impacting MBTA Green Line service
BOSTON — Smoke streaming from an MBTA manhole in Boston on Friday shut down a busy street in the city and halted some trolley service. The smoke was reported near 835 Huntington Ave., and the road was closed in both directions for hours. The roadway reopened to traffic and MBTA buses at about 2:30 p.m.
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
Unpacking Boston's nastiest eyesores
As pretty as Boston is, with its harbor, rivers and enviable parks, it can also be downright gross when you look at its dilapidated or neglected buildings and infrastructure.State of play: We asked readers to suggest some of the worst offenders around the area, and boy did they deliver.We received dozens of suggestions for Boston's worst eyesores, and will name and shame some of them today, and as a recurring feature in the newsletter.Why it matters: Decrepit vacant buildings and underutilized property take away much-needed housing, commercial and transportation opportunities for the people who call Boston home.That giant post office...
fallriverreporter.com
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
bpdnews.com
BPD in the Community: District A-7 (East Boston) Officers, in Conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police, Winthrop Police and Transit Police Complete Birthday Drive
On July 28, 2022, Officers assigned to Boston Police, Massachusetts State Police, Winthrop Police, and Transit Police took time out of their busy day to provide a special 16th Birthday Drive for Carl Basile Jr. Happy Birthday Carl!
WCVB
Communities get tough on water use as Massachusetts drought worsens
BURLINGTON, Mass. — Nearly half of Massachusetts is experiencing a severe drought and several communities have implemented or enhanced water restrictions in response to the dry conditions. That includes Burlington, which enacted a full outdoor watering restriction on June 21. Mill Pond, which is serving as the primary source...
wgbh.org
Boston Public Radio full show: July 29, 2022
Mayor Michelle Wu discussed her administration’s strategy to combat climate change, as well as the rise of extremism in Boston, and the city’s new Police Commissioner Michael Cox. She also answered listeners’ questions during “Ask the Mayor.”. Callie Crossley talked about teen activist Olivia Julianna’s abortion...
whdh.com
11 displaced after partial apartment building collapse in East Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - 11 people, including 2 children, a cat and a dog were displaced after their East Boston apartment building suffered a partial collapse Sunday morning. According to the Boston Fire Department, a representative from Boston Inspectional Services was called to the three-family building and it was determined the residence needs a structural engineer.
whdh.com
2 transported by ambulance after car drives into Boston building
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were transported by ambulance after a car careened into a building in Boston Saturday morning. Emergency crews and first responders attended the scene. The vehicle drove though and toppled the building’s fence. Officials have not released details on the nature of the two individuals’...
Starbucks workers at Commonwealth Ave. in Boston plan rally on Aug. 1 after being excluded from new benefits
On Aug. 1 – the same day of the rally – Starbucks workers across the country will raise the standard minimum wage for workers to $15 to $23 an hour with a national average of $17. Benefits also include expanded training, improved sick leave and credit card tipping, according to NPR.
Wanted fugitive Gerard Burton of Boston arrested after being caught urinating on elevator doors at MBTA station, police say
A man arrested for urinating in public at an MBTA station early Saturday morning was a wanted fugitive charged with assault and battery and fraud, Transit Police said in a news release. At approximately 1:55 a.m. Saturday, an officer on patrol at Ashmont Station was alerted that a man was...
WCVB
Ghost Bike memorial placed near Boston's Symphony Hall
BOSTON — A white bicycle -- a memorial known as a ghost bike -- now sits near Boston's Symphony Hall, where a cyclist was hit and killed by a dump truck earlier this month. Friends and fellow cyclists gathered Saturday to remember George Clemmer. The 71-year-old was fatally injured in the collision that occurred in the area of Mass. Ave. and Huntington Ave. on July 13.
nerej.com
Employee must be paid in full for earned wages on termination date to avoid treble damages - by Michelle De Oliveira and David Kerrigan
A recent decision by the state’s highest court has reinterpreted the Massachusetts Wage Act’s damages calculation for a late wage payment to a discharged employee, holding that an employer that does not pay earned wages in full on an employee’s termination date is liable for treble damages, attorney’s fees, and costs regardless of whether the employer pays the employee in full before the employee files a complaint. This case has significant consequences for employers moving forward.
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
homenewshere.com
Hotel gets facelift, other businesses close
TEWKSBURY — The pandemic has taken its toll on local businesses in the area. Children of America closed its doors at the end of June after almost seven years at 1497 Main St. The national chain of child care centers has locations in Massachusetts and 14 other states and operates a day care and early childhood learning center model. The program served preschool children six weeks to 12 years of age, including infant, toddler, preschool, pre-K, before and after care and summer camp.
31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get
Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.
