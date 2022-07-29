ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FTA orders immediate MBTA 'safety standdown'

By Chris Lisinski
wgbh.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wgbh.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgbh.org

Some bus riders upset, others unaware of MBTA's major redesign

The MBTA hasn’t significantly changed its bus routes since the 1960s, even though the Greater Boston area has grown dramatically in the decades since. The latest conversation about the need to update the MBTA’s bus system began in 2018, but due to delays prolonged by the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn’t until June 2021 that the MBTA launched its Better Bus Network Redesign Project. For the past year, officials have been collecting data to determine what the new map should look like, and this past spring they published a draft proposal with several significant changes to bus routes — but some riders say they haven't had enough opportunity to weigh in on the redesign.
MEDFORD, MA
wgbh.org

'Do something big now': Mayor Wu on how to fix the T

Mayor Michelle Wu is calling for major updates to the MBTA, beyond piecemeal repair efforts of recent months. The push for renovations comes after a slew of dangerous incidents — most recently involving an Orange Line fire that forced over 200 passengers to evacuate on a bridge. “We have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Boston, MA
Cars
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
Axios Boston

Unpacking Boston's nastiest eyesores

As pretty as Boston is, with its harbor, rivers and enviable parks, it can also be downright gross when you look at its dilapidated or neglected buildings and infrastructure.State of play: We asked readers to suggest some of the worst offenders around the area, and boy did they deliver.We received dozens of suggestions for Boston's worst eyesores, and will name and shame some of them today, and as a recurring feature in the newsletter.Why it matters: Decrepit vacant buildings and underutilized property take away much-needed housing, commercial and transportation opportunities for the people who call Boston home.That giant post office...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune

BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
WBEC AM

MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam

During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fta#Mbta#Rail Cars#Rail Service#Cabot Yard#The Red Line
WCVB

Communities get tough on water use as Massachusetts drought worsens

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Nearly half of Massachusetts is experiencing a severe drought and several communities have implemented or enhanced water restrictions in response to the dry conditions. That includes Burlington, which enacted a full outdoor watering restriction on June 21. Mill Pond, which is serving as the primary source...
wgbh.org

Boston Public Radio full show: July 29, 2022

Mayor Michelle Wu discussed her administration’s strategy to combat climate change, as well as the rise of extremism in Boston, and the city’s new Police Commissioner Michael Cox. She also answered listeners’ questions during “Ask the Mayor.”. Callie Crossley talked about teen activist Olivia Julianna’s abortion...
whdh.com

11 displaced after partial apartment building collapse in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - 11 people, including 2 children, a cat and a dog were displaced after their East Boston apartment building suffered a partial collapse Sunday morning. According to the Boston Fire Department, a representative from Boston Inspectional Services was called to the three-family building and it was determined the residence needs a structural engineer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
whdh.com

2 transported by ambulance after car drives into Boston building

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were transported by ambulance after a car careened into a building in Boston Saturday morning. Emergency crews and first responders attended the scene. The vehicle drove though and toppled the building’s fence. Officials have not released details on the nature of the two individuals’...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Ghost Bike memorial placed near Boston's Symphony Hall

BOSTON — A white bicycle -- a memorial known as a ghost bike -- now sits near Boston's Symphony Hall, where a cyclist was hit and killed by a dump truck earlier this month. Friends and fellow cyclists gathered Saturday to remember George Clemmer. The 71-year-old was fatally injured in the collision that occurred in the area of Mass. Ave. and Huntington Ave. on July 13.
nerej.com

Employee must be paid in full for earned wages on termination date to avoid treble damages - by Michelle De Oliveira and David Kerrigan

A recent decision by the state’s highest court has reinterpreted the Massachusetts Wage Act’s damages calculation for a late wage payment to a discharged employee, holding that an employer that does not pay earned wages in full on an employee’s termination date is liable for treble damages, attorney’s fees, and costs regardless of whether the employer pays the employee in full before the employee files a complaint. This case has significant consequences for employers moving forward.
Seacoast Current

Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
homenewshere.com

Hotel gets facelift, other businesses close

TEWKSBURY — The pandemic has taken its toll on local businesses in the area. Children of America closed its doors at the end of June after almost seven years at 1497 Main St. The national chain of child care centers has locations in Massachusetts and 14 other states and operates a day care and early childhood learning center model. The program served preschool children six weeks to 12 years of age, including infant, toddler, preschool, pre-K, before and after care and summer camp.
Tinybeans Boston

31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get

Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy