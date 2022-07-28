Singer Amy Grant reschedules upcoming concerts after bicycling accident

www.wltx.com
Vince Gill Cancels Concert Dates Following Amy Grant’s Hospitalization
Vince Gill is canceling some upcoming performances after his wife, Amy Grant, suffered injuries in a bicycle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred near Harpeth Hill Golf Course in Nashville. The 61-year-old was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with cuts and abrasions that were treated in the emergency room. She is in stable condition, but doctors have asked her to remain in the hospital overnight for observation. That’ll keep her there until at least Friday, July 29.
Amy Grant Hospitalized After Bike Accident in Nashville, Listed in Stable Condition
Christian singer Amy Grant was hospitalized on July 27 following a bike accident in Nashville. Though no further details of the accident are available, at the time of her accident at press time, Grant was wearing a helmet and is listed in stable condition. The singer, 61, who lives in...
Amy Grant, Christian Singer and Wife of Vince Gill, Hospitalized After Bike Accident
Earlier today, Amy Grant, contemporary Christian singer, and wife of country music artist Vince Gill was injured in a bicycle accident. The incident took place near the Harpeth Hills Golf Course in Nashville, Tennessee at around 3 pm. According to WKRN, Amy Grant was riding with a friend near the...
Elvis actor Shonka Dukureh dies one month after big screen debut
The actor Shonka Dukureh, who recently made her big screen debut as Big Mama Thornton in Baz Luhrmann’s new film Elvis, had died at the age of 44. Dukureh was found dead on Thursday in a bedroom at her home in Nashville, which she shared with her two young children, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.
Elvis Presley’s Ex-Linda Thompson Redesigned Some of the Most Iconic Rooms in Graceland
Elvis Presley‘s longtime girlfriend, Linda Thompson, was integral to the entertainer’s history. Thompson was the King of Rock and Roll’s longtime companion. She also helped breathe new life into Presley’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, TN. Thompson helped design some of the now-iconic and beloved details within the home’s interior. These touches remain in the home …
‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Announces New Upcoming Shows: See the Dates, Locations
There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.
Elvis Presley Stole a Song From Lesser-Known Black Musician? Here's the Truth
Elvis Presley was once accused of stealing a song from a lesser-known musician, Big Mama Thornton. The recent death of actress Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton's role in the Presley biopic from Baz Luhrmann "Elvis," brought back the issue the King of Rock and Roll faced in the past.
WATCH: Keith Urban Drops the Hammer on John Michael Montgomery’s ‘Sold’ at the Opry
The Grand Ole Opry is throwing it back to the 1990s for its upcoming TV special on the Circle Network. Aptly dubbed Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s, the special will feature performances by Chris Young, Breland, Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, Michael Ray, Keith Urban, Midland, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, and Jimmie Allen covering popular ’90s country hits from Travis Tritt, Garth Brooks, Patty Loveless, Toby Keith, and more.
Carrie Underwood Tributes Barbara Mandrell on Her 50th Opry Anniversary: ‘She Has Been Such an Inspiration’
Carrie Underwood was at the helm of a Grand Ole Opry tribute to Barbara Mandrell on Saturday night (July 30), as the country legend celebrated her 50th anniversary as a member of the hallowed institution. Underwood -- who performed Mandrell's hit, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool," on the...
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
Garth Brooks Announces New Installment of ‘The Anthology’ Series
Country music superstar Garth Brooks announced a new installment to his The Anthology series. Brooks released the cover of The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years. Part II is now available for sale. The new career rewind special follows his previously released Anthology, Part 1: The Five Five Years....
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Chilling Elvis Presley Tribute: “What Song Should I Cover on Tour?”
With fans and critics alike swooning over Baz Luhrmann’s recent biopic “Elvis,” country hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini has jumped on the bandwagon. On the heels of her 2022 Heartfirst Tour announcement, the multi-platinum artist shared an old clip of a rendition of Elvis Presley’s hit “Always On My Mind.”
Mickey Guyton Says LeAnn Rimes, Dolly Parton Were ‘Instrumental’ in Her Career
Mickey Guyton has had many career highs in the past few years, with the most recent being named host of PBS' A Capitol Fourth, which aired on July 4. As she navigates these milestones, she reflects on the female artists who inspired her to reach her dreams. LeAnn Rimes is...
Tyler Childers, Sierra Hull & More to Pay Tribute to John Anderson on Grand Ole Opry
The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate the influence and music of the incomparable John Anderson on August 6. A number of artists will take the stage with John during the showcase, including Dan Auerbach and Tyler Childers, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Sierra Hull, Elizabeth Cook, and more. The celebration will take place one day after the August 5 release of John’s new album, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson.
Barbara Mandrell has surprise appearance at Grand Ole Opry 25 years after retirement
Barbara Mandrell returned to the Grand Ole Opry House stage, alongside Carrie Underwood, for the first time since her retirement 35 years ago.
Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning to host CMA Awards
Luke Bryan is returning to host the CMA Awards, but he won’t be doing it alone. Luke will team up with NFL legend Peyton Manning to host the 56th annual show live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. This is Luke’s second year hosting the CMAs after making his debut in 2021, and Peyton’s first.
Sam Hunt Cancels Boots and Hearts Festival Appearance, Citing ‘Government Restrictions’
Sam Hunt has pulled out of his scheduled headlining performance at the upcoming Boots and Hearts Festival in Canada. The country singer broke the news online on Thursday (July 28), citing "ongoing government restrictions" as the reason he will not perform. The 2022 Boots and Hearts Festival runs from Aug....
