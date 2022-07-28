ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer Amy Grant reschedules upcoming concerts after bicycling accident

Vince Gill Cancels Concert Dates Following Amy Grant’s Hospitalization

Vince Gill is canceling some upcoming performances after his wife, Amy Grant, suffered injuries in a bicycle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred near Harpeth Hill Golf Course in Nashville. The 61-year-old was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with cuts and abrasions that were treated in the emergency room. She is in stable condition, but doctors have asked her to remain in the hospital overnight for observation. That’ll keep her there until at least Friday, July 29.
NASHVILLE, TN
