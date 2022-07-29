Crash blocking two lanes on I-275 in Forest Park

www.wlwt.com
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked on I-75 in Saint Bernard after crash
SAINT BERNARD, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 due to a crash, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at 4:01 p.m. just north of the Mitchell Avenue entrance. Stop and...
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK THEN CAR INTO BUILDING
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the 1200 block of River Avenue where a pedestrian was struck and the car continued driving and went completely into a house. This is a developing story. If we receive additional information we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
BARNEGAT: CAR VS MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
Emergency services were on the scene earlier of a car and motorcycle accident which occurred at Rt 72 and CR 532. Injuries and the extent thereof are unknown at this time.
cbs4indy.com
Driver dies after semi crashes into I-65 bridge support
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. – A driver died after crashing his semi truck into an overpass bridge support on I-65 in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on southbound I-65 at mile marker 34 near Austin. They found a 2022...
WLWT 5
An intersection in Saint Bernard will close for several hours Friday
SAINT BERNARD, Ohio — An intersection in Saint Bernard will close for several hours today for custom traffic. Hamilton County Police Dispatch confirmed to WLWT that Greenlee and Jackson avenues will be closed for four to five hours today. A custom traffic road closure is typically implemented near constructions...
WLWT 5
Fire crews evacuate a building in Symmes Township after reports of a gas leak
CINCINNATI — Fire crews evacuated a building in Symmes Township after a construction crew reported a smell of gas in the area. The Loveland Symmes Fire Department responded to the 8600 block of Fields Ertel Road Friday morning after receiving reports of a gas leak. Upon arrival, fire crews...
See a dramatic series of photos of this hydroplane flipping on the Columbia River
The unlimited hydroplane was damaged in the blowover crash.
St. Joseph County pickup stolen and then recovered
Police are investigating the theft of a truck that was recovered nearby this week. According to the Michigan State Police, the truck was parked in the 67,000 block of Burg Road
Ohio Man Found Dead On Log Near River
This is the second person found dead by the same river this week.
Spectacular flip and scary collision narrow the hydroplane race field in Tri-Cities
“First time in my career I’ve ever done that.”
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta Troopers recover kidnapped boy from Michigan
According to the Wapakoneta post, the Federal Bureau of Investigations out of Grand Rapids Michigan called them on Tuesday to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Gordon Green, Jr. and 44-year-old Angela Etts, the couple kidnapped their 4-year-old son during a supervised visit. The FBI believed that Green was in the area after they pinged his cell phone. They found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. They found the young boy and took Green and Etts into custody on federal kidnapping warrants out of Michigan. Both will be extradited back to Michigan to face their charges.
spectrumnews1.com
Auto thefts rise statewide, thieves targeting 2 brands
COLUMBUS, Ohio — People across the country have fallen victim to car thefts, but Kia and Hyundai owners have suffered the most in the past couple of months, according to officials. Kia or Hyundai owners might want to think twice about where to park their cars. John Ulery in...
WLWT 5
Amelia-based nonprofit donates dog food to Eastern Kentucky families affected by flooding
EASTERN, Ky. — Flood waters ravaged Eastern Kentucky sweeping away many homes, flipping lives upside down and leaving people along with their pets with nowhere to turn. The Amelia-based nonprofit 'All Dogs Come From Heaven Rescue' is trying to give families with furry friends one less thing to worry about by donating high-end pet food. On Sunday, William Coplen and his wife, Margaret, packed up a yellow box truck with nearly 4,000 pounds of supplies.
WLWT 5
Bodies of 4 siblings recovered after being swept away by Kentucky floods
The death toll continues to climb in eastern Kentucky as flood waters stay high. In a Friday update, Gov. Andy Beshear shared that the toll now includes six children, and four of them were young siblings. Beshear referenced an article in the Lexington Herald Leader, in which they said four...
ocj.com
Ohio State Fair dairy results (week 1)
Junior Res. Champion: Elizabeth Kiko, Columbiana County. Intermediate Champion: Thomas Colton, Champaign County. Res. Intermediate Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County. Res. Grand Champion: Thomas Colton, Champaign County. Ayrshire Junior Show. Junior Champion: Ava Lahmers, Union County. Junior Res. Champion: Carli Binckley, Columbiana County. Senior Champion: Logan Topp, Auglaize County. Res....
mountain-topmedia.com
Bodies of other two Knott children recovered as death toll continues to climb
FRANKFORT, Ky. — During a press conference following an aerial tour of Eastern Kentucky flood damage with FEMA Adminstrator Deanne Criswell, Gov. Andy Beshear said his office has learned that the bodies of two missing Knott County children have been recovered. The children were among four siblings swept away...
wpde.com
Kentucky couple lost 4 children after family swept away in flash flooding
(WPDE) — A couple in Kentucky lost all four of their children during a flash flood earlier this week, according to The Washington Post. Maddison Noble, 8, Riley Jr., 6, Nevaeh Noble, 4, and Chance Noble, 2, were among the victims of the deadly floods that have killed at least 25 people as of Saturday.
cwcolumbus.com
Baby Calf born at the Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new baby girl calf was born Thursday at the Ohio State Fair!. Doris gave birth to a healthy baby girl, who has not been named yet. Fairgoers can visit the baby and her proud mom at the Wick Pavilion, located near the Dairy Products Building.
Newest COVID report says cases increasing — Boone, Kenton in red zone — and masks are advised
Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now yellow, meaning a medium level,...
linknky.com
NKY crews dispatched to eastern Kentucky in flooding rescue effort
Crews from all over Northern Kentucky were dispatched to eastern Kentucky late Thursday to assist with the rescue effort after historic flooding has killed at least 16 people. Covington firefighters, along with the Northern Kentucky All-Hazards Incident Management Team and the Northern Kentucky Technical Rescue Team, left the area Thursday night and began working at 8 a.m. Friday.
