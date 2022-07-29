On Beacon Hill, it’s last-minute business as usual

commonwealthmagazine.org
Related
commonwealthmagazine.org
Baker in take-it-or-leave-it position on climate bill
THE LEGISLATURE returned compromise climate legislation to Gov. Charlie Baker on Sunday and urged him to sign it into law even though he didn’t get all the changes he wanted. Rep. Jeffrey Roy of Franklin, the House chair of the Legislature’s energy committee, gave a speech in which he...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Mariano open to tinkering, scrapping, or postponing tax cap law
HOUSE SPEAKER Ron Mariano, clearly frustrated with Gov. Charlie Baker, suggested on Friday that the Legislature could modify, scrap, or delay the 1986 tax cap law that is expected to return roughly $3 billion to Massachusetts taxpayers. “It’s an option,” Mariano said. “Sure it’s an option, everything’s on the table....
commonwealthmagazine.org
Budget notes: Disability Law Center questions veto
THE DISABILITY LAW CENTER on Friday released its latest report criticizing the state’s management of Bridgewater State Hospital, a day after Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed money for the center to continue its work. The organization is designated by federal law as the state’s protection and advocacy agency, an independent...
Comments / 0