Camden County, MO

Montreal man charged with murder in connection to Camden County missing person case

By Michael Neill, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
 2 days ago
KOMU

Woman seriously injured after striking a ditch in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY - A woman from Roach, Missouri was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a crash involving a ditch in Camden County. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 85-year-old Carolee Apperson was driving southbound on Highway 7 north of Granger Road when her car traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

JEFFERSON CITY - A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday night after crashing his vehicle into a guardrail around a turn on US 54 near the Jefferson Street overpass. According to a police report on the incident, Erich R Butler, 20, came to a rest on the highway in the outer driving lane after being ejected from his vehicle from the crash.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Aug. 1

JEFFERSON CITY - The City of St. Louis, along with St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties may soon receive help from the federal government in response to the historic flash flooding in the region this past week. This comes after an announcement on Sunday by Gov. Mike Parson that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOMU

MoDOT implements changes to intersection in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY − Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will implement changes to the intersection of Route 7 and Old Route 5 in Camden County. Changes will begin on Monday, Aug. 1. Under the new configuration, both northbound Old Route 5 and southbound Route 7 traffic will...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Former Tuskegee Airman's funeral service held in Tipton

TIPTON - The life of James Shipley, an original World War II Tuskegee Airman, was honored at Tipton First Baptist Church on Saturday. Shipley passed away on Thursday, July 21 at the age of 99. Shipley was a crew chief in World War II and a part of the Tuskegee...
TIPTON, MO

