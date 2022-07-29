ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Texans quarterback Davis Mills taking command as leader

iheart.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans

Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
Popculture

The Six NFL Quarterbacks Who Can Be Better Than Tom Brady

Tom Brady is getting ready to play in his 23rd NFL season. And while the soon-to-be 45-year-old is playing at a high level, he will retire soon, which means NFL experts and fans will look for the next quarterback who can have the same success or be better than Brady.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Titans#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Stanford#Cooks#Respecta
Yardbarker

Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo

The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
NBC Sports

Seahawks, Dolphins, Texans are the betting favorites to land Jimmy Garoppolo

Several days ago, the 49ers essentially invited one or more of the other 31 teams to make an offer, any offer, for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Since then, there has been (checks Twitter) no reporting of any team, name or unnamed, having interest in Garoppolo. It appears that the 49ers and...
saturdaytradition.com

Deshaun Watson hearing: Parties reportedly informed of discipline for Cleveland Browns QB

Deshaun Watson has reportedly received the discipline recommendation of Judge Sue Robinson, and Watson now faces the possibility of filing an appeal. Multiple reports have carried the story, including NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Watson is currently participating in training camp with the Cleveland Browns after being traded by the Houston...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Watson discipline didn't require legal charges

When two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Deshaun Watson on criminal complaints stemming from allegations of sexual assault or harassment by 24 women, it didn’t clear the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback from facing consequences from the NFL. Watson and the Cleveland Browns found out the severity of his punishment on Monday, when he was suspended six games without pay for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson made the decision after the NFL pushed for an indefinite suspension of at least one year and Watson’s legal team argued for no punishment during a three-day hearing that concluded June 30. A look at the issue:
Yardbarker

Texans Worked Out Five Players

Odom, 27, originally signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in 2017. It was his first opportunity with an NFL team. The Falcons waived him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit. The Packers claimed him off of waivers for the 2017 season, then waived him before the start of the 2018 season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans work out TE Ryan Izzo

The Houston Texans worked out a familiar face in tight end Ryan Izzo on Saturday, according to a league source. Izzo, 26, previously spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with the Texans after they traded a seventh-round pick to obtain his rights from the New England Patriots. After releasing Izzo at the end of preseason, the former Patriots 2018 seventh-round pick spent time on the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans’ practice squads. The Titans released Izzo on June 1.
Yardbarker

Texans Sport Battle Red Helmet During Day 2 Of Training Camp

"I love the red helmets," linebacker Kamu Grugier-hill said. "I think it's pretty sweet. Especially with the red jersey, it's going to look smooth." The Texans wore the new helmets with their normal practice gear consisting of navy-blue shorts. The offensive side of the ball wore matching color practice jerseys while the defense wore white.

Comments / 0

Community Policy