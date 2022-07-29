Texans quarterback Davis Mills taking command as leader

ktrh.iheart.com
Related
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
With Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, Cleveland Browns record first victory of 2022
Personal feelings and long-buried trauma aside, the Browns’ quest for a championship remains alive. Former U.S. District judge Sue L. Robinson's six-game suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy announced Monday did not dash the Browns’ hopes of reaching the Super Bowl after the 2022 season. ...
SkySports
Deshaun Watson: Thirty women settle Watson-related claims against Houston Texans
Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said on Friday. The terms of the settlements reached between each of the...
Popculture
The Six NFL Quarterbacks Who Can Be Better Than Tom Brady
Tom Brady is getting ready to play in his 23rd NFL season. And while the soon-to-be 45-year-old is playing at a high level, he will retire soon, which means NFL experts and fans will look for the next quarterback who can have the same success or be better than Brady.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL news: Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended six games
It was long expected that the New York Jets would most likely not face Deshaun Watson when the team travels to Cleveland to face the Browns. Now that’s official. Retired federal judge Sue Robinson ruled that the QB deserves a six-game suspension, according to Browns Wire. The NFLPA, on...
Yardbarker
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
NBC Sports
Seahawks, Dolphins, Texans are the betting favorites to land Jimmy Garoppolo
Several days ago, the 49ers essentially invited one or more of the other 31 teams to make an offer, any offer, for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Since then, there has been (checks Twitter) no reporting of any team, name or unnamed, having interest in Garoppolo. It appears that the 49ers and...
saturdaytradition.com
Deshaun Watson hearing: Parties reportedly informed of discipline for Cleveland Browns QB
Deshaun Watson has reportedly received the discipline recommendation of Judge Sue Robinson, and Watson now faces the possibility of filing an appeal. Multiple reports have carried the story, including NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Watson is currently participating in training camp with the Cleveland Browns after being traded by the Houston...
Michigan football recruiting: 4-star offensive tackle Evan Link commits
A run of misfortune for Michigan football’s offensive line recruiting is finally over. The Wolverines scored a commitment Monday from four-star offensive tackle Evan Link from Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C. Link, who is part of the 2023 cycle, was in attendance for the BBQ at the Big House recruiting event over the weekend. ...
EXPLAINER: Watson discipline didn't require legal charges
When two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Deshaun Watson on criminal complaints stemming from allegations of sexual assault or harassment by 24 women, it didn’t clear the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback from facing consequences from the NFL. Watson and the Cleveland Browns found out the severity of his punishment on Monday, when he was suspended six games without pay for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson made the decision after the NFL pushed for an indefinite suspension of at least one year and Watson’s legal team argued for no punishment during a three-day hearing that concluded June 30. A look at the issue:
Texans Training Camp Day 1 Notebook: New Era at NRG Stadium?
The Texans are looking to open a new chapter under first-year head coach Lovie Smith.
Yardbarker
Texans Worked Out Five Players
Odom, 27, originally signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in 2017. It was his first opportunity with an NFL team. The Falcons waived him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit. The Packers claimed him off of waivers for the 2017 season, then waived him before the start of the 2018 season.
Texans work out TE Ryan Izzo
The Houston Texans worked out a familiar face in tight end Ryan Izzo on Saturday, according to a league source. Izzo, 26, previously spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with the Texans after they traded a seventh-round pick to obtain his rights from the New England Patriots. After releasing Izzo at the end of preseason, the former Patriots 2018 seventh-round pick spent time on the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans’ practice squads. The Titans released Izzo on June 1.
Yardbarker
Texans Sport Battle Red Helmet During Day 2 Of Training Camp
"I love the red helmets," linebacker Kamu Grugier-hill said. "I think it's pretty sweet. Especially with the red jersey, it's going to look smooth." The Texans wore the new helmets with their normal practice gear consisting of navy-blue shorts. The offensive side of the ball wore matching color practice jerseys while the defense wore white.
Deshaun Watson Will Make Browns Debut Vs. Ravens
The NFL handed down a six-game suspension for Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson. That means Watson will make his Browns debut in Week 7 against the Ravens on Oct. 23rd at M&T Bank Stadium.
Comments / 0