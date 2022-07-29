ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Fire and Rescue Cadet Dies After Exercise

WHNT-TV
 2 days ago
whnt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Hit and run leaves one person critically injured

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was critically injured Sunday morning after a hit and run involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on University Dr. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the incident occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of University Dr. and Julia St. The Huntsville Police...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Huntsville Shooting

One person has died and another was injured in a shooting in Huntsville on Sunday. Huntsville Woman Becomes Naturalized Citizen at 86. Alabama Politicians Talk About the Respect for Marriage …. Local Veterans, Sen. Shelby Speak Out After Republicans …. 3-year-old drowns at Hampton Cove pool. Alleged Scam Contractor in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One dead, one in critical condition following a wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a single-vehicle car accident Sunday night. According to Don Webster with HEMSI the single-vehicle car accident happened at 5001 Adventist Boulevard Sunday night. Webster said the accident happened when a car hit and tree. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the other victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital Emergency and Trauma Services.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Huntsville, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
WAFF

One man injured in Sunday shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was injured after a shooting that took place around 1 p.m. Sunday in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting took place on Uvalde Lane. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Huntsville PD officers have the alleged...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Death investigation underway in Decatur

Decatur Police say a woman was found dead outside of a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street around 11 Sunday morning. The woman's body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. The death investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

3-year-old fatally drowns in Hampton Cove community pool

A 3-year-old boy died Friday after drowning in a community pool. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirmed the death to WAAY 31, saying the incident was reported about 6:15 p.m. Friday. The boy was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died, Webster said. The incident happened...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cadet
WAFF

Section of Hwy. 35 closed due to major crash

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lane of Hwy. 35 near the Cherokee County Line in DeKalb County is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 10:26 a.m. Sunday and has caused a blockage that will last for an undetermined amount of time.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadets#Sudden Death#Accident#Huntsville Fire
WAFF

29-year-old woman killed in Tuesday night Huntsville fire

Huntsville PD searching for man after shooting leaves 1 injured. Huntsville PD searching for man after shooting leaves 1 injured. Two men charged for an attempted escape from the Morgan Co. Jail in June. Updated: 1 hour ago. Two men charged for an attempted escape from the Morgan Co. Jail...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Victim identified in fatal shooting in Huntsville

A woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say 35-year-old Tiffani Cole was killed at Kensington Townhomes on Lancewood Drive just after midnight. Police said early Friday morning that they were looking for a suspect in the shooting but have not...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAAY-TV

1 critically injured after family dispute leads to shooting in Madison

One person is in custody and another is critically injured after a family dispute ended in a shooting Friday in Madison. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Gillespie Road. The victim has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, Webster said.
MADISON, AL
themadisonrecord.com

UPDATE: Madison man accused of killing former girlfriend

MADISON – A Madison area man was arrested in Limestone County last week accused in the shooting death of his former girlfriend Thursday night, according to Limestone County authorities. The Sheriff’s Office said Antonio Terrell Burks, 19, 409 Landess Circle, was arrested on a murder charge following a short...
MADISON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy