Huntsville Fire and Rescue Cadet Dies After Exercise

1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash near Oakwood University
One person has died and a second is in life-threatening condition at a crash on Adventist Blvd at Sparkman Drive, near Oakwood University.
WAFF
Hit and run leaves one person critically injured
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was critically injured Sunday morning after a hit and run involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on University Dr. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the incident occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of University Dr. and Julia St. The Huntsville Police...
WHNT-TV
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Huntsville Shooting
One person has died and another was injured in a shooting in Huntsville on Sunday. Huntsville Woman Becomes Naturalized Citizen at 86. Alabama Politicians Talk About the Respect for Marriage …. Local Veterans, Sen. Shelby Speak Out After Republicans …. 3-year-old drowns at Hampton Cove pool. Alleged Scam Contractor in...
WAFF
One dead, one in critical condition following a wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a single-vehicle car accident Sunday night. According to Don Webster with HEMSI the single-vehicle car accident happened at 5001 Adventist Boulevard Sunday night. Webster said the accident happened when a car hit and tree. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the other victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital Emergency and Trauma Services.
1 critically injured in Huntsville wreck
One person was critically injured in a Huntsville wreck early Sunday morning.
WAFF
One man injured in Sunday shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was injured after a shooting that took place around 1 p.m. Sunday in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting took place on Uvalde Lane. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Huntsville PD officers have the alleged...
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway in Decatur
Decatur Police say a woman was found dead outside of a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street around 11 Sunday morning. The woman's body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. The death investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAAY-TV
3-year-old fatally drowns in Hampton Cove community pool
A 3-year-old boy died Friday after drowning in a community pool. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirmed the death to WAAY 31, saying the incident was reported about 6:15 p.m. Friday. The boy was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died, Webster said. The incident happened...
WAFF
Section of Hwy. 35 closed due to major crash
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lane of Hwy. 35 near the Cherokee County Line in DeKalb County is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 10:26 a.m. Sunday and has caused a blockage that will last for an undetermined amount of time.
WAAY-TV
Firefighters say Decatur residents' way of sleeping spared them from injury in Thursday fire
Decatur firefighters say some residents were able to escape a house fire without getting hurt early Thursday morning — and it's largely because of what the residents did before going to sleep the night before. Decatur Fire & Rescue Engine Company 5 said firefighters arrived at the scene Thursday...
Woman’s body found outside home in Decatur
Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead outside a residence on Wilson Street.
One person shot, injured after family argument
An argument between siblings in Madison resulted in a person being shot and sustaining a life-threatening injury.
WAAY-TV
Man dies following incident at DeSoto State Park in Dekalb County
One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in his 30s and from Georgia. Sheriff Weldon didn't have any details on the incident. WAAY 31 is working to learn details about what...
WAAY-TV
Limestone County coroner identifies Madison murder victim; officials charge ex-boyfriend
Limestone County Coroner Mike West has identified the woman found shot Thursday in Madison. Chi Ari-Hasan McDade, 22, later died at Huntsville Hospital from a single gunshot wound to the face, he said. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported about 5:20 p.m. Deputies responded to the...
WAFF
29-year-old woman killed in Tuesday night Huntsville fire
Huntsville PD searching for man after shooting leaves 1 injured. Huntsville PD searching for man after shooting leaves 1 injured. Two men charged for an attempted escape from the Morgan Co. Jail in June. Updated: 1 hour ago. Two men charged for an attempted escape from the Morgan Co. Jail...
WAAY-TV
Victim identified in fatal shooting in Huntsville
A woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say 35-year-old Tiffani Cole was killed at Kensington Townhomes on Lancewood Drive just after midnight. Police said early Friday morning that they were looking for a suspect in the shooting but have not...
WAAY-TV
1 critically injured after family dispute leads to shooting in Madison
One person is in custody and another is critically injured after a family dispute ended in a shooting Friday in Madison. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Gillespie Road. The victim has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, Webster said.
Alabama woman accused of drowning her child in water and olive oil
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of drowning her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub filled with “cold water and olive oil,” according to court documents filed Friday. Luccuina Lanashia Braithwaite, 25, of Huntsville, was charged with capital murder, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office...
One dead in overnight Huntsville shooting
Officers responded to the shooting just after midnight Friday.
themadisonrecord.com
UPDATE: Madison man accused of killing former girlfriend
MADISON – A Madison area man was arrested in Limestone County last week accused in the shooting death of his former girlfriend Thursday night, according to Limestone County authorities. The Sheriff’s Office said Antonio Terrell Burks, 19, 409 Landess Circle, was arrested on a murder charge following a short...
