ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon County, ID

Monkeypox case reported in southwestern Idaho

By Associated Press
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UD0wv_0gy2eieE00

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public health officials say a southwestern Idaho resident has contracted monkeypox, marking the state’s third reported case.

Southwest District Health made the announcement in a press release on Friday, saying the resident was from Canyon County.

Local and state officials are working to identify any close contacts of the patient so they can be notified of the exposure risk, the regional health department said.

Monkeypox usually causes a mild illness, but antiviral treatment is available for people who might have severe disease or who develop complications. The illness can be spread through close contact, including skin-to-skin contact or by touching objects or fabrics like towels that have been used by someone with monkeypox. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.

Health officials recommend that anyone experiencing an unexplained skin rash, with or without a fever, to contact a healthcare provider and avoid contact with others. People with monkeypox are considered infectious until their lesions have fully healed, with new skin where the lesions used to be.

COPYRIGHT 2022 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
County
Canyon County, ID
Canyon County, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spending these hot days on the water? Practice safety when you’re paddling

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re planning on making the most of these hot summer days by paddling on the water, it’s important to be prepared with the right safety gear. Whether you’re paddle-boarding, kayaking or canoeing, practicing life-saving habits can make a difference. In Washington, July 23-29 is Paddle Safe Week. It’s a public safety campaign to remind those who...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Murder hornets given new common name by entomologists

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The invasive hornet found in Washington state that has been referred to as the Asian giant hornet or murder hornet has a new name. Washington State Department of Agriculture officials said Monday that the Entomological Society of America (ESA) has adopted “northern giant hornet” for the species Vespa mandarinia in its Common Names of Insects and Related Organisms List.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy