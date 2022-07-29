Monkeypox case reported in southwestern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public health officials say a southwestern Idaho resident has contracted monkeypox, marking the state’s third reported case.

Southwest District Health made the announcement in a press release on Friday, saying the resident was from Canyon County.

Local and state officials are working to identify any close contacts of the patient so they can be notified of the exposure risk, the regional health department said.

Monkeypox usually causes a mild illness, but antiviral treatment is available for people who might have severe disease or who develop complications. The illness can be spread through close contact, including skin-to-skin contact or by touching objects or fabrics like towels that have been used by someone with monkeypox. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.

Health officials recommend that anyone experiencing an unexplained skin rash, with or without a fever, to contact a healthcare provider and avoid contact with others. People with monkeypox are considered infectious until their lesions have fully healed, with new skin where the lesions used to be.

