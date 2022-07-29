Herschel Walker Endorsed By Border Patrol Union, Because Of Course…

G eorgia Senate candidate and Lie Like a Trump imaginary contest winner Herschel Walker has officially secured the endorsement of the Border Patrol union, and all I can think is —gee, I hope they don’t mistake him for a Haitian migrant

All jokes aside, there’s nothing terribly surprising about the fact that this conservative union group chose to throw its support behind the most clueless , perpetually dishonest and anti-intellectual politician in the congressional race, because —what does it matter what a clown Walker is so long as he’s a right-winger who will tow the narrative? I mean, what else is the union going to do, back Raphael Warnock and the counter-narrative that even migrants crossing the border illegally deserve to be treated like actual human beings who aren’t automatically assumed to be drug, crime and human trafficking machines?

“With border crossings up 78% since last year, we are experiencing an influx of crime, drugs, and human trafficking in this country,” NBPC President Brandon Judd said, according to Fox News . “Georgia citizens are paying the price of the irresponsible soft-on-crime policies from Raphael Warnock and Joe Biden firsthand. It’s time to elect a strong leader who will always prioritize the safety of Georgia and U.S. citizens, and that person is Herschel Walker.”

Walker, of course, happily accepted the endorsement and gave a sappy statement full of claims he knows he won’t be troubled to back up with evidence or even examples because his constituents are a bunch of MAGA morons who are just happy to see a Black man speak in verbal whiteface.

“I’m honored to be endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council,” Walker said. “On the campaign trail, I’m often reminded of how Georgians don’t feel safe in their own communities, and our law enforcement heroes are being abandoned — and even demonized — by our leaders in Washington.”

From Fox News:

Walker accused Warnock of “pushing a soft-on-crime and open border” agenda: “I will always back the blue, and I will work to support them in the U.S. Senate.”

Walker has pledged to provide more funding, support and protection for Border Patrol — while supporting border security measures including physical barriers, technology. His office has also said he would “empower Border Patrol to do the job they were hired to do, not demonize them at every turn.”

Warnock has criticized a “broken” immigration system and his campaign is calling for “comprehensive immigration reform that fixes our broken system, keeps our nation safe, and provides a reasonable path to citizenship.”

Funny thing though: Just a handful of years ago, Walker’s stance on immigration wasn’t that far off from Warnock’s.

In 2015, Walker told USA Today “he supports Trump’s idea of building a wall between the U.S.-Mexico border, but does not agree with Trump’s most controversial position: deporting the 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S.” Walker also reportedly “said he would like to see a plan that enables immigrants to earn citizenship.”

Granted, he spent the rest of that interview dry-humping Donald Trump’s leg until Trump’s Tang-flavored honey-doo-doo got all over his suit (I’m guessing) but that doesn’t change the fact that not all that long ago, his opinion on immigration policy was damn near reasonable (he was still team: “Build that wall,” so…) and certainly would not have earned him an endorsement by a staunchly anti-immigration union.

But, whatever —this is just garden variety conservative politics as usual. It’s all just an effort to make America oppressive as usual. (MAOAU doesn’t make for a catchy acronym though.)

