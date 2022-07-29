Late on Rent: Nearly 400 Section 8 cases make up CMHA's rent payment backlog

myfox28columbus.com
Linda Vencill
2d ago
Maybe the system needs new management to operate as it appears the current management has been failing for over 20 years.
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meal plan: Understanding the different options on Columbus’ campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gameday do’s and don’ts to celebrate 100 years at Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
Track & Field: Taking directorship a ‘full circle’ opportunity for JosephThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State LGBTQ, mental health, crime, academic, community and religious resourcesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Not a party person? Here are other optionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
crawfordcountynow.com
Low Income Household Water Assistance Program
MARION/MORROW/CRAWFORD—The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs December 13, 2021 through September 30th, 2022. To apply for the...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus-based organization distributes free naloxone across the country
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus-based organization is working to save lives by distributing naloxone in central Ohio and across the country. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a medicine in the form of a nasal spray that can reverse drug overdoses. “I have a backstory that involves a...
cwcolumbus.com
City of Columbus and CelebrateOne host community baby shower for new moms and moms-to-be
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — CelebrateOne partnered with the City of Columbus to host a community baby shower to help new mothers and moms-to-be. "Having a baby is challenging. CelebrateOne is committed to making sure our new moms and moms-to-be in the community are aware of the services available to them,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths – Mr. Mayor and City Council: May I introduce you to the city of Columbus? Beyond the Short North and the Scioto River Bank, there is a diverse complicated city
Do the Mayor, City Council, and senior staff need a map of Columbus? A walking tour? A bus tour of their “Opportunity for a Few City”? They cannot turn to Columbus Partnership whose CEO lives in New Albany, the Downtown Development Corporation which does recognize the actual downtown, Columbus Police Department who does not know one area from another, or the Department of Public—that is, Private—Service who sells public space to private interests indiscriminately. I personally give walking tours of the University District to City Neighborhood staff but I recognize my limits. City government does not know the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galion Inquirer
Crawford County Land Bank announces $1.1 million in state grants
BUCYRUS-The Crawford County Land Reutilization Corporation, also known as the Crawford County Land Bank,officially announced last week that it has been awarded two grants through the Ohio Department of Development. It received a $778,000 Brownfield Remediation Program grant for the Galion East School project and a $352,250 Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program grant for the Norton Bicentennial Park project in Bucyrus. The Land Bank hopes both projects will start by November.
Children told to pay to move parents’ remains buried in wrong Ohio plots
A central Ohio family says their parents were robbed of their final wishes when they were buried in the wrong plots at a Delaware County cemetery.
myfox28columbus.com
New buyout approved for CPD officers as city experiences cop shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There were 62 new police officers who graduated from the Columbus Police Academy on Friday. Of those graduating, 52 of them will be CPD cops, the others are from Bexley, Gahanna, Reynoldsburg, Upper Arlington, and Westerville. The CPD officers will now begin 15 weeks of...
wnewsj.com
City: Filthy, unsafe house unfit for habitation
WILMINGTON — The house at 46 E. Truesdell St. — where a search warrant was served Wednesday — “has been deemed a hazard to health and safety” and “until further notice has been condemned and is unfit for habitation” states a report from the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.
RELATED PEOPLE
Central Ohio leaders ‘breathless’ after record-breaking $8 million donation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A posthumous, record-breaking $8 million donation to two landmark organizations in central Ohio has left its leaders “breathless.” Alexis Jacobs, the former CEO of Columbus Fair Auto Auction who died in early June, left behind two $4 million unrestricted gifts — one for the Columbus Urban League and one for the […]
myfox28columbus.com
Reynoldsburg police looking for tips in 2017 car wash murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Reynoldsburg police are hoping a tip will solve a 2017 murder outside a car wash. Investigators say James Stennies was at the Miracle Car Wash on Lancaster Ave in the early morning hours of April 22. Stennies was shot several times and died at the...
columbusblack.com
Franklin County Children Services (FCCS), is looking for YOU!
Do you have the desire to serve your community? Well, join the Franklin County Department of Children Services. FCCS is now offering up to $1500 in hiring bonuses and are currently looking to hire for a number of positions. These positions offer unique opportunities for individuals to help with the community while advancing their career goals. For more information click the employment link at http://childrenservices.franklincountyohio.gov/
Intel’s Impact: Water and sewer deal means Columbus draws from New Albany’s windfall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A water and sewer agreement Columbus City Council approved this week means the city will tap into New Albany’s economic bounty from Intel Corp. and surrounding development. In addition to private users paying their utility bills, New Albany will pay as much as $10.5 million to Columbus as land […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Fire contains 2-alarm fire at Big Lots Distribution Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Fire Department has confirmed a 2nd alarm fire at the Big Lots Distribution Center on Phillipi Road. Crews received the call and were dispatched to the scene at 4:33 p.m. Officials said multiple workers were inside but no one was injured in the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ongoing marijuana eradication operation in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — This week, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a ongoing marijuana eradication operation. According to reports, the sheriff’s office worked in conjunction with the drug task force to target particular area’s within the county. An aviation unit from the...
NBC4 Columbus
Person shot in North Hilltop after online sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has been shot in the leg and taken to Grant Medical Center after an online sale became violent. Police confirm that a person was shot at about 9:15 a.m. on Saturday on North Oakley Avenue in North Hilltop. They believe the shooting happened during a transaction initiated online.
police1.com
'Brings us to tears every time': Support continues for family of fallen Ohio deputy
Matthew Yates, 41, was shot and killed following a shooting at a mobile home park last week — By Sydney Dawes. Springfield News-Sun HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Clark County organizations, businesses and community members continue to raise funds for the family of the Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed in the shooting at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Urban League program aims to prepare kids for life changing careers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Preparing the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs and business owners here in Central Ohio. A young group of university graduates walked across the stage Friday. This school spearheaded by the Columbus Urban League offers real-world experience and these students are younger than you would expect.
Missing trafficked teen found in Ohio, reunited with mother
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old victim of human trafficking missing earlier this week has been found. Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios has been reunited with her mother in Mexico after being a victim of human trafficking and human smuggling, according to Columbus police. The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force had been searching for Cruz-Rios, and […]
spectrumnews1.com
Auto thefts rise statewide, thieves targeting 2 brands
COLUMBUS, Ohio — People across the country have fallen victim to car thefts, but Kia and Hyundai owners have suffered the most in the past couple of months, according to officials. Kia or Hyundai owners might want to think twice about where to park their cars. John Ulery in...
Better Call 4: Gas station gift card scams targeting drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fraudsters are looking to cash in on consumers’ latest worry: soaring gas prices. The Better Business Bureau issued a scam alert in June warning drivers about fake gas station gift cards designed to take advantage of those facing steep prices at the pump. How does it work? Consumers may see a […]
Comments / 7