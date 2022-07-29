ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Late on Rent: Nearly 400 Section 8 cases make up CMHA's rent payment backlog

By Watch
myfox28columbus.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
myfox28columbus.com

Comments / 7

Linda Vencill
2d ago

Maybe the system needs new management to operate as it appears the current management has been failing for over 20 years.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

MARION/MORROW/CRAWFORD—The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs December 13, 2021 through September 30th, 2022. To apply for the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus-based organization distributes free naloxone across the country

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus-based organization is working to save lives by distributing naloxone in central Ohio and across the country. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a medicine in the form of a nasal spray that can reverse drug overdoses. “I have a backstory that involves a...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths – Mr. Mayor and City Council: May I introduce you to the city of Columbus? Beyond the Short North and the Scioto River Bank, there is a diverse complicated city

Do the Mayor, City Council, and senior staff need a map of Columbus? A walking tour? A bus tour of their “Opportunity for a Few City”? They cannot turn to Columbus Partnership whose CEO lives in New Albany, the Downtown Development Corporation which does recognize the actual downtown, Columbus Police Department who does not know one area from another, or the Department of Public—that is, Private—Service who sells public space to private interests indiscriminately. I personally give walking tours of the University District to City Neighborhood staff but I recognize my limits. City government does not know the city.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
Columbus, OH
Government
Galion Inquirer

Crawford County Land Bank announces $1.1 million in state grants

BUCYRUS-The Crawford County Land Reutilization Corporation, also known as the Crawford County Land Bank,officially announced last week that it has been awarded two grants through the Ohio Department of Development. It received a $778,000 Brownfield Remediation Program grant for the Galion East School project and a $352,250 Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program grant for the Norton Bicentennial Park project in Bucyrus. The Land Bank hopes both projects will start by November.
BUCYRUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

New buyout approved for CPD officers as city experiences cop shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There were 62 new police officers who graduated from the Columbus Police Academy on Friday. Of those graduating, 52 of them will be CPD cops, the others are from Bexley, Gahanna, Reynoldsburg, Upper Arlington, and Westerville. The CPD officers will now begin 15 weeks of...
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

City: Filthy, unsafe house unfit for habitation

WILMINGTON — The house at 46 E. Truesdell St. — where a search warrant was served Wednesday — “has been deemed a hazard to health and safety” and “until further notice has been condemned and is unfit for habitation” states a report from the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.
WILMINGTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Davis
myfox28columbus.com

Reynoldsburg police looking for tips in 2017 car wash murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Reynoldsburg police are hoping a tip will solve a 2017 murder outside a car wash. Investigators say James Stennies was at the Miracle Car Wash on Lancaster Ave in the early morning hours of April 22. Stennies was shot several times and died at the...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusblack.com

Franklin County Children Services (FCCS), is looking for YOU!

Do you have the desire to serve your community? Well, join the Franklin County Department of Children Services. FCCS is now offering up to $1500 in hiring bonuses and are currently looking to hire for a number of positions. These positions offer unique opportunities for individuals to help with the community while advancing their career goals. For more information click the employment link at http://childrenservices.franklincountyohio.gov/
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Section 8#Landlord#Cmha#Abc#A Housing Choice Voucher
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Fire contains 2-alarm fire at Big Lots Distribution Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Fire Department has confirmed a 2nd alarm fire at the Big Lots Distribution Center on Phillipi Road. Crews received the call and were dispatched to the scene at 4:33 p.m. Officials said multiple workers were inside but no one was injured in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ongoing marijuana eradication operation in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — This week, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a ongoing marijuana eradication operation. According to reports, the sheriff’s office worked in conjunction with the drug task force to target particular area’s within the county. An aviation unit from the...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Person shot in North Hilltop after online sale

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has been shot in the leg and taken to Grant Medical Center after an online sale became violent. Police confirm that a person was shot at about 9:15 a.m. on Saturday on North Oakley Avenue in North Hilltop. They believe the shooting happened during a transaction initiated online.
COLUMBUS, OH
police1.com

'Brings us to tears every time': Support continues for family of fallen Ohio deputy

Matthew Yates, 41, was shot and killed following a shooting at a mobile home park last week — By Sydney Dawes. Springfield News-Sun HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Clark County organizations, businesses and community members continue to raise funds for the family of the Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy who was killed in the shooting at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park on Sunday.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Urban League program aims to prepare kids for life changing careers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Preparing the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs and business owners here in Central Ohio. A young group of university graduates walked across the stage Friday. This school spearheaded by the Columbus Urban League offers real-world experience and these students are younger than you would expect.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Missing trafficked teen found in Ohio, reunited with mother

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old victim of human trafficking missing earlier this week has been found. Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios has been reunited with her mother in Mexico after being a victim of human trafficking and human smuggling, according to Columbus police. The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force had been searching for Cruz-Rios, and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Auto thefts rise statewide, thieves targeting 2 brands

COLUMBUS, Ohio — People across the country have fallen victim to car thefts, but Kia and Hyundai owners have suffered the most in the past couple of months, according to officials. Kia or Hyundai owners might want to think twice about where to park their cars. John Ulery in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Better Call 4: Gas station gift card scams targeting drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fraudsters are looking to cash in on consumers’ latest worry: soaring gas prices. The Better Business Bureau issued a scam alert in June warning drivers about fake gas station gift cards designed to take advantage of those facing steep prices at the pump. How does it work? Consumers may see a […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy