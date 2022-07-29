Mom waits for justice, nearly a year after son is shot to death during road rage incident

myfox28columbus.com
What’s Up: Welcome Week EventsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State LGBTQ, mental health, crime, academic, community and religious resourcesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Track & Field: Taking directorship a ‘full circle’ opportunity for JosephThe LanternColumbus, OH
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baseball: Mosiello hopes to bring energy, trust in first collegiate head coach positionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two injured in two separate Columbus shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two victims are both in stable condition following two separate shootings within 10 minutes of each other Sunday night in Columbus. Columbus police said the first shooting was reported at approximately 8:20 p.m. outside a business on the 4400 block of Walford Street just off of Morse Road. The victim in […]
$50K reward offered in fatal Reynoldsburg shooting
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — There is a $50,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Reynoldsburg in 2017. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said on Saturday, April 22, 2017, Reynoldsburg police responded to the Miracle Car Wash on the 600 block of Lancaster […]
Three shootings in 15 minutes: One woman dead
Several people were shot on Friday night in Columbus and Whitehall, and one of those has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition, and has since died.
myfox28columbus.com
Community gathers to honor 18-year-old woman killed in shooting this weekend
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and friends of an 18-year-old woman killed this weekend gather to mourn their loss and honor her legacy. A'yanta Jarmon was killed Friday night when a person or group of people shot into a crowd of people at a party near the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue, according to police.
Vigil held for Reynoldsburg woman, 18, killed in shooting
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – The Reynoldsburg community gathered Sunday night to honor the life of a young woman taken too soon. A’yanta Jarmon was shot and killed late Friday night. Loved ones said she was kind and had a smile that would light up an entire room. “When our community suffers a loss, it’s not […]
myfox28columbus.com
Inmate dies at Delaware County jail; deputies investigating cause of death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are investigating what caused the death of an inmate at the Delaware County jail early Sunday. The sheriff's office said 54-year-old Chad Lee Bibler of Grove City was found unresponsive during inmate checks around 4:30 a.m. Bibler, who was placed in the jail on...
sunny95.com
Woman killed when suspects fire into crowd
COLUMBUS – An 18-year-old woman was killed and a teenager injured when someone fired into a crowd people at a party on the Southeast Side late Friday. Ayanta Jarmon was in the crowd of people at a location in the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. when she was shot, according to Sgt. David Shimberg of the Homicide Unit.
20-year-old shot in face, left hip near Reynoldsburg
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old was shot in the face on the city’s east side Saturday, police said. Around 3 a.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 2600 block of Orono Pike near Reynoldsburg where they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and left hip, according […]
Impaired hit-skip crash leaves Columbus motorcyclist in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was arrested Saturday following an impaired driving accident that left a motorcyclist in critical condition. Around 10:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Blue Fox Lane and Billingsley Road where they found an injured motorcyclist and a bumper belonging to a black […]
Jury finds Columbus man who fired ‘barrage’ of shots at victims guilty of murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A jury handed down a guilty verdict to a Columbus man Thursday after he shot and killed two people in 2020. Following a nine-day trial, Rashad Short, 30, was found guilty of two separate murder charges and other criminal counts stemming from the 2020 shooting deaths of a 21-year-old and a […]
sciotopost.com
Columbus medics rescue people trapped in car after west side crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized after a car crash on the northwest side of Columbus on Sunday. At approximately 5:38 a.m., Columbus firefighters responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Bethel Road and Pickforde Drive, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeffrey Geitter. At least one of the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Drugs, and gun found in wrecked car of intruder killed by Pickaway Co. homeowner
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — New details have been released in the shooting death of an alleged intruder in Pickaway county. Earlier this week, deputies were dispatched to Thrailkill Road after a 9-1-1 caller said they had shot a possible intruder. Multiple units, including medics, responded to the scene, where they found 26-year-old Richard Taylor, Jr., dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
WKRC
2 teens charged in murder of elderly man found in hand-dug grave
CLINTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRC) - Two Alabama teens are charged in the murder of an elderly man. 71-year-old Thomas Creel's body was found May 5 inside "what appeared to be a hand-dug grave" at a cemetery, according to the Chilton County Sheriff's Office. The incident was considered suspicious, because the...
WSYX ABC6
'I feel violated,' 81-year-old Columbus woman's Hyundai stolen while she was sleeping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "I feel violated." That's what an 81-year-old living in north Columbus said after her Hyundai was stolen from her driveway on July 27. She wanted to keep her identity hidden because she feared being targeted again. "My message to the kids or whoever took my...
Delaware County inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware County […]
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested After Overdosing While Driving on US-23
Pickaway – A man was arrested after law enforcement found him overdosed in the middle of US-23 around 5 pm on Friday. According to early reports, a call came in around 5 pm for an erratic driver on US-23, calls came in that the driver was slumped over the wheel with the vehicle still rolling in the area of Taco Bell in Pickaway County.
Two east side shootings in Columbus Sunday morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to two separate shootings on the city’s east side in the early morning hours on Sunday. Grattan Road At approximately 1:25 a.m., Columbus police arrived at the 1500 block of Grattan Road where they found a 42-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to […]
NBC4 Columbus
Person shot in North Hilltop after online sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has been shot in the leg and taken to Grant Medical Center after an online sale became violent. Police confirm that a person was shot at about 9:15 a.m. on Saturday on North Oakley Avenue in North Hilltop. They believe the shooting happened during a transaction initiated online.
