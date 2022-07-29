Tory leadership: Tom Tugendhat backs Liz Truss

www.bbc.co.uk
Senior Lords’ anger at Boris Johnson plan to hand out dozens of peerages
Boris Johnson’s plan to hand out large numbers of peerages before stepping down as prime minister has been denounced by a former Speaker of the House of Lords as “part of a trend to trash constitutional norms”.Baroness Hayman said there was anger across the upper house at the prospect of dozens of the PM’s friends and allies being made lords.And another ex-Lord Speaker, Lord Fowler – formerly a Conservative cabinet minister – said the appointment of Tory donors was bringing the system into “some kind of contempt” and undermining public support for the unelected chamber.Reports suggest that the outgoing...
‘Enough was enough’: Rishi Sunak defends decision to resign from Boris Johnson’s government
Rishi Sunak has defended his decision to resign from Boris Johnson’s government, a move seen as crucial in leading to the prime minister’s downfall.The former chancellor claimed “he acted out of principle” as he clashed with Tory leadership rival Liz Truss, who stayed loyal to Mr Johnson.“It got to a point where for me, personally, and these things are personal decisions... enough was enough,” Mr Sunak said.“I thought all the things going on, on the conduct side were not right... so for me, I acted out of principle.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
Liz Truss ‘setting anti-discrimination fight back 30 years’ with civil service plan
Liz Truss has been accused of planning to put the fight for racial and gender equality in Whitehall “back 30 years” under a shock plan to axe anti-discrimination roles.The Tory leadership race favourite is under fire over a civil service shake-up that would also embrace US-style “political appointees” in top roles – undermining effective government, it is claimed.The 2020 plan, which remains her blueprint the Truss camp says, is designed to sweep away a “liberal groupthink” by scrapping diversity and inclusion teams charged with creating a “modern workplace”.They help ensure the civil service does not discriminate on grounds of...
Truss vs Sunak: Where do the Tory leadership contenders stand on policy?
The fierce rivals vying to be the next prime minister have continued to add to their pledge packets, with fresh promises on tax, education and identity politics.Over the summer it will be up to Tory party members to decide which of the two will take over from Boris Johnson as Conservative leader.The pair have embarked on a programme of 12 official hustings, where they are seeking to woo voters in the race for No 10.Here we look at their stances on key issues.– Tax and spendingRishi Sunak: The former chancellor has pitched himself as the fiscally conservative candidate and has...
Nadhim Zahawi backs Truss for next PM as Damian Green endorses Sunak
Conservative MP Damian Green has announced he is backing Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race while Nadhim Zahawi has given his support to Liz Truss.As the chair of the One Nation Conservatives group, Mr Green’s endorsement will provide some momentum to leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak.Meanwhile, writing for The Telegraph, the chancellor said that Ms Truss, the foreign secretary, “will overturn stale economic orthodoxy and run our economy in a Conservative way”.Rishi Sunak will welcome the endorsement of Mr Green after defence secretary Ben Wallace and former leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat announced they were backing Liz Truss to be prime...
Lord Hague urges Tories to back ‘highly disciplined, rational’ Sunak for PM
Former Conservative leader William Hague has urged party members to back the “highly disciplined” and “rational” Rishi Sunak in an almost six-minute long video message.As ballot papers for the leadership contest start landing on the doormats of Tory party members, Lord Hague pleaded with the grassroots, arguing the former chancellor is the best choice for prime minister.In a video message, published by The Telegraph, the ex-Tory leader described how Mr Sunak, who was “new to farming issues”, “not local” and from “an ethnic minority”, ended up replacing him as MP for Richmond in Yorkshire when he did not stand for...
The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister
The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
Windrush man was treated shamefully, appeal judges say
A man who travelled to Britain in 1960 when he was three, as part of the Windrush generation, was "shamefully treated", senior judges have said. Hubert Howard was born in Jamaica and died in Britain in 2019, aged 62. He experienced "serious problems" because he could not get formal documentation...
Scottish union boss quits Labour over picket row
A Scottish union boss has resigned from the Labour Party over the sacking of a shadow transport minister who joined striking rail workers on a picket line. Labour said Sam Tarry had been dropped from Sir Keir Starmer's front bench for making unauthorised media appearances. But the UK party leader...
Boris and Carrie Johnson host wedding party on Tory donor’s estate
Guests are arriving for Boris and Carrie Johnson’s wedding bash at the grand Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor. The outgoing prime minister and his wife are hosting family and friends at 18th-century Daylesford House to celebrate their nuptials with a wider circle, after the pandemic forced them to scale back festivities last year.
Truss and Sunak to face off in hustings in crunch week of leadership race
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are poised to go head to head in a hustings with Tory members, whom they are seeking to woo with a policy bonanza as they head into a crucial week in the race for No 10.With postal ballots beginning to drop on members’ doorsteps on Monday, Mr Sunak is under pressure to overhaul his campaign as polling among the group suggests he is lagging behind his rival.Ms Truss’s campaign gained further momentum with the endorsement of Nadhim Zahawi, the latest party heavyweight to get behind the frontrunner.Liz understands that the status quo isn’t an option...
Sacked shadow minister praises Lisa Nandy for joining strikers on picket line – UK politics live
Sam Tarry says ‘great to see’ Labour frontbencher visiting striking communications workers
Tory leadership - live: Johnson supporters wearing ‘rose-tinted glasses’, Sunak says
Rishi Sunak has claimed Tory MPs who accuse him of betraying Boris Johnson are applying “rose tinted” glasses to the last days of his government.At the weekend the culture secretary Nadine Dorries was criticised for sharing a picture appearing to show Mr Sunak wielding a knife at MrJohnson, in a parody of Julius Caesar.Asked about accusations he was a "backstabber", he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "I’m not going to comment specifically what others are choosing to say, but I will tackle the broader claim that they relate to, because I do think there is a risk that...
Sunak allies insist ‘all to play for’ in bid for No 10 even as Truss pulls ahead
Allies of Rishi Sunak have insisted “there’s everything to play for” in the race for No 10, dismissing claims that he is lagging far behind rival Liz Truss.The Tory leadership hopefuls have unveiled a ream of new policies on a crunch weekend to win over party members before ballots start landing on their doorsteps this week.Both camps have stressed that the contest is not yet determined despite surveys of the voting Tory grassroots consistently putting Ms Truss ahead with a double-digit lead.But there have been suggestions that polling elderly members is problematic, and Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland, a supporter...
Conservative Party members impressed at leadership hustings
Conservative Party members leaving the first Tory leadership hustings in Leeds said they were relieved both candidates came across as potential Prime Ministers.But some of the biggest rounds of applause inside the Centenary Pavillion at Leeds United’s Elland Road ground were reserved for questions suggesting current PM Boris Johnson should be on the ballot.Neil Buckley, from Leeds, said: “I was very impressed by both candidates but particularly by Liz Truss.“She gives me, as a Conservative, more of a vision about where are actually going – smaller state and lower taxation.I was impressed with the hustings. I was impressed with the...
Southampton-born Rishi Sunak claims he is Tory party’s ‘most northern chancellor in 70 years’
Rishi Sunak has claimed he was the Conservative Party’s “most northern chancellor” for 70 years, as he sought to win the support of Tory members at a leadership hustings in Leeds.The Southampton-born, Oxford-educated and now London-dwelling leadership candidate went head-to-head with rival and frontrunner Liz Truss in front of the Tory faithful on Thursday night in the first of 12 such events across the country.During questions from the audience, one Tory member from Tatton, near Manchester Airport, challenged Mr Sunak that the government was failing to deliver its “brilliant” vision for the Northern Powerhouse, net-zero and levelling up, which...
Sacked shadow minister accuses Keir Starmer of ‘complete car crash’
Sam Tarry again joins picket line after being removed from Labour frontbench earlier in week
MP Greg Hands says Nadine Dorries’ retweet of Sunak as ‘Brutus the backstabber’ is dangerous
MP Greg Hands has branded ‘dangerous’ a retweet by culture secretary Nadine Dorries, showing Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris Johnson in the back.Mr Hands, who is backing the former chancellor in the Tory leadership race, has strongly criticised the picture that portrays Boris Johnson as Julius Caesar and Rishi Sunak as one of the men who conspired against and killed him, Brutus.“It is not even a year since the stabbing of Sir David... so I think this is very, very bad taste, dangerous even”, Greg Hands told Sky News.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Nadine Dorries condemned for ‘distasteful, dangerous’ attacks on Rishi Sunak
Nadine Dorries has been told to “wind her neck in” by fellow Conservative ministers after making “distasteful” and “dangerous” interventions on behalf of Liz Truss in the Tory leadership contest.The Culture Secretary has faced a backlash after penning a “divisive, disingenuous” column on why she had mocked Rishi Sunak over his expensive taste in clothing, and for retweeting a doctored image showing Mr Sunak stabbing Boris Johnson in the back.Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Ms Dorries said she “may have gone slightly over the top” last week by comparing the millionaire former chancellor’s £3,500 suit to Ms Truss’s £4.50...
Sunak admits to ‘playing catch-up’ to Truss in apparent bid for underdog status
Rishi Sunak has acknowledged he is “playing catch-up” to Liz Truss as he seemingly claimed the Tory leadership race’s sought-after underdog status.The 42-year-old alluded to the fallout from his wife’s tax status when he appeared to suggest some commentary claimed he “wouldn’t even have been a part of this contest” if she had not announced her decision to pay UK taxes on her overseas income while he was still chancellor in April.As the Foreign Secretary continued to best him in the polls, Mr Sunak’s weekend has been characterised by his pledge to end “woke nonsense” and his supporters attributing his...
