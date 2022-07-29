Eau Claire County fair underway

www.weau.com
WEAU-TV 13
BA.5 is the dominant COVID-19 variant in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been a week since the CDC moved Eau Claire County’s COVID-19 level from medium to high. “We do know that means we have more COVID circulating and more hospitalizations,” Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said. Giese says the...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire election workers test voting machines
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Election officials are beginning the process of testing voting machines in preparation for the August 9 political primary. Election staff said this is not a new step. The testing of ballot machines happens before every election to make sure they are working properly and catching any mistakes that could arise.
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Greg Swan Memorial Car Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Almond Lion’s Club Tater Toot. Registration is from 9 a.m.-noon, and judging is at 2 p.m. Grab a charcoal chicken or pork chop dinner, enjoy the parade at 1 p.m, and stick around that night for music in the tent. All proceeds support the Almond Lion’s Club. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
drydenwire.com
Motorcycle Crash In Chippewa County Results In Fatality
CHIPPEWA COUNTY -- A crash occurred on CTH X at 20th Street in Chippewa County, Saturday night. The Wisconsin State Patrol says that the crash involved 1 fatality and have identified the deceased as Randy Frank Stewart, 64, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. The State Patrol says that on Saturday, July,...
boreal.org
'Like medicine from God': Wisconsin cherry orchard offers taste of home for immigrant families
Max Ganshyn, 25, of Blaine, picks cherries with his family at Maple Leaf Orchard in Spring Valley, Wis. on July 22. Ganshyn's family, who are Ukrainian, have been in MN for seven years. Many Ukrainians use the cherries to make a traditional liqueur and raviolis. Photo: Caroline Yang for MPR News.
One person dead after motorcycle crash near Chippewa Falls
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash near Chippewa Falls on Saturday.
WEAU-TV 13
Bond set at $1.5 million for suspect in Chippewa Falls fire, death
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Cash bond is set at $1.5 million for the suspect in a Chippewa Falls house fire that resulted in the death of one person Wednesday. 58-year-old Scott Vaningan of Chippewa Falls appeared in Chippewa County Circuit Court Friday morning for a bond hearing. Vaningan is...
WEAU-TV 13
Chick-fil-A planning to open in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Calling all fans of chicken and waffle fries, Chick-fil-A plans to open in Eau Claire. Chick-fil-A is proposing to construct a new “single story 5,000 square foot free-standing restaurant, dual drive-thru facility with free-standing canopies, parking lot, and associated utilities” in Eau Claire. This is according to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda.
WEAU-TV 13
Local teen cleans gravestones
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 17-year-old Riley Gaetz said his family is interested in genealogy and likes to learn more about their family tree. So, when Riley was choosing a service project for Eagle Scouts, cleaning gravestones just seemed to fit. “So, when you’re looking at the graves, most of...
WEAU-TV 13
Edgar woman sentenced in 2017 Chippewa County fatal crash begins sentence in Marathon County Jail
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 23-year-old woman convicted of causing a crash that killed a man in Chippewa County has been transferred to the Marathon County Jail to begin her 6-month sentence. Miranda Miller, of Edgar, was charged in 2019 after causing the crash two years earlier. Court documents state...
WEAU-TV 13
Student Transit experience bus driver shortage ahead of new school year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Before summer break ends, transit companies are working hard to make sure all students can get to class. Student Transit, which serves the Eau Claire Area School District and the School District of Altoona, is currently feeling the brunt of staffing shortages. Student Transit General...
WEAU-TV 13
OneFest brings Christian music to the Chippewa Valley
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The fourth annual OneFest is back in the Chippewa Valley this weekend. The Christian Music Festival kicked off Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. and runs through Sunday night at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Matthew West is the headliner Saturday. The event also features a Church Service Sunday morning.
wiproud.com
Chick-Fil-A restaurant proposed in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The “Original Chicken Sandwich” could soon be coming to Eau Claire. At its next meeting, the Eau Claire plan commission is set to review a site plan for a Chick-Fil-A restaurant. According to the commission’s agenda, the proposal includes a 5-thousand-square-foot building...
WEAU-TV 13
Jury finds Eau Claire man not guilty of homicide in Dunn County
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A jury trial for an Eau Claire man charged in the death of a Hayward man in Dunn County ended after seven days with the jury finding the defendant not guilty of homicide in Dunn County Circuit Court Tuesday. 39-year-old Chad Turgeson was found not guilty...
Man Injured in Winona County Rollover Crash
Dakota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse man was injured following a rollover crash on Interstate 90 in Winona County Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 23-year-old Alex Gurski was traveling east in Dakota when he left the road, entered the ditch and rolled near the Center St. overpass around 9:30 p.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
wiproud.com
Altoona homicide suspects named
ALTOONA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two people are now identified as suspects in an Altoona homicide case. Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Illinois, and Tracey Clark from Altoona is in the Eau Claire County jail on probation violations. Altoona police say they are also suspects in the death of 79-year-old Dennis...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Sunday, July 31st 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the midst of a losing streak, the Express look to bounce back against the Honkers. Plus, the state title pursuit for Altoona 19U legion comes to a close.
WEAU-TV 13
Fall Creek murder suspect looks to withdraw guilty plea
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fall Creek man serving nearly three decades behind bars is looking to withdraw his guilty plea to two counts of felony murder. Wayne Price appeared in Eau Claire County Court Wednesday asking Judge Emily Long to consider letting him reverse his 2019 plea. Price...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person killed in ‘suspicious’ Chippewa Falls house fire; suspect in custody
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a house fire in Chippewa Falls Wednesday. The Chippewa Falls Police Department said the death and the fire are being investigated as a criminal act. Police also identified a suspect, 58-year-old Scott Vaningan of Chippewa Falls, who was taken into...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person hurt after aircraft crashes in Pierce County Friday
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an aircraft crash in Pierce County near Prescott Friday. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said a 69-year-old man from Inver Grove Heights, Minn. was piloting an experimental homemade Sonex aircraft when it lost power and crashed at 6:52 a.m. Friday on Highway 35 near County Highway E, or roughly halfway between Prescott and Ellsworth.
