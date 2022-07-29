Dinosaurs come to Springfield

newschannel20.com
Illinois has some of the least expensive places to buy a home
Across the country, the demand for housing is increasing, driving housing prices to exorbitant levels in many metro markets. The housing shortage has been a major problem across the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent migration into the suburbs. With burgeoning remote work options during the pandemic, some people weren’t tied to their downtown offices anymore; many chose to leave expensive cities in favor of rural and suburban areas. Buyers searched for homes that provided more space and a lower cost of living.
Why is a Highway Rest Area Called an ‘Oasis’ in Illinois?
Drive around the Chicago area and you'll see something unique in all of American motoring, an exit for an 'Oasis.' Highway service plazas have an identity all their own in Illinois. Rest areas are very common along interstate routes. Usually, they are a place to pull off the road, use...
Springfield Police announces National Night Out events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
spotonillinois.com
Taylorville Kroger closed by IEPA
TAYLORVILLE - A Kroger store in Taylorville was closed on Friday with all employees removed from the premises. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) issued a Seal Order against the grocery store located at 201 E. Bidwell St. The seal order was due to concerns relating... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Sunflower maze tribute to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunflowers at Clearview Farm are now blooming. This year, the theme of their sunflower maze is “Illinois.” After the flowers bloom, they last around two weeks. People at Clearview Farm said they started blooming earlier this week. To match the “Illinois” theme, the maze is formed into the shape of the […]
advantagenews.com
Feeding Illinois says inflation is being felt at food banks
Hunger is a problem in Illinois every summer. When schools are closed, families don’t have school meals to help feed their kids. Record inflation is compounding the issue. Steve Ericson, executive director of Feeding Illinois, the state association for food agencies, told The Center Square that, this summer, inflation is making Illinois’ food scarcity problem even worse.
1470 WMBD
IL Lottery: MegaMillions winning ticket sold in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Maybe it was you. The Illinois Lottery’s website indicates that a $1.28 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois for Friday night’s drawing. The ticket was believed to have been sold in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, and MegaMillions.com says Illinois sold the only ticket to match all the numbers.
Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
The couple from Gretna, Nebraska, a community on the outskirts of Omaha where Dave Harrig now is a volunteer firefighter, allowed themselves to buy a new home, some vintage automobiles and a few ocean cruises after they both quit their jobs.
World Famous IL Late Night Flea Market Features Celebrity Guests
It's more than just collectibles and deals, you can also meet celebrities at this famous late-night flea market in Illinois. I don't know if you have noticed but flea markets are a big deal in the midwest, especially in Illinois. There is a competition to find out who has the best. Each place tries to be creative as possible to attract more customers. In fact, some of them in the Land of Lincoln are actually world-famous events.
wsiu.org
Southern Illinois youth recognized in state photo contest
The state recognized two young photographers from southern Illinois in a statewide photo contest. Adison Oxford of Galconda and Alec Shields of Carbondale were among the winners of the Illinois Cream of the Crop photo contest, which invites young people to share photos showing their vision of agriculture in the state..
newschannel20.com
Free meter parking continues in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Free meter parking will continue in downtown Springfield. The City of Springfield will not charge for you to park on the street where meters are. However, a citation will still be given to vehicles that ignore the time limits posted on parking signs and parking illegally will still be enforced.
WAND TV
Taylorville grocery store closed due to asbestos
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued a Seal Order on a Taylorville grocery store. Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order on the Kroger on East Bidwell in Taylorville along with all dumpsters and transfer containers associated with the store. According to IEPA everyone was removed from the store on Friday and the store was sealed to the public.
spectrumnews1.com
Illinois man travels seven hours to help Eastern KY flood victims
JACKSON, Ky. — When disaster strikes, that’s where you’ll find Richard Dorminey. Richard Dorminey traveled seven hours from Illinois to help with search and rescue efforts in Eastern Kentucky. 16 people have died according to Gov. Beshear’s latest update on the flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Dorminey...
wmay.com
National Night Out Events Planned For Tuesday
It’s a chance to interact and get better acquainted with police in your neighborhood. The annual National Night Out event will be held Tuesday evening in a number of Springfield neighborhoods. Police will meet with neighborhood residents and may provide K-9 demonstrations or other activities for kids and families. Gatherings are planned in multiple neighborhoods, including Enos Park, Iles Park, Trevi Gardens, and the Historic Westside Neighborhood.
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
CHICAGO — (AP) — A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
newschannel20.com
More Illinois counties rated high or medium community for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — More counties in Illinois are at the high or medium community level for COVID-19. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that a total of 97 counties in Illinois are at high or medium. Sixty-six counties are rated at a High Community...
wsiu.org
Illinois COVID infections continue to rise
The number of new COVID infections in Illinois continued to creep up this week - with more than 35,000 new cases recorded since last week. Through the month of July, Illinois' number of new cases grew each week - at 27,500 on July 8th to this week. Health officials say the actual total is likely higher - with many people testing positive using home tests, and not reporting to local agencies.
WAND TV
Winslow named new ILACP Executive Director
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Former Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow is named executive director of Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. According to ILACP, Winslow will begin serving as executive director of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police on September 1, 2022. The Executive Board approved his appointment July...
Numbers reveal the skyrocketing costs of Groceries in Illinois
The amount we here in Illinois are paying for groceries this year compared to last year is way higher as we know, but the numbers reveal just how much higher and the numbers paint a grim picture of the rising costs of essential food items. According to the website illinoispolicy.org....
