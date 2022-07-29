FBI honors Springfield non-profit helping human trafficking survivors

newschannel20.com
Related
Illinois to pay $300,000 after losing case involving discrimination against the disabled
Springfield will have to pay nearly $300,00 dollars after losing a case to the Justice Department. Last week’s jury trial was held to determine the amount of damages, which was $293,000.
Springfield man sentenced to five months in jail after committing COVID-related wire fraud
A Springfield man has now been sentenced to five months in jail and three months home confinement after pleading guilty in a federal of COVID related wire fraud case.
Springfield Police announces National Night Out events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
newschannel20.com
Springfield man sentenced for COVID-19 wire fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is accused of falsely claiming to own a business in order to get CARES Act funds. Officials say 26-year-old Charles Jones applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration without owning a business. The funds were intended...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur YMCA hosts Backpack Attack
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–The Decatur YMCA is hosting its annual backpack attack event. On August 6th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. the YMCA will be handing out 1,500 backpacks pre-filled with school supplies for Kindergarten to 6th graders. Dominic Santomassimo, CEO of Decatur Family YMCA, is looking forward to the event. “Backpack Attack is such […]
wmay.com
Springfield Man Gets Prison Time For Pandemic Relief Fraud
A Springfield man has been sentenced to five months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining a pandemic relief loan from the government. Prosecutors say 26-year-old Charles Jones applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the Small Business Administration. He claimed the money was to support an apparel business that had 11 workers and gross revenues of $1.2 million over the previous 12 months. But there was no such business, and Jones had no employees. In handing down the sentence, the judge noted that Jones’s actions kept that money from legitimate businesses that really needed the help.
newschannel20.com
Springfield Police and neighborhoods coming together
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield is coming together with the Springfield Police Department and other agencies will be participating in National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2. National Night Out is a way to bring neighborhoods and police together. The following neighborhoods are holding activities for...
WAND TV
Winslow named new ILACP Executive Director
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Former Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow is named executive director of Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. According to ILACP, Winslow will begin serving as executive director of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police on September 1, 2022. The Executive Board approved his appointment July...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Jewelry thief arrested in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is facing felony charges after police say he stole a case of jewelry worth several thousand dollars. The theft happened on July 2 at a Springfield pawn store. Police say the store employees were able to identify the man as Bruce Oberg and...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022
A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
Herald & Review
Shelby County seeks ambulance options
SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County officials are working to find a new ambulance provider before the county loses emergency medical coverage in a month. For years, most of the county was covered by Decatur Ambulance Service, but Hospital Sisters Health System plans to close the service Sept. 1. That leaves county officials exploring new territory as they work to secure coverage.
newschannel20.com
License plate readers helpful in shooting arrests, stolen cars recovered
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — An 18-year-old suspect accused of shooting a Rantoul man was arrested in Champaign for murder. Law enforcement credits the arrest to Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPR). The company that runs the ALPRs, FLOCK System, trusts these devices have helped police departments narrow down the search...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Struggling Decatur families celebrate new opportunities
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — Families in Decatur are celebrating new opportunities after completing the Salvation Army program, Pathway of Hope, that helped them secure resources such as employment and housing. Pathway of Hope helps support families struggling with poverty, drugs and domestic abuse. Ya'el Yisrael graduated from the program...
Herald & Review
New minister set to lead Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur
DECATUR — A new minister is set to lead the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur to a greater social justice effort. The Rev. Charley Earp will present his first service on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 10:15 a.m. in the Fellowship building, 3773 N. MacArthur Road. Earp, 59, is a...
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Theft of Tools on Wednesday
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft. At 5 am on Wednesday, July 27th, unknown persons cut a padlock to remove a toolbox from a pickup that was parked at a business in the 1600 block of West Morton Avenue. According to the report, various Milwaukee brand tools were inside the toolbox at the time it was taken.
thecentersquare.com
911 call: ‘A lady come out and stabbed a rat’ at Staab Funeral Home during union protest
(The Center Square) – A funeral home employee could face criminal charges after police said she admitted to stabbing an inflatable rat used during a union protest. Monday morning in Springfield outside of Staab Funeral Home, John Nicks called 911 saying they were protesting the private business for not using union labor and “a lady just came out and stabbed a rat,” confusing the dispatcher.
newschannel20.com
Bubble bus brings joy at Lincoln Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Friday, the Lincoln Library wrapped up its summer reading program with a party. They have an artist from New York to teach tweens, teens, and adults to create their own collage art. The party started with a bubble bus for kids. The bus program...
WAND TV
Police: Individual robbed at gunpoint in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers are looking for a male suspect who robbed a person at gunpoint at the County Market located at 1501 S Dirksen Pkwy in Springfield. According to Police, on July 19, at approximately 10:45 p.m. after being followed by an older model black vehicle...
khqa.com
Police investigate three separate thefts in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill (WICS) — Jacksonville police are investigating several thefts from this week. Three separate incidents were reported on Thursday. A utility terrain vehicle was stolen from a business and someone attempted to steal a trailer from another business. Both were on West Morton but police have not said...
newschannel20.com
Springfield man arrested for felony retail theft in Taylorville
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested once again for retail theft. This time it happened at the Walmart in Taylorville. Juan Starks, 32, was arrested in July for felony retail theft. At the time of his arrest, Starks was on parole because of another retail theft...
Comments / 0