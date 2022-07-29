ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Governor DeSantis appoints Polk State President Falconetti to Education Commission of the States

polk.edu
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.polk.edu

Comments / 1

Related
Bay News 9

How African-American churches will be key during election cycle

TAMPA - Historically African-American churches have been the place to engage voters from communities of color. African-American churches can be a place to engage communities of color. Equal Ground is working to get voters registered at local churches. Leaders say that registration is important due to changes in voting laws.
Salon

Ron DeSantis accused of extremism

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the University of Miami Health System Don Soffer Clinical Research Center on May 17, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried had harsh words for Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Sunshine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Florida State
Lakeland, FL
Government
City
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities

Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
10 Tampa Bay

Local church urges community to vote in August primary

TAMPA, Fla. — On Sunday morning, Allen Temple AME Church held a family and friends day for their back-to-school bash. The church donated shoes to people in need, but they also used the event to raise awareness about the importance of voting. The church, along with groups from across...
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County schools trying to fill 100 open teacher positions

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The new school year is right around the corner and the Manatee County School District is still working hard to get more teachers into its classrooms. Across the state, more than 9,000 teachers are needed in classrooms. In Manatee County, district leaders are facing the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
LkldNow

Note From the Publisher: Our Voter Guide Is Online

It’s election season. The primary election — where quite a few races will be decided — is Aug. 23, less than a month away, and the general election is Nov. 8. To help you prepare, LkldNow has published our Voter Guide 2022. We plan to continually update...
LAKELAND, FL
WESH

Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities

Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Education Agency#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Governor#Polk State College#The Education Commission
niceville.com

Florida pain management clinic ordered closed

FLORIDA – A Tampa-area pain management clinic has been ordered closed by a federal court, and the clinic’s owners have been ordered to pay civil penalties associated with alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to a statement by...
hernandosun.com

Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders

Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
floridapolitics.com

TV ad says ‘liberal’ Carol Whitmore has nothing in common with Ron DeSantis

Jason Bearden labels incumbent opponet as a pro-choice liberal. A TV ad slams Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore as a “pro-choice liberal” with “no place in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ party.”. “DeSantis cut taxes. Carol Whitmore raised taxes,” a narrator states. “DeSantis is pro-life. Whitmore is pro-choice.”...
warner.edu

Warner University Announces New Marketing and Communications Specialist

Lake Wales, Fla – Warner University is pleased to announce the hiring of Chania Kirby as Marketing and Communications Specialist. In this role, she will be responsible for leading all marketing, communications and public relations initiatives for the university. Kirby comes to Warner with more than six years of...
LAKE WALES, FL
click orlando

Deadline nears for state Homeowner Assistance Program

ORLANDO, Fla. – At the strike of midnight Saturday, the Department of Economic Opportunity’s successful Homeowner Assistance Program will stop accepting new registrations from Florida homeowners seeking financial help. Adam Callaway, the DEO’s deputy secretary of strategic business development, told News 6 that the HALF program, which started...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Lakeland Regional Health gains attention as second-busiest ER in the country

LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland Regional Health is getting national attention for having the second-busiest emergency department in the entire country. The ranking comes from Becker’s Healthcare, a Chicago-based communications group focusing on the health care industry. "It is all about teamwork here in the ER to survive the day,...
LAKELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy