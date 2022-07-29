Governor DeSantis appoints Polk State President Falconetti to Education Commission of the States

www.polk.edu
Florida tells school superintendents to ignore some guidelines from federal government
ORLANDO, Fla. — State education leaders are telling school districts to ignore certain new guidelines from the federal government. The guidelines were meant to provide more clarity on sex discrimination under Title IX. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz sent a letter...
Gov. DeSantis appoints Moore to Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that a resident of Havana was appointed to the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners.
Bay News 9
How African-American churches will be key during election cycle
TAMPA - Historically African-American churches have been the place to engage voters from communities of color. African-American churches can be a place to engage communities of color. Equal Ground is working to get voters registered at local churches. Leaders say that registration is important due to changes in voting laws.
Ron DeSantis accused of extremism
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the University of Miami Health System Don Soffer Clinical Research Center on May 17, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried had harsh words for Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Sunshine...
Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities
Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis’s political committee makes $50K contribution to HD 16 candidate Kiyan Michael
'America's Governor' puts his money where his mouth is. Gov. Ron DeSantis this week endorsed political newcomer Kiyan Michael in the House District 16 race. Now, his political committee is backing the endorsement with a big check. On July 26, the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee contributed $50,000 to...
Local church urges community to vote in August primary
TAMPA, Fla. — On Sunday morning, Allen Temple AME Church held a family and friends day for their back-to-school bash. The church donated shoes to people in need, but they also used the event to raise awareness about the importance of voting. The church, along with groups from across...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County schools trying to fill 100 open teacher positions
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The new school year is right around the corner and the Manatee County School District is still working hard to get more teachers into its classrooms. Across the state, more than 9,000 teachers are needed in classrooms. In Manatee County, district leaders are facing the...
usf.edu
Tampa Christian school files lawsuit, saying federal regulations violate its religious views
Students at Grant Park Christian Academy come from families who live below the federal poverty level and qualify to receive free lunches. A Tampa Christian school is suing the Biden administration and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. The conservative group, Alliance Defending Freedom, is representing Grant Park Christian Academy. It...
Florida Tells Schools To Ignore Federal Instruction To Include Instruction on Gender Identity in Classrooms
Will Biden revoke funding for school lunches as threatened?. On July 28, Florida's Education Commissioner - Manny Diaz Jr - issued an instruction to schools in the state that they should ignore federal government guidance to continue teaching of gender identity and related subjects in classrooms.
Note From the Publisher: Our Voter Guide Is Online
It’s election season. The primary election — where quite a few races will be decided — is Aug. 23, less than a month away, and the general election is Nov. 8. To help you prepare, LkldNow has published our Voter Guide 2022. We plan to continually update...
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
niceville.com
Florida pain management clinic ordered closed
FLORIDA – A Tampa-area pain management clinic has been ordered closed by a federal court, and the clinic’s owners have been ordered to pay civil penalties associated with alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to a statement by...
Tampa religious academy sues Biden, Nikki Fried over school lunch program
A Tampa religious school has filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, and several other federal officials, accusing them of "threatening...their ability to feed hungry children" through new interpretation of Civil Rights protections.
hernandosun.com
Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders
Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
floridapolitics.com
12 of 14 Central Florida GOP congressional candidates say they believe Donald Trump won in 2020
12 of 14 Republican candidates in a forum said they believe Joe Biden did not win. There is no shortage of Republican congressional candidates in Central Florida who still believe that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election and the real winner, President Joe Biden, did not. At a...
floridapolitics.com
TV ad says ‘liberal’ Carol Whitmore has nothing in common with Ron DeSantis
Jason Bearden labels incumbent opponet as a pro-choice liberal. A TV ad slams Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore as a “pro-choice liberal” with “no place in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ party.”. “DeSantis cut taxes. Carol Whitmore raised taxes,” a narrator states. “DeSantis is pro-life. Whitmore is pro-choice.”...
warner.edu
Warner University Announces New Marketing and Communications Specialist
Lake Wales, Fla – Warner University is pleased to announce the hiring of Chania Kirby as Marketing and Communications Specialist. In this role, she will be responsible for leading all marketing, communications and public relations initiatives for the university. Kirby comes to Warner with more than six years of...
click orlando
Deadline nears for state Homeowner Assistance Program
ORLANDO, Fla. – At the strike of midnight Saturday, the Department of Economic Opportunity’s successful Homeowner Assistance Program will stop accepting new registrations from Florida homeowners seeking financial help. Adam Callaway, the DEO’s deputy secretary of strategic business development, told News 6 that the HALF program, which started...
fox13news.com
Lakeland Regional Health gains attention as second-busiest ER in the country
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland Regional Health is getting national attention for having the second-busiest emergency department in the entire country. The ranking comes from Becker’s Healthcare, a Chicago-based communications group focusing on the health care industry. "It is all about teamwork here in the ER to survive the day,...
