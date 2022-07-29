State of emergency declared for SWVA flooding

Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard are searching flooded Appalachian communities for missing people. Patricia Colombo was one of those people rescued after her car flooded while she was trying to drive home Thursday. "My car stopped, stalled out, and then I didn't know what to do. I just kind of went into a panic. Probably about a minute, two minutes at the max, water start flooding into my car," she said. Record floods have wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America. Kentucky's governor said 16 people have died, a toll he expects to grow as the rain keeps falling. "The tough news is 16 confirmed fatalities now, and folks that's going to get a lot higher," the governor said during a late-morning briefing. He said the deaths were in four eastern Kentucky counties. The Kentucky River crested six feet above its previous record. Entire towns that hug creeks and streams in narrow valleys were swallowed up. The water swept vehicles into useless piles, crunched runaway equipment against bridges and swamped homes and businesses. Mudslides on steep slopes have left many people marooned and without power, making rescues difficult.

