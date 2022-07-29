State of emergency declared for SWVA flooding

heraldcourier.com
Heavy rain, flood threat to continue through Monday
Heavy rain and a threat of flash flooding is expected to continue through Monday in the Mountain Empire. “Then we all get into more of a normal pattern after this,” Andrew Moulton, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said Sunday. A frontal boundary and two...
800 Appalachian Power customers in the dark
Hundreds of Appalachian Power customers remained in the dark Friday afternoon after this week’s summer thunderstorms, torrential rains and flooding knocked out power across a wide swath of Southwest Virginia. On Friday afternoon about 800 customers – primarily in Dickenson, Wise and Buchanan counties were without power due to...
Heavy rains delay flood assessment in Buchanan County
Federal flood damage assessments in Buchanan County are now expected to be completed sometime next week. A team from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was in the county this week but had to suspend completion of their work due to additional heavy rains in the affected areas. Parts of the county were hard hit by flash flooding on July 12 and 13 and, while more than 100 structures were impacted, there no fatalities and only one person was injured.
Woman recounts rescue from Kentucky flood
Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard are searching flooded Appalachian communities for missing people. Patricia Colombo was one of those people rescued after her car flooded while she was trying to drive home Thursday. "My car stopped, stalled out, and then I didn't know what to do. I just kind of went into a panic. Probably about a minute, two minutes at the max, water start flooding into my car," she said. Record floods have wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America. Kentucky's governor said 16 people have died, a toll he expects to grow as the rain keeps falling. "The tough news is 16 confirmed fatalities now, and folks that's going to get a lot higher," the governor said during a late-morning briefing. He said the deaths were in four eastern Kentucky counties. The Kentucky River crested six feet above its previous record. Entire towns that hug creeks and streams in narrow valleys were swallowed up. The water swept vehicles into useless piles, crunched runaway equipment against bridges and swamped homes and businesses. Mudslides on steep slopes have left many people marooned and without power, making rescues difficult.
Efforts underway to restore grave marker of historic ‘changemaker’
Rocky Tweed left the cemetery distressed but determined. The Lebanon resident started making phone calls. He connected with Anna Leigh DeBord, the head of the Smyth County Historical Society. She then took on Tweed’s call for action. Tweed, a lifelong local history buff, had come to visit Aspenvale Cemetery...
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 12:02 AM EDT until MON 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Concerned groups of ornithologists, wildlife biologists and conservationists work to restore the once ubiquitous bobwhite
A Rich Valley hill now sings in the mornings with a whistle that’s been absent for decades. The trill of “poor … bob-WHITE” once again echoes through the valley thanks to the efforts of a devoted trio of bobwhite quail enthusiasts. Their work has attracted the attention of state and national wildlife biologists who are cautious about the endeavor’s future but also stand ready to help.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Damascus Trail Center to open August 27
The Damascus Trail Center, set to open August 27, will serve as an information hub for trail hikers, environmental enthusiasts, and other visitors to Damascus, Virginia. Andrew Downs, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy's senior regional director for the south, explained that beyond serving as a visitor's center, the Damascus Trail Center will offer a wide range of regional recreational resources focused on environmental conservation and trail stewardship.
Commissioners have lots of questions about Regional Hub idea
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Representatives for the Northeast Tennessee Hub, a regional economic development group, presented their plans for the group to the Sullivan County Commission. The commissioners had questions about how the group planned to interact with the county’s economic development personnel already in place. Former Sullivan County...
LOCAL BRIEFS: Honaker, GW, Lebanon on move in VHSL realignment plan; Abingdon's Hungate transfers to UVA
Honaker, Lebanon and George Wythe would be among the schools on the move under the latest plan devised by the Virginia High School League’s Realignment Committee. There were several major moves unveiled from the group’s meeting on July 25 that used the newest enrollment figures to establish the VHSL’s alignment that would begin in the 2023-24 school year and consist of a four-year cycle.
State Liners game canceled
Bristol’s Appalachian League game with the Pulaski River Turtles on Sunday was canceled due to rain. Bristol (13-33) split a doubleheader with Pulaski (24-25) on Saturday, winning the first game 11-10 and dropping a 7-3 decision in the nightcap. The State Liners overcame a 9-0 deficit to win the...
Pay-to-stay proposal postponed again
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The Sullivan County Commission once again postponed a resolution, which, if passed, would implement a pay-to-stay program for inmates confined at the Sullivan County Jail. Commissioner Herschel Glover, one of the co-sponsors of the resolution, explained the reason behind this third postponement. "After the judges came...
State Liners rained out again
The Bristol State Liners were washed out for the third straight day as their Appalachian League game with the Pulaski River Turtles on Friday night at DeVault Stadium was postponed due to rain. Bristol (12-32) hosts Pulaski (23-24) today at 5 p.m. in a doubleheader. Former George Wythe High School...
McCallums discuss navigating 65 years of marriage
After eight decades together, the McCallums say they don’t even know when they met. The couple, Richard and Beverly McCallum of Bristol, Tennessee, have been married for a whopping 65 years. Yet they met maybe as much as 20 years before that. Richard, 85, and Beverly. 84, sweetly say that they just don’t remember.
State Liners edge River Turtles in first game of twinbill, 11-10; fall in nightcap
BRISTOL, Va. – Exactly one week after their most miserable loss of the season, the Bristol State Liners earned their most memorable victory of 2022. Bristol overcame a nine-run deficit in posting an 11-10 walk-off win over the Pulaski River Turtles on Saturday in the first game of an Appalachian League doubleheader at DeVault Stadium.
BHC Baseball Coach of the Year: Abingdon's Mark Francisco
ABINGDON, Va. – Mark Francisco worked in the banking industry for eight years before taking a new direction at Abingdon High School in 2002. “I always wanted to be a baseball coach,” Francisco said. “Along my baseball journey I’ve tried to absorb knowledge from every coach I’ve had from Little League on up.”
UVA Wise and MECC partner to expand college access
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Mountain Empire Community College) have partnered to help students bridge the gap from high school diplomas to college degrees in an effort to raise the educational attainment rate in Southwest Virginia. A $75,000, two-year grant will fund research needed to launch...
Science Hill's Kellen Hensley is a snap at center
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Football is all about the snap for Kellen Hensley. “It has been a lot of reps,” said Hensley, who is entering his fourth season as the starting center at Science Hill. “I have loved every minute of it.”. Science Hill head coach Stacy...
BHC Baseball Player of the Year: Abingdon's Ethan Gibson
ABINGDON, Va. – The Abingdon Falcons came within one strike of claiming their first VHSL baseball championship on June 11. For AHS players and fans, that Saturday afternoon 6-5 setback to Liberty Christian Academy in Spotsylvania was hard to digest. But standout junior Ethan Gibson didn’t waste time wondering...
