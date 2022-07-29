ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa sees increased calls, need for more crisis counselors with launch of 988 lifeline

By Kristin Rogers
KCRG.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa eliminates COVID self-reporting system

Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy gives kids creative outlet for free. For the past 15 years, an Eastern Iowa Middle School teacher has been helping kids explore the arts at little to no cost. KCRG-TV9's Phil Reed reports. Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'. Updated:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ktvo.com

Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase in COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

University of Iowa to eliminate COVID test self-reporting program

Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy gives kids creative outlet for free. For the past 15 years, an Eastern Iowa Middle School teacher has been helping kids explore the arts at little to no cost. KCRG-TV9's Phil Reed reports. Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'. Updated:...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

University of Iowa phasing out COVID self-reporting tool

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As of Aug. 1, students at the University of Iowa will no longer be asked to report a positive COVID-19 case online. Jeneane Beck, assistant vice president for external relations, said positive COVID cases will now be handled like any other sick day. “We’re treating...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
KCRG.com

City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments

Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. A foundation created in honor of two Anamosa Prison workers who were killed at work last year, held a fundraising event on Saturday. Investigation underway after Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting. Updated: 10 hours ago. One person is in the...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowans#Community Crisis Services#Samhsa
ourquadcities.com

Iowa receives millions of dollars to improve infrastructure resilience

DES MOINES, IOWA — The state of Iowa has an opportunity to repair transportation infrastructure, like bridges, after a new federal program was announced on Friday. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula program allocated $7.3 billion in federal funds to all 50 states over five years. Iowa has $93 million in total available over the next several fiscal years, with $18 million for the federal fiscal year of 2022.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wizmnews.com

Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
IOWA STATE
superhits106.com

Two COVID-19 Related Deaths in the Area in Most Recent Report

Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from July 20th to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, one COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County. Another was reported in Grant County in Wisconsin. There were 12 people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, four more than one week earlier, and equal to the number of hospitalizations earlier in the month. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as high in Jones County in Iowa, plus Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. It was at a medium level in Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa, and Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin, as well as Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa had a low rating.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Trucker training part of effort to educate Iowans about human trafficking

Saturday is “World Day Against Human Trafficking” and one of the efforts in Iowa to raise awareness involved training the drivers of the big rigs to spot trafficking. Sergeant Joe Nickell Sergeant with the DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement division helps with the training. “Back in 2013, we began...
IOWA STATE
1011now.com

Human trafficking affects Iowans, Nebraskans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This Saturday is World Day Against Human Trafficking. The deplorable exploitation of fellow humans, human trafficking, has no place in a civilized world but can be found everywhere. “The scale of this problem is vast,” U.S. Attorney General Antony Blinken said this week. “There are nearly...
NEBRASKA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa DCI investigates after CRPD shoots driver overnight

Cedar Rapids, Iowa — According to the Iowa DCI, two Cedar Rapids police officers shot a driver after the driver pulled out a gun. Earlier Saturday morning, around 3:52 a.m., the officers conducted a vehicle stop of an erratic driver near the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Iowa DCI says that once the driver pulled out a gun, gunfire was exchanged between law enforcement and the driver.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy