Iowa sees increased calls, need for more crisis counselors with launch of 988 lifeline

Univ. of Iowa eliminates COVID self-reporting system
Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy gives kids creative outlet for free. For the past 15 years, an Eastern Iowa Middle School teacher has been helping kids explore the arts at little to no cost.
Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase in COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
University of Iowa to eliminate COVID test self-reporting program
Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'.
University of Iowa phasing out COVID self-reporting tool
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As of Aug. 1, students at the University of Iowa will no longer be asked to report a positive COVID-19 case online. Jeneane Beck, assistant vice president for external relations, said positive COVID cases will now be handled like any other sick day. “We’re treating...
Iowa state officials educating public on what human trafficking may look like
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Saturday, July 30th is world day against human trafficking. Iowa state officials are working to raise awareness on the issue. In the past decade, state officials have worked along side each other, truckers, and businesses across Iowa to put a stop to this issue. Iowa Secretary...
Iowa City council to discuss using ARPA funding to give 319 people left out of raffle
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - 319 people in Johnson County who weren’t picked to receive American Rescue Plan Act funding are hoping the city council would use some of the extra funding the city got back to help them out. Johnson County, Iowa City, and Coralville set aside nearly...
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments
Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. A foundation created in honor of two Anamosa Prison workers who were killed at work last year, held a fundraising event on Saturday. Investigation underway after Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting. One person is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids.
Iowans can get $500 monthly in basic income pilot project
The Mid-Iowa Health Foundation's new basic income pilot program, coming to the Des Moines, Iowa, area this fall, could give Iowans up to $500 monthly.
Iowa receives millions of dollars to improve infrastructure resilience
DES MOINES, IOWA — The state of Iowa has an opportunity to repair transportation infrastructure, like bridges, after a new federal program was announced on Friday. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula program allocated $7.3 billion in federal funds to all 50 states over five years. Iowa has $93 million in total available over the next several fiscal years, with $18 million for the federal fiscal year of 2022.
'They have a heart. They have a soul': Iowa parents grapple with the loss of children to opioids
DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic has created a perfect storm for teenagers and addiction. Kids are falling prey to drug dealers targeting them through social media. Fentanyl-laced drugs are becoming more common, with teenagers taking them without realizing exactly what they're ingesting - a disturbing new trend that's killing more young people every day.
Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy gives kids creative outlet for free
Man charged after allegedly pulling weapon out after getting kicked out of Iowa City bar. One person is in custody after allegedly threatening bar staff with a gun in Iowa City. Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'. The Wellington Heights Neighborhood Association celebrated the arts at Redmond Park in Cedar Rapids.
Iowa farmer grows African crops not found at most farmers markets
Most Iowans don't know how to cook with pumpkin leaves, hibiscus leaves and amaranth, but Alfred Matiyabo grew up with these African crops and believes he can find new markets.
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
Chains Interrupted and Red Sand Project spread awareness of human trafficking at Newbo City Market
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - July 30 is World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, and local nonprofit Chains Interrupted along with the Red Sand Project held an event at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids. Speakers included Lenchen Raesdale, the co-founder of Chains Interrupted, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate,...
Two COVID-19 Related Deaths in the Area in Most Recent Report
Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the area from July 20th to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, one COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County. Another was reported in Grant County in Wisconsin. There were 12 people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, four more than one week earlier, and equal to the number of hospitalizations earlier in the month. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as high in Jones County in Iowa, plus Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. It was at a medium level in Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa, and Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin, as well as Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa had a low rating.
Year-long search for new health care system leads Mercy Iowa City back to MercyOne
A year-long search for a new health care system had led Mercy Iowa City right back where it started. Hospital officials announced in an email to staff Thursday that Mercy Iowa City would be sticking with MercyOne. That move comes a year after Mercy Iowa City officials said they were dropping MercyOne to look for a larger network.
Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China discovered in Iowa for the first time
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
Trucker training part of effort to educate Iowans about human trafficking
Saturday is “World Day Against Human Trafficking” and one of the efforts in Iowa to raise awareness involved training the drivers of the big rigs to spot trafficking. Sergeant Joe Nickell Sergeant with the DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement division helps with the training. “Back in 2013, we began...
Human trafficking affects Iowans, Nebraskans
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This Saturday is World Day Against Human Trafficking. The deplorable exploitation of fellow humans, human trafficking, has no place in a civilized world but can be found everywhere. “The scale of this problem is vast,” U.S. Attorney General Antony Blinken said this week. “There are nearly...
Iowa DCI investigates after CRPD shoots driver overnight
Cedar Rapids, Iowa — According to the Iowa DCI, two Cedar Rapids police officers shot a driver after the driver pulled out a gun. Earlier Saturday morning, around 3:52 a.m., the officers conducted a vehicle stop of an erratic driver near the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Iowa DCI says that once the driver pulled out a gun, gunfire was exchanged between law enforcement and the driver.
