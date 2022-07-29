www.pahomepage.com
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/1 Monday forecast
Forecast: Early showers give way to some leftover drizzle this morning. Then for the remainder of the day, we'll see clouds give way to breaks of sun, especially late this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s. We'll see partial clearing tonight with humid conditions still in place. Temps will only fall into the 70s and 60s. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and humid with isolated showers/rumbles in the afternoon. Expect highs closer to 90.Looking Ahead: It will remain hot on Wednesday, but a little less humid. Expect highs around 90 again. Then temperatures spike on Thursday with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temps closer to 100. As for Friday, it will be hot and sticky with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
First Alert Forecast: More clouds, but still comfortably warm
We're looking at another decent day to finish out July.You'll notice some more clouds stream in as the day goes on, but otherwise the vibes are good! This afternoon will once again be warm - into the mid to upper 80s around the area. Humidity levels will stay relatively low as well.If you're headed to the beach, things are fine ... a low risk of rip currents and temps right around 80.Clouds thicken more tonight, and a few showers will work their way into the area, especially after midnight.Monday starts off mostly cloudy with a continued shower risk before brighter skies return in the afternoon. While highs will be a touch cooler in the low 80s, it'll be noticeably more humid tomorrow.After that, things really heat up again with another possible heat wave on the way! Heat index values likely will exceed 100 again by Thursday.Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
WEATHER WATCH: Significant Rainfall Brings Increasing Flash Flood Threat through Friday Morning
(LOOTPRESS) – Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will affect the region through Friday morning. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected by weeks end, with locally higher amounts possible. This amount of rain will cause an increasing threat for flash flooding. Monitor the latest forecasts and...
Thunderstorms, record-breaking heat and 60 mph wind gusts stoke McKinney Fire
"When things get going like that on a fire, it gets really difficult."
Weather Update: NWS Says Tropical Storm Colin Navigates Away from East Coast, Severe Weather Threatens Multiple Areas
Tropical Storm Colin is shifting away from the East Coast of the United States through Sunday, July 3, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). However, an imminent severe weather threatens Montana, the Great Plains, and possibly other areas; wherein large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are possible. Storm Colin...
Tropical weather to hit UK with ‘muggy’ mixture of 29C heat and rain
Tropical weather will hit the UK in the coming days with “muggy” conditions bringing a mixture of 29C heat and rain.Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to lash parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters say.Thunderstorms may rumble before temperatures push into the high 20s from Monday.It's a fairly warm albeit often cloudy afternoon with periods of rain in places, mostly in central areasStaying largely dry in southern regions and feeling very warm in any sunshine in the southeastBrightening up across much of Scotland with a...
UK weather: Tropical conditions on way as 29C temperatures bring humidity and rain
After record-breaking heat in July, the UK is set to experience tropical weather conditions as high temperatures mix with showers. “Muggy conditions”, resulting from the mix between the heat and rain, are expected in the coming days. Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to hit parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters have said. The wetter weather will be a welcome change from the dry and extreme heat that the country has been experiencing over the past two weeks, with parts of Britain seeing temperatures...
