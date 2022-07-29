Central Illinois Newsday: Chef Mark shares pulled pork street taco, spicy slaw recipe pt. 1

www.centralillinoisproud.com
Central Illinois Proud
Tanners Orchard prepares to open for 75th season
SPEER, Ill. (WMBD) – The popular local farm, Tanners Orchard, is preparing for its annual open for the season. The 40-acre farm will be celebrating 75 years of friendly service in 2022. Co-owner Jennifer Beaver is the third generation on the farm. She said she looks forward to opening...
hoiabc.com
Cigar enthusiasts gather at Jimmy’s Bar
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Hundreds of Central Illinois’s most fanatic cigar smokers met up at Jimmy’s Bar in West Peoria on Friday and Saturday for some smoking fun. The bar was full of new and old cigar lovers. This was a tradition they had for over...
6 Best Illinois Portillo’s Menu Items You Have To Try
Lately, I've been craving a lot of different types of food. All of them happen to be cheese related. I remember when Portillo's didn't even exist in my town of Rockford, Illinois. I always drove all the way to Schaumburg to get my Italian beef fix and it was totally worth it. Since then, Portillo's came to my city and it's honestly always busy when I drive by which makes me very happy!
Central Illinois Proud
What to expect at Fiesta en El Rio, Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria celebrates Hispanic heritage Saturday with Fiesta en El Rio. The largest Hispanic event in Peoria will be held at the CEFCU Center Stage on the riverfront from 5 to 11 p.m. “I do know that I met some people coming down from Chicago and...
WAND TV
Discover Central Illinois: World's largest goat tower
WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) - The world’s largest goat tower is right here in Shelby County!. 5 Swiss dairy goats currently call the 31-foot-tall tower their home. The tower is in Windsor on the Johnson family property. At one point, 35 goats could be seen climbing and jumping on the structure.
Illinois has some of the least expensive places to buy a home
Across the country, the demand for housing is increasing, driving housing prices to exorbitant levels in many metro markets. The housing shortage has been a major problem across the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent migration into the suburbs. With burgeoning remote work options during the pandemic, some people weren’t tied to their downtown offices anymore; many chose to leave expensive cities in favor of rural and suburban areas. Buyers searched for homes that provided more space and a lower cost of living.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sky Harbor Steak House
—— SKY HARBOR OUTSIDE AND IN. Sky Harbor had a distinctive look like no other Peoria restaurant, inside and out. The stone walls, the hanging chandeliers, the blue leather banquettes and the piano bar gave this place a unique and warm retro atmosphere. What a unique and original Peoria...
edglentoday.com
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois To Recognize Ralph and Donna Korte at 4th Annual United We Lead Gala on September 10
GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will host the 4th annual United We Lead Gala on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at The Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon, IL. The United We Lead Gala, themed “The Girl Scout Difference” in 2022, brings together a wide range of people who share the same desire – to be a difference in girls’ lives.
The East St. Louis street that never dries
East St. Louisans remain flooded out of an area that city leaders had been warned about.
10 Illinois Places You Should Never Move to (Video)
Take this dude's video with a GIANT grain of salt...or maybe some salt on the rim of an ice cold, Pabst Blue Ribbon. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, and everyone has a podcast or YouTube Channel, that doesn't make them correct. While some serious work and research went...
Illinois Project NOW Provides Record Amount Of Community Aid
Project NOW’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance program (known as LIHEAP) provides utility assistance to residents living in Rock Island, Mercer, and Henry Counties. The program is funded through the state, and it provides one-time payments, a percentage of income payments, reconnection assistance, and emergency furnace assistance for those at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
'We're just looking for a fair contract' | Railroad workers rally Saturday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — More than a hundred people rallied Saturday, July 30 in Galesburg to protest the working conditions for fright train workers across the country. The workers and unions have been negotiating with rail companies since late 2019. The freight train workers said they want higher wages, better hours and to be treated respectfully.
WAND TV
Clinton farm offers family-friendly picking experiences
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Nestled between corn fields in Clinton, you’ll find one farm that’s bursting with color. Triple M Farm (Mariah's Mums and More) has zinnias, strawberries, mums, and more. Co-owner Mariah Anderson said allowing customers to pick their own flowers and fruits bridges the gap between...
1470 WMBD
More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
wvik.org
Expert: Caterpillar's vague explanation for Texas HQ move leaves behind confusion, hurt feelings in
Does Caterpillar owe Peoria and Illinois a straightforward explanation for the company's decision to relocate its global headquarters to Texas?. John Shaw, executive director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, says "yes." "Cat basically ended a 90-year marriage by sending an email," said Shaw, a...
wsiu.org
Southern Illinois youth recognized in state photo contest
The state recognized two young photographers from southern Illinois in a statewide photo contest. Adison Oxford of Galconda and Alec Shields of Carbondale were among the winners of the Illinois Cream of the Crop photo contest, which invites young people to share photos showing their vision of agriculture in the state..
WIFR
97 Illinois counties at high or medium risk for COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The CDC reported Friday that 66 Illinois counties are now listed at the high community level for COVID-19 and 31 counties are rated at the medium community level. With 97 counties now at high or medium level risk for COVID-19, IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said...
Sunflower maze tribute to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunflowers at Clearview Farm are now blooming. This year, the theme of their sunflower maze is “Illinois.” After the flowers bloom, they last around two weeks. People at Clearview Farm said they started blooming earlier this week. To match the “Illinois” theme, the maze is formed into the shape of the […]
hoiabc.com
City of Peoria reminds homeowners to keep up their lawns
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As summer continues, lawn work may be hard to keep up, the City of Peoria wanted to remind homeowners about yard upkeep. Recently, the city gave a notice to abate to a household that’s grass was more than 10 inches tall. That owner did not respond to the notice within five days due to being out of town. So, the city put in a work order and cut the grass. Unfortunately, the city said the homeowner was not happy with the work. In response, the city said they were making sure the yard was up to code.
Central Illinois Proud
Backpack Peoria hands out backpacks to help students prepare for upcoming school year
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dream Center Peoria had a line wrapped around its building Saturday as families in need of supplies get ready for the upcoming school year. Backpack Peoria was founded 21 years ago and is still annually helping out the community. Its mission is to make sure every child starts the school year with the essentials to make them successful.
