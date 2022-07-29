Central Illinois Newsday: Chef Mark shares pulled pork street taco, spicy slaw recipe pt. 2

www.centralillinoisproud.com
Central Illinois Proud
Tanners Orchard prepares to open for 75th season
SPEER, Ill. (WMBD) – The popular local farm, Tanners Orchard, is preparing for its annual open for the season. The 40-acre farm will be celebrating 75 years of friendly service in 2022. Co-owner Jennifer Beaver is the third generation on the farm. She said she looks forward to opening...
hoiabc.com
Cigar enthusiasts gather at Jimmy’s Bar
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Hundreds of Central Illinois’s most fanatic cigar smokers met up at Jimmy’s Bar in West Peoria on Friday and Saturday for some smoking fun. The bar was full of new and old cigar lovers. This was a tradition they had for over...
6 Best Illinois Portillo’s Menu Items You Have To Try
Lately, I've been craving a lot of different types of food. All of them happen to be cheese related. I remember when Portillo's didn't even exist in my town of Rockford, Illinois. I always drove all the way to Schaumburg to get my Italian beef fix and it was totally worth it. Since then, Portillo's came to my city and it's honestly always busy when I drive by which makes me very happy!
WAND TV
Discover Central Illinois: World's largest goat tower
WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) - The world’s largest goat tower is right here in Shelby County!. 5 Swiss dairy goats currently call the 31-foot-tall tower their home. The tower is in Windsor on the Johnson family property. At one point, 35 goats could be seen climbing and jumping on the structure.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sky Harbor Steak House
—— SKY HARBOR OUTSIDE AND IN. Sky Harbor had a distinctive look like no other Peoria restaurant, inside and out. The stone walls, the hanging chandeliers, the blue leather banquettes and the piano bar gave this place a unique and warm retro atmosphere. What a unique and original Peoria...
10 Illinois Places You Should Never Move to (Video)
Take this dude's video with a GIANT grain of salt...or maybe some salt on the rim of an ice cold, Pabst Blue Ribbon. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, and everyone has a podcast or YouTube Channel, that doesn't make them correct. While some serious work and research went...
hoiabc.com
Local Sports - July 30, 2022
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Chiefs earn their second-straight win Saturday defeating Fort Wayne. Also Saturday, the AFT Peoria TT Race was held at PMC Race Park. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
newschannel20.com
Redneck fishing tournament returns to Bath, Illinois
BATH, Ill. (WICS) — The Redneck Fishing Tournament kicks off next week on the Illinois River to see how many Copi, formerly known as Asian Carp, people can catch. There is a traditional pole and line children’s fishing tournament from the riverbank in Bath on Thursday, Aug. 4. The tournament begins on Friday, Aug. 5, and continues through Saturday, Aug. 6.
fordcountychronicle.com
Conditional licenses issued for 28 more cannabis dispensaries in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD — A week after issuing conditional licenses for 149 proposed recreational cannabis dispensaries statewide, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation issued 28 more Friday. Among them were two conditional licenses for proposed dispensaries in the non-metro East Central Illinois region, which includes...
WAND TV
Clinton farm offers family-friendly picking experiences
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Nestled between corn fields in Clinton, you’ll find one farm that’s bursting with color. Triple M Farm (Mariah's Mums and More) has zinnias, strawberries, mums, and more. Co-owner Mariah Anderson said allowing customers to pick their own flowers and fruits bridges the gap between...
Central Illinois Proud
Local non-profit organization holds community clean up
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit organization led an effort to clean up the community Sunday morning. Sunday morning, Israelites of Peoria met at the Hardees restaurant on North East Adams street to host a community clean-up. James Hogan is a member of the group, and he thinks...
5 great burger places in Illinois
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
Central Illinois Proud
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in Bettendorf
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize. The Iowa tickets matched the winning numbers in different ways, with one of them winning a $2 million prize and the other four winning prizes of $10,000 each.
wvik.org
Expert: Caterpillar's vague explanation for Texas HQ move leaves behind confusion, hurt feelings in
Does Caterpillar owe Peoria and Illinois a straightforward explanation for the company's decision to relocate its global headquarters to Texas?. John Shaw, executive director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, says "yes." "Cat basically ended a 90-year marriage by sending an email," said Shaw, a...
wsiu.org
Southern Illinois youth recognized in state photo contest
The state recognized two young photographers from southern Illinois in a statewide photo contest. Adison Oxford of Galconda and Alec Shields of Carbondale were among the winners of the Illinois Cream of the Crop photo contest, which invites young people to share photos showing their vision of agriculture in the state..
Central Illinois Proud
Door-to-door transit for disabled commuters piloting program in Greater Peoria
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Disabled riders in the City of Washington will be able to travel with more ease and independence with the establishment of a six-month paratransit pilot service beginning Monday. The Greater Peoria Mass Transit District (GPMTD) is launching this program, beginning August 1, to introduce easier...
Sunflower maze tribute to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunflowers at Clearview Farm are now blooming. This year, the theme of their sunflower maze is “Illinois.” After the flowers bloom, they last around two weeks. People at Clearview Farm said they started blooming earlier this week. To match the “Illinois” theme, the maze is formed into the shape of the […]
hoiabc.com
City of Peoria reminds homeowners to keep up their lawns
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As summer continues, lawn work may be hard to keep up, the City of Peoria wanted to remind homeowners about yard upkeep. Recently, the city gave a notice to abate to a household that’s grass was more than 10 inches tall. That owner did not respond to the notice within five days due to being out of town. So, the city put in a work order and cut the grass. Unfortunately, the city said the homeowner was not happy with the work. In response, the city said they were making sure the yard was up to code.
Central Illinois Proud
Backpack Peoria hands out backpacks to help students prepare for upcoming school year
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dream Center Peoria had a line wrapped around its building Saturday as families in need of supplies get ready for the upcoming school year. Backpack Peoria was founded 21 years ago and is still annually helping out the community. Its mission is to make sure every child starts the school year with the essentials to make them successful.
Central Illinois Proud
Investigation underway after reports of 4-year-old punched, 100 people fight at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s office are following up on reports of a four-year-old getting punched in the face and at least 100 people fighting at the Peoria Speedway Saturday night. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins confirmed at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies...
