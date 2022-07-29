ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon to end Emergency Rental Assistance Program

By Robert Desaulniers
kezi.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kezi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Oregon’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program to close on August 12; help still available

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon Housing and Community Services announced Friday it will close the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP) on Aug. 12. The portal remains closed to new applicants. Tenants with current incomplete applications or in need of recertification are encouraged to submit their materials right away. No new applications are being accepted, but tenants with existing applications in the system who fully submit their completed applications by the August 12 will continue to be processed as funds remain.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Unearthing the story of Japanese immigrants at site of former Oregon lumber company town

Your browser does not support the audio element. The classic black-and-white photos from early decades of the American West often fail to capture the diversity of the people who came here. Chinese migrants helped build the railroads and were big in gold mining. Basque people from Spain became known for sheep herding. The first Filipino cannery workers arrived around the turn of the last century. Now, Oregon archaeologists are on the surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in a now-vanished lumber company town.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Excessive Heat, Thunderstorms, Fire Near Border A Concern For Wildfires In Southern Oregon

While much of Oregon is under heat advisories, Southern Oregon is under excessive heat warnings, red flag warnings, and fire watches this weekend and is preparing for thunderstorms and potential new fires. Many new wildfires have already started due to lightning strikes and dry conditions this weekend in Southern Oregon and Northern California near the border, and are now sending smoke around Southern Oregon.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
The Oregonian

Indigenous Survivors: Oregon women raise voices of resilience

No one story can encapsulate the trauma that Indigenous survivors of domestic and sexual violence have endured. But taken together, the stories of three Indigenous survivors in Oregon show what it means to forgive, to raise a child in a painful world, to find the strength to keep fighting, to build a community and find a home.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Legislature#Oregonians#Oerap#Ohcs#Nlihc
KTVZ

BottleDrop engages Emergency Fund to support cooling centers across Oregon

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative. which operates the BottleDrop network, engaged its Emergency Fund this week to contribute $10,000 in support of cooling centers and shelters across Oregon, as they provide critical services for individuals and families seeking refuge from current severe summer heat. The OBRC...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Company wants $14M to get out of Oregon mega dairy

SALEM, Ore. — The company that bought a troubled mega dairy plant in northern Oregon several years ago may be ready to give up their efforts toward reopening it, according to new documents that show repeated setbacks. Easterday Dairy has been repeatedly cited for failing to bring nitrate levels...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

The fight to provide housing for every Oregonian was led by unlikely activists

OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. This is Part 3. Listen to today’s story:
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
House Rent
KGW

OSHA investigating dozens of heat-related complaints at Oregon worksites

PORTLAND, Ore. — With new rules in effect to protect workers during hot temperatures, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received more than 60 complaints for heat-related concerns at workplaces as hot temperatures have hit the Northwest this week. OSHA has at least nine open heat-related inspections...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Wildfires burning between Bend and Crater Lake after lightning storms

KLAMATH, Ore. — Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires burning in the forests between Bend and Crater Lake in Southern Oregon this weekend. As of early Sunday, the Windigo Fire has burned more than 100 acres of timber in the Umpqua National Forest. It was first reported Saturday afternoon near Forest Service Road 60 along the Douglas-Klamath county line, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
BEND, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Eastern Oregon Bumblebee Survey and Preservation

BAKER CITY – It can be easy to forget the sheer complexity and biodiversity that comprises Oregon’s natural environment. Hundreds of different animals and insects and their numerous sub variations make up the ever-shifting organic machine that is the Pacific Northwest ecosystem. Similarly, the decline and potential disappearance of handful of bees may seem insignificant at a glance, but for some conversationists, it’s a matter of utmost importance. To help in this mission, the Greater Hells Canyon Council is conducting its fourth year of bumblebee surveys and are welcoming volunteers.
BAKER CITY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy