Oregon to end Emergency Rental Assistance Program

KTVZ
Oregon’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program to close on August 12; help still available
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon Housing and Community Services announced Friday it will close the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP) on Aug. 12. The portal remains closed to new applicants. Tenants with current incomplete applications or in need of recertification are encouraged to submit their materials right away. No new applications are being accepted, but tenants with existing applications in the system who fully submit their completed applications by the August 12 will continue to be processed as funds remain.
opb.org
Unearthing the story of Japanese immigrants at site of former Oregon lumber company town
Your browser does not support the audio element. The classic black-and-white photos from early decades of the American West often fail to capture the diversity of the people who came here. Chinese migrants helped build the railroads and were big in gold mining. Basque people from Spain became known for sheep herding. The first Filipino cannery workers arrived around the turn of the last century. Now, Oregon archaeologists are on the surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in a now-vanished lumber company town.
‘Dangerous’ fire near Oregon border destroys a dozen homes, intensifies overnight
The fast-moving McKinney fire in northern California burned down at least a dozen residences in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. Wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. “It’s continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area...
thatoregonlife.com
Excessive Heat, Thunderstorms, Fire Near Border A Concern For Wildfires In Southern Oregon
While much of Oregon is under heat advisories, Southern Oregon is under excessive heat warnings, red flag warnings, and fire watches this weekend and is preparing for thunderstorms and potential new fires. Many new wildfires have already started due to lightning strikes and dry conditions this weekend in Southern Oregon and Northern California near the border, and are now sending smoke around Southern Oregon.
New Oregon law establishes renter’s rights to install AC units
As many in the Portland metro try to cool off from this week's heat wave, some are having to overcome obstacles with their landlords when it comes to air conditioning. Earlier in 2022, a law was passed to allow renters the right to air conditioning, but some landlords are still fighting it through fines and notices.
New leases aim to keep Oregon renters from taking their landlord to court
A widely used lease template drafted by a Portland-area apartment industry group has alarmed tenants who say the new contract contains clauses that limit their right to take their landlord to court. Multifamily NW, which represents more than a thousand landlords and property companies, updates its lease template annually to...
Indigenous Survivors: Oregon women raise voices of resilience
No one story can encapsulate the trauma that Indigenous survivors of domestic and sexual violence have endured. But taken together, the stories of three Indigenous survivors in Oregon show what it means to forgive, to raise a child in a painful world, to find the strength to keep fighting, to build a community and find a home.
7 possible heat-related deaths in 4 Oregon counties
The deaths of 7 people are now being looked at as heat-related, although the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said that, as of Saturday, "none of the deaths can be confirmed as heat-related."
KTVZ
BottleDrop engages Emergency Fund to support cooling centers across Oregon
CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative. which operates the BottleDrop network, engaged its Emergency Fund this week to contribute $10,000 in support of cooling centers and shelters across Oregon, as they provide critical services for individuals and families seeking refuge from current severe summer heat. The OBRC...
Company wants $14M to get out of Oregon mega dairy
SALEM, Ore. — The company that bought a troubled mega dairy plant in northern Oregon several years ago may be ready to give up their efforts toward reopening it, according to new documents that show repeated setbacks. Easterday Dairy has been repeatedly cited for failing to bring nitrate levels...
KTVZ
Oregon receives first installment of $270 million in payments from historic opioid settlement
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Help is on the way — lots of it — for Oregonians with substance abuse issues. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Friday that Oregon received the first round of payments from an historic $21 billion settlement with the three largest distributors of opioids — Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen.
opb.org
The fight to provide housing for every Oregonian was led by unlikely activists
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. This is Part 3. Listen to today’s story:
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Your Oregon wildfire map questions answered: Community session Aug. 10
The Oregon Department Of Forestry plans to host a series of community sessions about the statewide wildfire risk map for the month of August. Each session includes a presentation on the maps function, how wildfire risk is assessed and how property owners can appeal their designation. There is also a...
KGW
OSHA investigating dozens of heat-related complaints at Oregon worksites
PORTLAND, Ore. — With new rules in effect to protect workers during hot temperatures, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received more than 60 complaints for heat-related concerns at workplaces as hot temperatures have hit the Northwest this week. OSHA has at least nine open heat-related inspections...
Oregon agency’s plan for public defender shortage: lure private lawyers with better pay
Oregon’s system for making sure that low-income criminal defendants have court-appointed attorneys remains in crisis, with too few lawyers to go around. But officials with the Oregon Office of Public Defense Services have a proposal to entice lawyers to temporarily join their ranks: pay them more than those already under contract.
Oregon runs out of free AC units, hundreds of people remain waitlisted
As the City of Portland has struggled to distribute free air conditioning units to low-income households, the state now says it is out of units and is not sure when more will arrive in.
These 11 Oregon counties should mask up amid BA.5-fueled COVID surge, according to CDC
Eleven Oregon counties are being recommended to mask up for the next week or so still as COVID-19 continues to surge on a local level, according to the latest community risk level guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
Wildfires burning between Bend and Crater Lake after lightning storms
KLAMATH, Ore. — Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires burning in the forests between Bend and Crater Lake in Southern Oregon this weekend. As of early Sunday, the Windigo Fire has burned more than 100 acres of timber in the Umpqua National Forest. It was first reported Saturday afternoon near Forest Service Road 60 along the Douglas-Klamath county line, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Is ‘brake checking’ a tailgater legal in Oregon?
We've all been there: someone is following far too close to you on the highway as you're driving for comfort. Is there a way to get them off of your tail with a so-called 'brake check'?
elkhornmediagroup.com
Eastern Oregon Bumblebee Survey and Preservation
BAKER CITY – It can be easy to forget the sheer complexity and biodiversity that comprises Oregon’s natural environment. Hundreds of different animals and insects and their numerous sub variations make up the ever-shifting organic machine that is the Pacific Northwest ecosystem. Similarly, the decline and potential disappearance of handful of bees may seem insignificant at a glance, but for some conversationists, it’s a matter of utmost importance. To help in this mission, the Greater Hells Canyon Council is conducting its fourth year of bumblebee surveys and are welcoming volunteers.
