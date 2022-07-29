Still missing: It’s been 15 years since Ashley Summers disappeared in Cleveland

www.cleveland19.com
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican DonorsBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMiddleburg Heights, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Cleveland Missing hosts vigil for Ashley Summers over 15 years after she disappeared
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashley Summers disappeared from Cleveland in July of 2007; she was only 14 years old at the time. More than 15 years later, her family is still begging anyone with information to come forward. The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults, also known as...
Vigil held for 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing for over 15 years
1 dead after being shot by officer in Lorain, police K-9 hospitalized. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Tower City’s Skylight Park hosts carnival in Cleveland. Updated: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. This is a recording of 19 News at 10...
‘Cops Ride’ to honor fallen officers
An estimated 300 motorcyclists are expected to gather on Sunday morning to honor ten Ohio fallen officers from 2021, including Cleveland Officer Shane Bartek, who was shot and killed during a carjacking on New Year’s Eve.
Medical examiner identifies Cleveland woman killed in crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Examiner’s Office said a Cleveland woman died Saturday after being injured in a crash. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Luardas Fiestas by the medical examiner. She passed away Saturday at University Hospitals following the crash on Thursday. Details of what happened...
At least 2 pets killed in fire in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire officials said a fire on Sunday in the city’s Cudell neighborhood left at least two pets dead. Firefighters were called out at 11:17 a.m. to West 114th Street near Western Avenue for the fire, according to Assistant Chief Frank Szabo. By the time...
3 die in Strongsville crash; 2 victims just graduated from high school
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two recent Strongsville High School graduates and a 20-year-old man were killed in a car accident Sunday morning. Strongsville police said officers were called out to the 11700 block of Alameda Dr. around 6:15 a.m. Sunday after a passer-by saw a car crashed into a building.
Teen boy punches Solon police officer at community festival
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police said a teenager punched an officer in the face Saturday during a disturbance at a community festival. According to police, the department is asking the 14-year-old boy be charged with assault against a police officer. Thankfully, Solon police said the officer does not have...
Solon Police officer punched by 14-year-old at Home Days on Saturday
A 14-year-old boy punched a Solon Police officer on Saturday night at the Home Days event, according to a news release from the Department.
How an Akron boy is giving back to the hospital that saved his life
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 8-year-old Akron boy is on a mission to give back to the hospital that saved his life. Matthew Sitosky raised $500 on Saturday for Akron Children’s Hospital by running his very own lemonade stand. His mom Ashlee Gambol says he was born two months...
Missing teenage girl last seen July 5 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl who is missing. Mah’Jea Morris was last seen July 5 in Cleveland, according to a tweet posted by the nonprofit organization. NCMEC described Morris as...
Woman shot in Akron bar dead; Suspect shot by police in stable condition
The 21-year-old woman shot inside the Oasis Bar in Akron Friday morning has died, according to Akron police.
Lorain K9 home after being stabbed while assisting with a search warrant
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain K9 was back at home Sunday evening after being stabbed multiple times Saturday. Lorain police said K9 Rye and other officers were inside a home in the 1200 block of W. 20th Street attempting to serve a felonious assault warrant on a 48-year-old man Saturday.
Cleveland firefighters rescue dogs from house fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Several dogs were rescued from a house fire early Monday morning. According to Cleveland firefighters, the fire started around 3:30 a.m. in the 400 block of E. 124th Street. This is in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. Firefighters said the house was vacant, except for the dogs.
3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
1 dead, multiple people injured in Cleveland shooting: I-Team
One person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting in Cleveland Friday night, sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team.
The brothers behind Cleveland Kitchen grow Northeast Ohio company to a national presence
CLEVELAND — After a childhood spent among farmers markets and organic produce, it seems brothers Drew and Mac Anderson, along with their brother-in-law Luke Visnic, was always destined to work in the food industry. The trio officially started their company Cleveland Kitchen, previously known as Cleveland Kraut, in 2014....
2 die in Strongsville crash; 1 remains in critical condition
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two recent Strongsville High School graduates and a 20-year-old man were involved in a deadly crash Sunday morning. Strongsville police said officers were called out to the 11700 block of Alameda Dr. around 6:15 a.m. Sunday after a passer-by saw a car crashed into a building.
No reason to name Akron officers at this stage of Jayland Walker shooting probe
Once again, The Plain Dealer has advocated treating police officers more harshly that other citizens. In your editorial of July 27, “Release cops’ names in Walker shooting,” the editorial board calls for the release of the names of the eight Akron police officers involved in the shooting of Jayland Walker.
Teen charged for 2019 death of 65-year-old Painesville man
A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the 2019 death of 65-year-old Painesville resident Timothy E. Meola.
Missing Adult Alert issued for 75-year-old who left nursing home against medical advice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Missing Adult Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a 75-year-old woman who left a Summit County nursing home against medical advice. According to the alert, Brenda Jo Herring left the facility around 1 p.m. Friday and was picked up by her sister Barbara Wells on Wyant Road in Fairlawn.
