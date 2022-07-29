30 calves removed during cruelty investigation

www.pahomepage.com
pahomepage.com
Williamsport offers tour of town's breweries
Raising Awareness of Human Trafficking | Eyewitness …. Exercise class for people living with Parkinson’s …. Hanover Area looking to bring back the feel of high …. A family-owned business in the Poconos has a goal …
pahomepage.com
I scream, You scream, We all scream for Blue Ribbon Dairy!
PA Live (WBRE) — Blue Ribbon Farm Dairy is a wholesale dairy distributor and ice cream parlor founded shortly after World War II. Family owned and operated for over 65 years, they continue to bring the freshest in dairy and homemade ice cream to Northeastern Pennsylvania to this day. They serve over 60 flavors of their award winning, premium ice cream as well as soft serve ice cream and yogurt, hard yogurt, no sugar added ice cream, and ice cream cakes.
Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Lackawanna County
TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, a winning PA Lottery Powerball ®ticket was sold at a retailer in Lackawanna County worth $150,000. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Fast Lane Mart, 215-217 South Main Street in Taylor, sold the winning ticket to a lucky costumer on Saturday’s drawing. The winning ticket matched four of […]
pahomepage.com
A look back at Railway Park Little League
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — 75 years ago the Little League World Series began. 25 years ago, a team from Pennsylvania made a magical run to South Williamsport. Fans across the commonwealth came together to cheer on a squad from Pottsville, Schuylkill County. We caught up with a couple members of that team who share memories that will last a lifetime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pahomepage.com
‘Bases Loaded’ around Williamsport
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Across the Williamsport area you will see a number of bronze statues Known as ‘Bases Loaded”. They depict young players in a game of baseball for the 75th anniversary, new statues are on the way and I had the opportunity to speak with the artist who is creating them.
pahomepage.com
Genetti Hotel celebrates 100th anniversary
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — While Little League is celebrating 75 years, a hotel in downtown Williamsport is marking an even bigger milestone. The Genetti Hotel is one of the oldest buildings in the city. The hotel remains a popular tourist site and has hosted many famous visitors over the...
