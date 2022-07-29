Montgomery Co. carjacker gets 25 years in prison with no parole

wtop.com
John Moore
2d ago
WTOP
36 years after teen’s hanging death, his family is still searching for answers
On the 36th anniversary of her brother Keith’s death, Sherri Warren was still fighting back tears. “There is no evidence to show me that this was a suicide,” Sherri told WTOP. July 31, 1986, marked the day Montgomery County police discovered the body of 19-year-old Keith Warren hanging...
'Fearing for their lives' | Armed carjacker sentenced to 25 years without parole in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on July 15, connected to another carjacker sentencing. A 37-year-old man will be in prison for the next 25 years after facing armed carjacking and first-degree assault charges in Montgomery County, Maryland. Leslie Lee pleaded guilty on June...
Police look for SUV in connection to murder in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detective with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they are trying to find an SUV that might be connected to a murder that took place in Southeast on Friday. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Sixth District were in the 4800 block of AlabamaAve. SE after they received reports […]
mocoshow.com
25 Years with No Parole for Carjacking Defendant Caught on Camera
Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge David Lease sentenced defendant, Leslie J. Lee, 37, to twenty-five years in prison with no parole. Lee pleaded guilty on June 22, 2022, to charges of armed carjacking, carjacking and first-degree assault. The first two charges stem from carjacking incidents in November of 2021. The assault charge is connected to an unrelated domestic violence incident. Details on the carjacking cases:
bethesdamagazine.com
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for two Silver Spring carjackings
A man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison in Montgomery County Circuit Court for two carjackings that occurred in November in the Briggs Chaney area of Silver Spring. Leslie J. Lee, 37, was charged with carjacking two people Nov. 7 and 8, including one incident in which he was armed, according to Montgomery County police. Court records indicated Lee was living in Boyds.
WTGS
Convicted of killing newborn son, woman sentenced to 30 years in prison
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — A Maryland woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday after she was found guilty of killing her newborn baby. Moira Akers, 41, was taken to Howard County General Hospital by ambulance on Nov. 1, 2018. Prosecutors said hospital staff said she initially did...
Columbia woman sentenced to 30 years for killing her newborn child
Moira Akers, 41, was found guilty in April of second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse resulting in death of an incident involving the birth of her child in late 2018.
NBC12
Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for selling narcotics, cocaine in Petersburg area
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for distributing fentanyl and other narcotics in and around the Petersburg area. According to court documents, 39-year-old Salahudin Mitchell from Sterling, Virginia, was arrested in November 2021 after making nine purchases of fentanyl from April to October.
WTOP
Four accused of mail theft and stealing postal mailbox keys in Bethesda
Four people are facing federal charges after investigators say they stole mail from a U.S. Postal Service mail collection box in Bethesda, Maryland, in the spring. They’re accused of stealing mail from a USPS mail collection box on Stanford Road near Maple Avenue on May 25. The four people...
Day care owner who allegedly shot husband over child molestation accusations denied bond
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County day care owner who allegedly shot her husband last week at a Washington, D.C. hotel over child molestation accusations was denied bond Friday morning. DC Magistrate Judge Sherry Trafford said that the reason for the confrontation is not a factor the court considers, and deemed Weems a danger to the community. The judge also said she had "great concern" about Weem's ability to "make decisions rationally." Shanteari Weems faces multiple charges including assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, among other counts.WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren, who was present for the hearing, said she wept...
Police release name of man killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified a man murdered in one of many recent shooting in Southeast. Detectives said someone killed 49-year-old Jeffrey Oxner Friday afternoon. Officers were in the 900 block of Valley Ave. SE shortly after 3 p.m. They were there to investigate a report of gunshots and […]
Pot, Pills, Crack, Recovered From Anne Arundel Teens After Armed Robbery: Police
Suspected Marijuana, crack cocaine, and guns were only a few of the items seized from two Laurel teens after an armed robbery, authorities say. Two victims were approached by the armed teens around 6:45 p.m., Thursday, July 28 in the area of Glen Mar Circle and Phirne Road in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Police: Man shoots roommate in Vienna
VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were in the 8400 block of Wesleyan St. where Fairfax County police said a man shot his roommate. The Fairfax County Police Police Department tweeted that the man shot his roommate inside their home and that officers arrested him. The police department said the roommate had been taken […]
Rockville City Police: Group of boys accused of killing neighborhood goose
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Rockville City Police Department are searching for a group of boys that they believe are linked to the death of a Canada goose Sunday evening. The New Mark Commons community is offering a $1,000 reward, hoping to find the three boys involved in the animal cruelty.
Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has released the name of the man shot and killed by police Saturday afternoon. At around 4 p.m., MPD got a call of a shooting around Georgia Ave. and Longfellow St., Northwest, Washington, DC. MPD said they found two adult men with gunshot wounds when […]
WCNC
Virginia father drives to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, then shoots him to death, deputies say
HUBERT, N.C. — An Alexandria man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight, according to authorities in eastern North Carolina. The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders found Jared Musgrove suffering from...
foxbaltimore.com
Two teenagers arrested for armed robbery; police seize multiple weapons
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two armed teenagers were arrested in Anne Arundel County Thursday for robbery, according to police. Police say, at about 6:45 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery of a victim near Glen Mar Circle and Phirne Road in Glen Burnie. The armed suspects, two boys aged...
mocoshow.com
50 Year Sentence for Co-Defendant in Gang Related Murder
Today Judge Jeannie Cho, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, sentenced defendant, Jordan Ryan Moreno, 23, of Washington D.C. to 50 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney Office. Moreno pleaded guilty on June 29th, 2022 to first-degree murder for the death of Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro in 2019. He also has federal charges pending. Moreno is one of four co-defendants in this case, which also includes:
Amazon driver carjacked, run over In Baltimore; Family pleads for help
BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University."It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.Someone got in the...
18-year-old squeegee worker killed in Baltimore Saturday
Two teenagers, ages 18 and 19, were both killed in unrelated shootings around Baltimore on Saturday.
