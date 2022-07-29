ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery Co. carjacker gets 25 years in prison with no parole

By Tadiwos Abedje
WTOP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wtop.com

Comments / 2

John Moore
2d ago

end of the line bubbie 😆😆😆😆 at 37 you will be roughly 65 years old and officially finished as a human being. you just couldn't stop huh 🤔. for the next 25 years you will have free room and board 😆😆😆😆😆😆

Reply
3
Related
DC News Now

Police look for SUV in connection to murder in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detective with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they are trying to find an SUV that might be connected to a murder that took place in Southeast on Friday. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Sixth District were in the 4800 block of AlabamaAve. SE after they received reports […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

25 Years with No Parole for Carjacking Defendant Caught on Camera

Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge David Lease sentenced defendant, Leslie J. Lee, 37, to twenty-five years in prison with no parole. Lee pleaded guilty on June 22, 2022, to charges of armed carjacking, carjacking and first-degree assault. The first two charges stem from carjacking incidents in November of 2021. The assault charge is connected to an unrelated domestic violence incident. Details on the carjacking cases:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parole, MD
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Silver Spring, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
bethesdamagazine.com

Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for two Silver Spring carjackings

A man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison in Montgomery County Circuit Court for two carjackings that occurred in November in the Briggs Chaney area of Silver Spring. Leslie J. Lee, 37, was charged with carjacking two people Nov. 7 and 8, including one incident in which he was armed, according to Montgomery County police. Court records indicated Lee was living in Boyds.
SILVER SPRING, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Carjacker#Carjackings#Domestic Violence#Montgomery Co#Exxon#Briggs Chaney Road#Castle Boulevard
CBS Baltimore

Day care owner who allegedly shot husband over child molestation accusations denied bond

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County day care owner who allegedly shot her husband last week at a Washington, D.C. hotel over child molestation accusations was denied bond Friday morning. DC Magistrate Judge Sherry Trafford said that the reason for the confrontation is not a factor the court considers, and deemed Weems a danger to the community. The judge also said she had "great concern" about Weem's ability to "make decisions rationally." Shanteari Weems faces multiple charges including assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, among other counts.WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren, who was present for the hearing, said she wept...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Police release name of man killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified a man murdered in one of many recent shooting in Southeast. Detectives said someone killed 49-year-old Jeffrey Oxner Friday afternoon. Officers were in the 900 block of Valley Ave. SE shortly after 3 p.m. They were there to investigate a report of gunshots and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DC News Now

Police: Man shoots roommate in Vienna

VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were in the 8400 block of Wesleyan St. where Fairfax County police said a man shot his roommate. The Fairfax County Police Police Department tweeted that the man shot his roommate inside their home and that officers arrested him. The police department said the roommate had been taken […]
VIENNA, VA
DC News Now

Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has released the name of the man shot and killed by police Saturday afternoon. At around 4 p.m., MPD got a call of a shooting around Georgia Ave. and Longfellow St., Northwest, Washington, DC. MPD said they found two adult men with gunshot wounds when […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

50 Year Sentence for Co-Defendant in Gang Related Murder

Today Judge Jeannie Cho, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, sentenced defendant, Jordan Ryan Moreno, 23, of Washington D.C. to 50 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney Office. Moreno pleaded guilty on June 29th, 2022 to first-degree murder for the death of Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro in 2019. He also has federal charges pending. Moreno is one of four co-defendants in this case, which also includes:
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Amazon driver carjacked, run over In Baltimore; Family pleads for help

BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University."It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.Someone got in the...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy