Residents and landlords speak out as Wu task force weighs the reintroduction of rent control

Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina Andras
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 yearsKristen WaltersMassachusetts State
Soto Sweepstakes Spotlight True Definition Of Free AgencyIBWAABoston, MA
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
franklinmatters.org
"In a market badly out of kilter, many older residents are stuck in their homes" - Franklin an example
"They bought their homes when they were young, making money, and raising families. Now they’re empty nesters, in or nearing retirement, and living in houses that are too big for them. But many older residents in Massachusetts who’d like to downsize — and turn over spacious dwellings to younger...
manchesterinklink.com
New landlords bring higher rents and displaced tenants with no where to go
MANCHESTER, NH – The toilet rocks from side to side. A hole in the kitchen floor was “repaired” by covering it with two self-adhesive vinyl tiles. The kitchen floor is spongy. The ceiling is yellowed with age. And until a recent repair, for months septic water from the toilet flooded the bathroom and kitchen every time there was a heavy downpour.
fallriverreporter.com
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
Boston Globe
Last conviction in Salem Witch Trials is cleared 329 years later
The exoneration came Thursday, 329 years after her conviction, tucked inside a $53 billion state budget signed by Gov. Charlie Baker. Elizabeth Johnson Jr. is — officially — not a witch. Until last week, the Andover, Massachusetts, woman, who confessed to practicing witchcraft during the Salem witch trials,...
baystatebanner.com
Landlords weigh in on rent control proposals
As part of Mayor Michelle Wu’s ongoing effort to implement rent stabilization in Boston, city property owners were called upon Thursday to share their thoughts on how best to implement the controversial policy. More than 100 attendees tuned into an evening Zoom meeting on July 22 to add their...
A Shocking Statistic Regarding Children In Massachusetts
Bet you did not know this: Massachusetts is one of a few states that actually allows youngsters under 18 to get married. It has become a hot-button topic in the halls of Boston as plans are underway to rectify this measure. State Representative Kay Khan and Bay State Senator Harriet Chandler have been instrumental in making this immediate revision as statistics show the Bay State recorded a total of about 1,200 marriages and some children that turned 13 have said "I do" between the years 2000 and 2018. To sum this up in one word "Ridiculous"
Home childcare pilot program offered in Springfield, Lynn
SPRINGFIELD — The state Office of Economic Empowerment, in collaboration with Citizen’s Bank, has developed a Childcare Starter Grant. Fourteen grantees will receive up to $4,500 in funding toward business expenses that come with developing a home childcare program. To be eligible for the grant, the applicant must...
WCVB
Communities get tough on water use as Massachusetts drought worsens
BURLINGTON, Mass. — Nearly half of Massachusetts is experiencing a severe drought and several communities have implemented or enhanced water restrictions in response to the dry conditions. That includes Burlington, which enacted a full outdoor watering restriction on June 21. Mill Pond, which is serving as the primary source...
wgbh.org
Boston’s new curbside composting program is here. The demand’s been there for a long time
Boston’s curbside composting program kicks off Monday, with thousands of households set to have their food scraps picked up for free in a city-run program. The program will ramp up over the next three years with more households, part of Boston’s push to recycle 80% of all waste by 2035. Industry experts say the demand has long been here, with paid private programs that can cost more than $10 a week filling the gap. Now some residents will have food scraps like produce, coffee grounds, eggs and meat collected for free to be turned into compost and converted into energy.
WMUR.com
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
WMUR.com
Pair of New Hampshire residents indicted in multi-million dollar money laundering ring
WINDHAM, N.H. — Two Windham residents are facing a number of charges for their alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar money laundering ring. The Department of Justice says Windham residents Shi Rong Zhang, 48, and Qiu Fang Zheng, 59, were part of a large scale operation that laundered tens of millions of dollars worth of drug trafficking proceeds at family-owned restaurant China Gourmet in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood.
bostonagentmagazine.com
New affordable housing community opens in Beverly
The first phase of Anchor Point, a new affordable housing community, has opened in Beverly. Harborlight Community Partners, a Beverly-based non-profit, is developing the 5-acre project along with SV Design and Groom Construction. Phase 1, which includes 38 of 77 units, will open its doors to residents in August. More...
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
ABC6.com
Barrington family forced from their home amidst rising Rhode Island rent
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE)– As rental rates and inflation continue to rise in the Ocean State, some are being driven from their homes. Barbara and Jack Ringland of Barrington are now looking for a new home, after their rent went from $950 to $1800. Jack explained he received a letter,...
newbedfordguide.com
Gov. Baker announces $50 Million for housing in 16 communities, including New Bedford
Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced nearly $50 million in direct funding and $89 million in state and federal housing tax credits to support the preservation and development of 1,474 total units across 26 projects. Awarded projects will provide 1,326 affordable units for individuals and families, including 384 units reserved for very low-income residents in 16 communities.
fallriverreporter.com
29-year-old man residing in Massachusetts set to be deported for fourth time following prison sentence
BOSTON – A Salvadoran man residing in Massachusetts was sentenced earlier this month in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Inmar Samuel Aguiluz-Palacios, 29, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Aguiluz-Palacios will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. In March 2022, Aguiluz-Palacios pleaded guilty to one count of illegal reentry.
Connecticut restaurant owner pleads guilty to involvement in $2 million tax fraud scheme
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A restaurant owner has pleaded guilty to a $2 million tax fraud scheme that took place for several years at the restaurants he owns and operates in Connecticut and Massachusetts. William Chen, 49, of West Hartford pleaded guilty to two counts of filing a false tax...
Survey: Boston commuters don’t want to return to their offices, and are more likely to drive if they do
The survey found that only 17% of commuters want to go to their offices every day. A study released Thursday from the local nonprofit A Better City (ABC) found that Boston commuters largely don’t want to return to the office, and a higher percentage of those who do return are more likely to drive than prior to the pandemic.
