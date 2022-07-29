www.greenvilleadvocate.com
Related
Greenville Advocate
Terry Shepherd
Funeral Service was held Friday, July 29, 2022, from Clara G Hudson Memorial Chapel at 1 p.m. Burial followed in Magnolia cemetery, Greenville, Alabama. Rev. JaeQues Brown officiated and Hudson Funeral Service directed. Mr. Terry Shepherd was born January 25, 1958 in Greenville, Alabama to the late Mr. John and Mrs. Sallie Shepherd.
Greenville Advocate
BCBOE Special Called Meeting Scheduled
The Butler County Board of Education will conduct a special called meeting on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is employment of personnel. The meeting will be held at the Central Office Boardroom located at 949 Oglesby Street in Greenville, Alabama. The public is encouraged to attend.
Greenville Advocate
St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church announces homecoming & revival
The St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church of Greenville, Alabama will be celebrating its annual homecoming and revival services on August 21-24, 2002. Sunday morning worship service will be led by St. Luke pastor, Reverend Willie Willis, Jr. The service and Church School will begin at 10 a.m. Service will also be available on Zoom, ID# 849 4119 0251, Passcode 123456, Call-in 1-312-626-6799.
Greenville Advocate
Edwin Carl Tillery Jr
Edwin Carl Tillery Jr., age 61, of McKenzie, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Edwin was born August 28, 1960. A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Sweet Home Baptist Church. A Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Comments / 0