ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

AHN: Phishing scam compromised data of 8,000 patients

By Garret Roberts, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUhfY_0gy2asN600

PITTSBURGH – Officials from Allegheny Health Network announced that a malicious email attack has compromised the data of over 8,000 patients.

According to a release from the medical network, a successful phishing attempt led to an employee's email account and sensitive patient data being compromised on June 1. It is believed that the scammer obtained access to files that may have contained the protected health information of around 8,000 patients.

At this time, AHN and Highmark Health say that they have found no evidence that the compromised data has been used fraudulently as of Friday afternoon. The majority of information accessed included healthcare data, but some patients' Social Security numbers and financial information may have been accessed through the breach as well.

All patients whose data was compromised will receive a notice via mail this week. AHN is offering two years of identity protection and monitoring services through Experian at no cost for any customers whose financial information was accessed during the breach.

After discovering the breach, AHN and Highmark Health shut down the email address and implemented stricter security protocols across their networks. AHN said they are also working with a third-party digital forensics firm to determine the full extent of the security breach.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Area Director of Company Indicted on Wire Fraud Charges

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of wire fraud, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The two-count Indictment named Deane Petzel, 55, currently detained at FPC Alderson in Alderson, WV 24910, as the sole...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
WKBN

Closed Pa. hospital caught up in $25 million Medicare scam

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Ellwood City Medical Center (ECMC) was caught up in a Medicare fraud scheme that prosecutors say was perpetrated by a man who had control of employees and accounts at the hospital. According to federal prosecutors, Daniel Hurt, 58, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was charged...
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "This was just benches before, and they built this beautiful tissue cultural room for us," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.Weiss has a new lab in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to continue his passion."I learned from a very young age that Sarcoma research saves lives," said Weiss, an orthopedic oncologist at UPMC. At just 15 years old, Weiss went to an orthopedic oncologist dr. Mark Goodman at UPMC, and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma."My father with a wavering voice, whose voice never wavered, said 'Dr. Goodman, that sounds like bone cancer.'" And he said, 'Mr. Weiss, that's exactly what it...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PNC warns of scam targeting customers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PNC is alerting its customers to a new scam.It says someone is texting, emailing and calling people pretending to be with PNC in a scam to steal personal and account information.PNC advises customers never to click on these links and share their online passwords by phone or email. PNC said it will never ask for that or your full credit card or social security numbers. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BA.5 now dominant covid-19 variant in Allegheny County

The Omicron BA.5 variant is the dominant strain of the covid-19 virus in Allegheny County, health officials said Thursday. According to the county health department’s weekly covid-19 report, the variant accounts for about two-thirds of the covid cases in Allegheny County. The variant, which experts say is the most...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Security#Data Breach#Information Security#Phishing Scam#Fraud#Allegheny Health Network#Highmark Health#Healthcare Data#Social Security#Experian
ahn.org

Hazem N. El-Khatib, MD, Joins AHN Forbes Hospital as Director, Cardiac Surgery

MONROEVILLE, PA – Cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon Hazem N. El-Khatib, MD, previously medical co-director of cardiothoracic surgery and co-director of the Valve Clinic/TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement) program at Butler Health System, has joined Allegheny Health Network (AHN) as Director of Cardiac Surgery at AHN Forbes Hospital. Dr. El-Khatib...
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

$1 million award to be used to restore Westinghouse Castle

WILMERDING (KDKA) - The Westinghouse Castle, built in the 1890s in Wilmerding, is getting a much-needed makeover. The Turtle Creek Valley Arts were awarded $1 million from the Allegheny Foundation to bring the landmark back to life. Meanwhile, next door, the Westinghouse Arts Academy will lease part of the building. When finished, students will use it for classrooms, which will in clude a pottery studio, 3D printing, culinary arts programs, and more.
WILMERDING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
butlerradio.com

Company To Develop Plans for Former Middle School

Efforts in finding the right plan are moving forward for the former Butler Middle School. At this week’s county commissioner meeting, the county formally entered into a contract with Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation in order to develop a Reuse Plan for the middle school. The county’s Chief Economic Development Officer...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

DA's office deems Rankin housing complex 'nuisance property' after drug find

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office plans to notify the owner of a Rankin housing complex that it considers the complex a “nuisance property” after a search warrant turned up thousands of bags of suspected heroin, the office announced Thursday. The warrant, served early Thursday at Palisades...
RANKIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Study finds homicides in Allegheny County concentrated to just a few neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new study shows Allegheny County homicides are concentrated in a small number of neighborhoods. The county had been seeing declining homicide rates but that began reversing beginning last year. Wilkinsburg has seen the highest homicide rate of any county municipality in the last five years. McKees Rocks and Rankin are the next highest. The study found young, Black men are most impacted by the violence.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New, affordable housing unit to open next month in Clairton

CLAIRTON (KDKA) - An affordable housing development is opening in Clairton. The new Clairton Inn Apartments are located at the corner of St. Clair and Miller avenues. They're a public-private partnership to remove blight and improve the area. Non-profit "Mon Valley Initiative" is offering 49 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments as well as commercial and retail space. The first tenants are expected to move in next month. "This is a shot in the arm for the city of Clairton," said Mayor Richard Lattanzi. "$17 million in this development project is just wonderful for us and I thank god and all the people involved. It took four or five years for this to come to fruition." The project included restoring the Clairton Inn Hotel - one of the oldest buildings in the city. Several rundown buildings on Miller Avenue were also removed.
CLAIRTON, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy