Brattleboro Selectboard Agenda and Notes – August 2, 2022

Brattleboro and VT COVID-19 Regional Dashboard Summary – August 2022
It is time for the August 2022 dashboard summary. We continue semi-regular COVID-19 dashboard numbers from the Vermont Department of Health, and MA and NH counties that surround Brattleboro, as long as they continue providing them. Scroll down the new comments for the latest. Vermont and MA have very limited...
Rescue Inc Opens VEMSA – Vermont EMS Academy
Brattleboro – Rescue Inc. is proud to announce the opening of VEMSA, Vermont EMS Academy, to bring state-of-the-art emergency medical training to Southern Vermont and the surrounding region. The facility is on Route 30 in Newfane, Vermont, just minutes off I-91. VEMSA will be opening this fall with an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) and AHA (American Heart Association) classes and many other courses soon to follow.
One of First Rockets to Carry Americans Into Space Now Stands in New Hampshire
Wait, say what? You may be just as surprised as we are. Recently, we stumbled upon this Far and Wide article that talked about the most boring or overrated tourist traps in every state. According to them, the New Hampshire destination that made the list was the Redstone Rocket Replica...
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Rutland, Vermont
Set in the beauty of the Green Mountain State, Rutland boasts outdoor adventures ranging from alpine slides to mountain biking. The downtown area is home to Merchant's Row, a beautiful collection of restored buildings from the 1800s. Over a hundred structures in Rutland are on the National Register of Historic Places, and nearby Wilson Castle is a glorious example of 19th century architecture. Other attractions include The New England Maple Museum and The Norman Rockwell Museum.
WTSA News For Your Saturday, July 30th:
The first case of monkeypox has been detected in Vermont. State health officials say the infection was in an adult from Franklin County and that lab results confirmed the disease. Officials say the current risk of community transmission from that case is low. They’re not releasing any other information about them to protect their privacy. Monkeypox is usually transmitted with skin-to-skin contact, direct contact with bodily fluids, or prolonged face-to-face contact. There have been about 5,000 cases in the country, but no reported deaths.
Antique motorcycles never get old for bikers at Greenfield swap meet (photos)
GREENFIELD — Peter MacMurray’s lifelong love of motorcycles began at an early age. “I’ve been drawn to motorcycles since I was about 4 years old,” he said Sunday, the final day of a national antique motorcycle and swap meet hosted by the Yankee Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America here at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
Saint Anselm finance official charged with theft
GOFFSTOWN, NH – Renee Crawford, the now former assistant vice president of finance at Saint Anselm College, allegedly created a fake company and used it to charge the school for more than $40,000 in services that were never rendered. Now Crawford is set to plead guilty on Monday to...
Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu August 1 to August 5
Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu August 1 to August 5. THE BRATTLEBORO SENIOR CENTER IS NOW SERVING CONGRAGATE MEALS. PLEASE CALL (802)257-1236 AND RESERVE A SPACE FOR A SITDOWN LUNCH MONDAY THRU FRIDAY. TAKE OUT MEALS CAN BE ARRANGED BY CALLING 257-1236 BEFORE 9 AND MUST BE PICKED UP BY 11...
Retro arcade highlights changes coming to Claremont
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - An old-school arcade is the newest addition to downtown Claremont, New Hampshire. It’s one piece in a bigger puzzle to revitalize the city. Traffic is once again flowing on Pleasant Street in Claremont as the community continues to look for ways to reinvent itself. Sometimes, while you look forward, you can look back at the same time. Pac-Man is one of two dozen games in Drew Herron’s newly opened Zoltar’s Arcade on Pleasant Street. It’s got a bunch of the classics.
New Hampshire woman celebrating 100th birthday
WARNER, N.H. — A woman enjoying her retirement in New Hampshire is celebrating a milestone birthday. Gertrude Kuhnle, who lives at Pine Rock Manor in Warner, turns 100 on Saturday. She has many interests, including fishing for relaxation, making her own clothing, looking at old photo albums and gardening.
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
Free Things to Do in New Hampshire This Weekend
If you’re wondering what to do this weekend in New Hampshire, you might want to start with free things to do in Manchester. The city’s annual Trolley Nights provide the perfect opportunity to check out free attractions like the interactive SEE Science Center, the Millyard Museum, and the NH Institute of Art. Check out VisitHN to find more free activities in New Hampshire. There are also plenty of free events that take place throughout the year, including the annual NH Trolley Nights.
Joshua Leavitt to plead guilty in PPP fraud case
A self-described serial entrepreneur has agreed to plead guilty to one count of bank fraud in conjunction with a forgivable $125,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan to an online cigar and wine business, according to a plea agreement filed with the U.S. District Court on Thursday. The filing is one more...
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best subs in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best subs in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers, and they gave us their top picks. One viewer says the excellent grinders at Coronis Market taste just as great as they did 40 years ago. 4. Bill Cahill's Super Subs in Hudson. Viewers say they...
Five Charged With DUI During NH State Police Saturation Patrol
A Maine man was among 11 drivers arrested during a State Police DWI enforcement saturation patrol in the Concord area late Saturday night and Sunday morning. State Police said 93 vehicles were stopped during the patrol between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Five people were charged with DUI and four were taken into protective custody due to alcohol. Other charges included operating after a suspension, suspension of a vehicle registration, and a stop sign violation.
Woman arrested for disorderly conduct, fentanyl possession in Dummerston
DUMMERSTON — A 28-year-old woman from New Hampshire was arrested following an incident in Dummerston yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a woman walking in the middle of Middle Road at around 4:00 p.m. Police say they responded to the location and identified the woman as Courtney T....
Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford
WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
Hiker dies on Mount Washington
CONCORD, N.H. — Members of a rescue group had to carry the body of a hiker nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast's highest mountain, authorities said.A group of hikers found the man unconscious and not breathing on Mount Washington's Jewell Trail on Saturday afternoon, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game said. They called 911 and started performing CPR.Members of one rescue group drove to the summit of the nearly 6,300-foot mountain and hiked down to the man, while another group rode up the mountain's famous Cog Railway and hiked in.With no sign of life after 40 minutes, resuscitation efforts ceased, and rescue group members carried the body nearly a mile to the train.A dog the man was hiking with was taken to an animal shelter until it can be reunited with the man's family.
CT man arrested for driving over 160 mph on New Hampshire highway
ASHLAND, N.H. (WTNH) – New Hampshire troopers arrested a Danbury man on Sunday after he drove over 160 miles per hour (mph) on a highway. The highway’s speed limit was only 70 mph. Authorities said that just after 11 a.m., troopers patrolling I-93 North in Ashland spotted an orange car driving at nearly 161 mph. […]
