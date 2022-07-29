Young girl, dog safe after being stranded on roof for hours during Kentucky flood

www.whas11.com
WHAS 11
'Long days, but that's okay'; Indiana Task Force works tirelessly to rescue Kentucky flood survivors
HAZARD, Ky. — This weekend, 32 members of Indiana Task Force One are in southeastern Kentucky on a search and rescue mission after massive flooding devastated that state. At last count on Sunday, at least 26 people have died. Many more are missing. Indiana Task Force One is one...
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
wpde.com
Kentucky couple lost 4 children after family swept away in flash flooding
(WPDE) — A couple in Kentucky lost all four of their children during a flash flood earlier this week, according to The Washington Post. Maddison Noble, 8, Riley Jr., 6, Nevaeh Noble, 4, and Chance Noble, 2, were among the victims of the deadly floods that have killed at least 25 people as of Saturday.
wpsdlocal6.com
A 17-year-old swam out of her flooded home with her dog and waited for hours on a roof to be rescued
(CNN) — Early Thursday morning, 17-year-old Chloe Adams woke up to a nightmare. Rushing waters were coming out of the bathroom drains, bubbling up through the kitchen tiles and quickly surrounding her home. Chloe, who lives with her grandfather in Whitesburg, Kentucky, was alone, with no one but her...
WBKO
BGFD deploys personnel to aid in flooding search and rescue operations
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Bowling Green Fire Department’s Facebook page, a team of 10 personnel were deployed Saturday morning to Breathitt County, KY. BGFD was there to help aid in search and rescue operations due to flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Officials say they are now...
clayconews.com
FATALITY MULTIPLE VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY NIGHT ON KENTUCKY 461 IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
MOUNT VERNON, KY (July 31, 2022) – KSP is reporting that on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:41 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 461 Lake Cumberland Road in Rockcastle County. This accident resulted in one fatality. The...
Kentucky floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
The North Fork of the Kentucky River reached 20.9 feet (6.4 meters) in Whitesburg - more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) over the previous record
Elderly woman rescued from Kentucky flooding, seen in viral photo sitting in 4 feet of water
A 98-year-old woman was rescued from Kentucky flooding, and is now the subject of a viral photo showing her sitting on her bed surrounded by four feet of water.
Floyd Co. home burns down due to power outage from storms
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Floyd County home completely burned down due to a massive power outage from heavy rain and flooding. The flames have been going all Saturday morning at the corner of Cow Creek Road and Jan Davis Drive. The homeowner wasn’t home when the fire started. He – and everyone in […]
WUKY
Flood rescue efforts still underway in Eastern Kentucky, six children added to death toll
It’s all hands-on deck at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Airport outside of Hazard. The United States Army is scouring the area from the air, looking for survivors from this week’s deadly floods. The challenge is they are at times being sent to locations to search for people who are missing, but it’s hard to pinpoint an address when the homes are no longer there.
Kentucky family reunited with missing guitar following flood
PERRY COUNTY, KY (CBS Newspath) – Parts of Kentucky are underwater and extreme flooding has left many families struggling. Along with the loss of homes and family members. Most people are left without any of their possession. Even their prized ones. However, one family is tankful that a item has made it’s way back to […]
Wave 3
Local relief groups head to help Eastern Kentucky flooding recovery efforts; How you can help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most deadly and devastating flooding event in Kentucky. The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky continues to climb amid a renewed threat of more heavy rains. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms Sunday.
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
WHAS 11
Sheltered animals in eastern Kentucky moved to KHS shelters to make room for animals displaced from flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's more than just humans suffering from flooding in eastern Kentucky, and right now, the Kentucky Humane Society is stepping in to provide much needed relief. KHS has taken in over 100 shelter animals from flooded communities to give animal advocates more room to focus on...
WTVQ
Jet’s Pizza donating supplies, proceeds to flood victims in eastern KY
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jet’s Pizza is donating 10% of proceeds Sunday to help the flood victims of eastern Kentucky. From 10 A.M. until 10 P.M., all four Jet’s Pizza locations in Lexington will be giving 10% of the money from in store and online orders to the East Kentucky Dream Center.
Wave 3
Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Along with first responders helping to rescue Kentuckians from their homes, we are seeing just average people stepping up to save their neighbors. During our 4:30 newscast, we were live as a group pulled up in a boat. They went back into a neighborhood in...
WHAS 11
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for at...
spectrumnews1.com
Flood waters leave people in Jackson with nothing
JACKSON, Ky. — People in southeastern Kentucky continue their clean-up efforts from the flood waters Wednesday night. Reed Miller has called Jackson his home for years. That was until the storm came and flooded his house completely with water. “You see that bar and windows? It goes across of...
Four siblings aged between 8 and 1 drown in catastrophic Kentucky flood after being swept from mother's arms and death toll rises to 16: Gov. Beshear warns double that number are dead and hundreds of homes are destroyed
Four young siblings have drowned in Kentucky's disastrous flash floods after being swept from their mother's arms - as number of dead rises to 16 and is still expected to double. Brittany Trejo said that her four young cousins - who were aged eight, six, four, and one and a...
clayconews.com
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
