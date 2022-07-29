ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesburg, KY

Young girl, dog safe after being stranded on roof for hours during Kentucky flood

City
Whitesburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
WBKO

BGFD deploys personnel to aid in flooding search and rescue operations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Bowling Green Fire Department’s Facebook page, a team of 10 personnel were deployed Saturday morning to Breathitt County, KY. BGFD was there to help aid in search and rescue operations due to flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Officials say they are now...
Andy Beshear
WOWK 13 News

Floyd Co. home burns down due to power outage from storms

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Floyd County home completely burned down due to a massive power outage from heavy rain and flooding. The flames have been going all Saturday morning at the corner of Cow Creek Road and Jan Davis Drive. The homeowner wasn’t home when the fire started. He – and everyone in […]
WUKY

Flood rescue efforts still underway in Eastern Kentucky, six children added to death toll

It’s all hands-on deck at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Airport outside of Hazard. The United States Army is scouring the area from the air, looking for survivors from this week’s deadly floods. The challenge is they are at times being sent to locations to search for people who are missing, but it’s hard to pinpoint an address when the homes are no longer there.
WTAJ

Kentucky family reunited with missing guitar following flood

PERRY COUNTY, KY (CBS Newspath) – Parts of Kentucky are underwater and extreme flooding has left many families struggling. Along with the loss of homes and family members. Most people are left without any of their possession. Even their prized ones. However, one family is tankful that a item has made it’s way back to […]
Wave 3

Local relief groups head to help Eastern Kentucky flooding recovery efforts; How you can help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most deadly and devastating flooding event in Kentucky. The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky continues to climb amid a renewed threat of more heavy rains. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms Sunday.
WANE-TV

ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
Wave 3

Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Along with first responders helping to rescue Kentuckians from their homes, we are seeing just average people stepping up to save their neighbors. During our 4:30 newscast, we were live as a group pulled up in a boat. They went back into a neighborhood in...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WHAS 11

Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky

HINDMAN, Ky. — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for at...
spectrumnews1.com

Flood waters leave people in Jackson with nothing

JACKSON, Ky. — People in southeastern Kentucky continue their clean-up efforts from the flood waters Wednesday night. Reed Miller has called Jackson his home for years. That was until the storm came and flooded his house completely with water. “You see that bar and windows? It goes across of...
Daily Mail

Four siblings aged between 8 and 1 drown in catastrophic Kentucky flood after being swept from mother's arms and death toll rises to 16: Gov. Beshear warns double that number are dead and hundreds of homes are destroyed

Four young siblings have drowned in Kentucky's disastrous flash floods after being swept from their mother's arms - as number of dead rises to 16 and is still expected to double. Brittany Trejo said that her four young cousins - who were aged eight, six, four, and one and a...
KENTUCKY STATE

