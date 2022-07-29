Preseason Camp Preview: WR/TE

goducks.com
Heat causes one death in Umatilla County, six in Oregon
PENDLETON — State officials reported at least six people in Oregon have died from heat-related issues, including one person in Umatilla County. Of the other potential heat-related deaths the past week, three were in Multnomah County and another in Marion County. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office also is investigating the death of an elderly man who died Saturday, July 30, in his home in Clackamas County. He didn’t have a working air conditioner, according to a county press release. No other details were released.
Woman injured in stabbing
On July 29, at 10:46 p.m., Eugene Police officers and a Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a reported stabbing at Strike City Bowling, 1166 Hwy. 99 N. A woman had been stabbed by a man who fled northbound on foot. Officers searched along with a K9 but the man was not located.
After a persistent search, K9 team locates suspect
Early this morning at 1:49, July 26, an officer spotted Jordan Ryan Long getting into the passenger seat of a Toyota sedan in the 700 block of N. Danebo. The officer knew Long, age 32, had several felony warrants. When the car took off, the officer initiated a traffic stop...
Man arrested for multiple thefts after stand off
On July 25, at around 7:25 a.m., Eugene Police received a call for service from Home Depot on Seneca Road. A person, later identified as Michael Joseph Reason, age 46, was reported to have arrived in a Penske truck and was seen stealing merchandise from outside the store. The truck was reported full of property and it had also been reported at Lowes.
Man taken into custody with help of K9 presence
Sometimes just the presence of a K9 team can be effective. At 10:45 p.m. on July 29, Eugene Police officers were called to West Gate, 50 N. Danebo Avenue, for a burglary in progress. A security guard spotted a man inside the building. EPD officers, including K9 Officer Jacob Thomas and Ayk, went to the address.
Officer locates occupied stolen work truck, woman arrested
On July 21, a Les Schwab work truck was stolen at E. 16th and Patterson Street. Around 4:24 p.m., a Eugene Police officer conducting a patrol check near Hendricks Park spotted it on Floral Hill Drive. A woman, later identified as Amanda Lillian Garcia, 31, of Eugene, was driving the...
Man arrested after early morning shooting
At 2:18 a.m. on July 30, several officers on foot patrol heard shots fired in front of a local restaurant at 94 W. Broadway. There were also multiple callers to 911. The officers immediately responded to the scene and found a man had been shot and another man who was the suspect had been detained by a bystander. Officers took the suspect into custody.
