Brattleboro, VT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ibrattleboro.com

Brattleboro and VT COVID-19 Regional Dashboard Summary – August 2022

It is time for the August 2022 dashboard summary. We continue semi-regular COVID-19 dashboard numbers from the Vermont Department of Health, and MA and NH counties that surround Brattleboro, as long as they continue providing them. Scroll down the new comments for the latest. Vermont and MA have very limited...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
ibrattleboro.com

Rescue Inc Opens VEMSA – Vermont EMS Academy

Brattleboro – Rescue Inc. is proud to announce the opening of VEMSA, Vermont EMS Academy, to bring state-of-the-art emergency medical training to Southern Vermont and the surrounding region. The facility is on Route 30 in Newfane, Vermont, just minutes off I-91. VEMSA will be opening this fall with an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) and AHA (American Heart Association) classes and many other courses soon to follow.
NEWFANE, VT
Brattleboro, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Brattleboro, VT
WCAX

Retro arcade highlights changes coming to Claremont

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - An old-school arcade is the newest addition to downtown Claremont, New Hampshire. It’s one piece in a bigger puzzle to revitalize the city. Traffic is once again flowing on Pleasant Street in Claremont as the community continues to look for ways to reinvent itself. Sometimes, while you look forward, you can look back at the same time. Pac-Man is one of two dozen games in Drew Herron’s newly opened Zoltar’s Arcade on Pleasant Street. It’s got a bunch of the classics.
CLAREMONT, NH
ibrattleboro.com

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu August 1 to August 5

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu August 1 to August 5. THE BRATTLEBORO SENIOR CENTER IS NOW SERVING CONGRAGATE MEALS. PLEASE CALL (802)257-1236 AND RESERVE A SPACE FOR A SITDOWN LUNCH MONDAY THRU FRIDAY. TAKE OUT MEALS CAN BE ARRANGED BY CALLING 257-1236 BEFORE 9 AND MUST BE PICKED UP BY 11...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WMUR.com

Hiker collapses, dies on Mount Washington trail

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — A man is dead after he was found unresponsive on a Mount Washington trail on Saturday. Hikers found an unresponsive man on the Jewell Trail around 1:15 p.m. New Hampshire Fish and Game said the group started CPR right away and called for help. After...
WASHINGTON, NH
Supermarket News

Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades

Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
VERMONT STATE
Boston Globe

Precious: A ‘Lord of the Rings’-inspired enclave has hit the market in Vermont

For those tiring of the record-high home prices in Greater Boston, it may be time to explore a market far, far away. Middle Earth, perhaps?. It may be closer than you think. Tolkein fanatics don’t have to journey to a new world to get a taste of The Shire. Located at 43 North St. in Middletown Springs, Vt., this Lord of the Rings-inspired Airbnb is less than a 3.5-hour drive from Boston, an easy commute compared with the “Hobbiton” homes in New Zealand, where “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies were filmed.
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS, VT
WMUR.com

NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?

MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best subs in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best subs in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers, and they gave us their top picks. One viewer says the excellent grinders at Coronis Market taste just as great as they did 40 years ago. 4. Bill Cahill's Super Subs in Hudson. Viewers say they...
GREENVILLE, NH
News Break
Politics
westfordcat.org

Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford

WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
WESTFORD, MA
newportdispatch.com

Home burglarized, vehicle stolen in Guilford

GUILFORD — Police are investigating a burglary that took place in Guilford yesterday. A homeowner notified authorities that their residence had been burglarized in the area of Coolidge Highway at around 5:45 p.m. The home had signs of forced entry and various items were stolen. One of the stolen...
GUILFORD, VT
Boston Globe

Enjoy free admission to these New England museums in September

Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day takes place Sept. 17. Several New England museums will once again offer free admission on a single day in September, thanks to Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day. The event takes place on Sept. 17 and will bring free admission to museums...
BOSTON, MA
vermontjournal.com

Pet of the Week: Puppies and Kittens

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – If you are looking to add a dog, puppy, cat, or kitten to your home, we may have what you want. We have several dogs, cats, and kittens right now looking for loving homes and we will have puppies and more kittens after Aug. 9. To see who we have, visit www.Petfinder.com or our Facebook page. To come adopt, fill out an application on our website. We are currently open by appointment only. For more information call 802-885-3997.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Two seriously hurt in Claremont fight

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A Claremont woman has been charged with first degree aggravated assault for seriously injuring two people during an argument. Police say the confrontation happened at about 12:45 p.m. Friday near Pearl Street. They say one person was shot in the leg and another was struck in the head with a blunt object. Both victims were sent to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
CLAREMONT, NH
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for disorderly conduct, fentanyl possession in Dummerston

DUMMERSTON — A 28-year-old woman from New Hampshire was arrested following an incident in Dummerston yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a woman walking in the middle of Middle Road at around 4:00 p.m. Police say they responded to the location and identified the woman as Courtney T....
DUMMERSTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Armed suspects kidnap a man in Springfield

Springfield, VT — On Saturday morning, a group of armed suspects entered a residence on Stanley Rd. and kidnapped an adult male against his will. Vermont State Police arrived at the residence and found another adult male who had been assaulted and sustained a minor injury. Police confirmed that there were at least four armed suspects and they kidnapped the victim at gunpoint.
SPRINGFIELD, VT

