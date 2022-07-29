Crash in Homer closes road, sends six to hospital

1037qcountry.com
cnycentral.com
Central Square woman dies in Clay rollover crash
Lysander, NY — A 31-year-old woman died in an early morning car crash in Clay. According to New York State Police, Kayla M. Fitzsimmons was driving west on Verplank Road around 6:19 Saturday morning when she lost control and drove off the side of the roadway. Her 2017 Hyundai Accent struck several trees before rolling over.
Sodus Crash Sends Man to Hospital
A motorcyclist was taken to Strong Memorial after a an accident Friday in the Town of Sodus. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Wisnowski was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle driven by 16 year old Owen Moore who failed to yield at the intersection of State Route 104 and South Geneva Road. Wisnowski was taken to the hospital for chest and back pain.
Motorcyclist taken to Upstate Hospital after crash in Oswego County dies, troopers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 74-year-old man died Saturday night from injuries he sustained after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Oswego County, troopers said. Bruce W. Hinman, of Parish, was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he was in critical condition following the accident Friday night in the town of Mexico, State Police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
Traffic alert: lane of Route 31 westbound in Cicero reopened after fiery crash
Update as of 12:05: The portion of Route 31 previously closed by a crash has reopened, according to the State Department of Transportation. Cicero, N.Y. — A portion of Route 31 westbound is closed while first responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident Sunday, according to the Department of Transportation.
Man in critical condition after motorcycle and car collide in Oswego County
Update: Motorcyclist taken to Upstate Hospital after crash in Oswego County dies, troopers say. Mexico, N.Y. — A Parish man was thrown from his motorcycle Friday evening when the motorcycle and a car collided in Oswego County, troopers said. Bruce W. Hinman, 74, was driving west on Route 104...
PA Man Sent to Strong After Falling Out of UTV
One man was sent to the hospital after falling out of a UTV Friday night. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Dennis Smith of Bradford, Pennsylvania was riding in the rear of the UTV travelling on the shoulder of Lake Road in the Town of Williamson when fell out of the vehicle. Smith was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for his injuries.
Body of missing Central New York man recovered from Mohawk River
Utica, N.Y. — The body of a missing Utica man was recovered Saturday morning from the Mohawk River, police said. Musar Pwa, 42, was found by family and police at about 7 a.m., Utica Police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said. Pwa was last seen by fisherman on Wednesday night...
localsyr.com
67-year-old dies in fatal car crash in Cato Friday morning
CATO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that a 67-year-old man died in a car crash on Friday morning. Sheriffs say they responded to Slayton Road in Cato around 9:16 a.m. for a car crash. The car left the road and hit a tree, catching on fire, sheriffs added. The driver of the car, Steven Reitz, of Conquest, N.Y. died after the crash.
One Dead After Vehicle Strikes Tree, Catches Fire in Town of Cato
A Conquest man is dead after a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday in the Town of Cato. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Slayton Road, North of Hunter Road, just after 9:15a for the report of a vehicle that struck a tree which then caught on fire.
Woman burned after ottoman catches on fire in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman suffered burns to her fingers after an ottoman caught fire and she helped carry it outside Sunday afternoon, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. A man called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 12:57 p.m. to say he had just come home from the...
16-year-old in critical condition following ATV accident
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition following an ATV accident early Friday morning in the town of Aurora. East Aurora Police say two 16-year-olds were driving an ATV on trails in the woods off Behm Road when the crash happened. Officers were called to Behm Road along with the West Falls Fire Company just before 2 a.m.
New York State Man Shot With Bow & Arrow at Abandoned Country Club
In one of the more bizarre headlines so far this week, police say a man suffered wounds to his chest after a former acquaintance shot him with a compound bow and arrow. But it appears there is a lot more to this story. Authorities say the victim was staying at...
Wrong place, wrong time: Drug raid on home turns up unrelated stolen truck
Athens, Pa. — When Athens Police executed a raid on a residence near the 1200 block of Weaver Road in Bradford County on July 7, they also inadvertently discovered a stolen truck. Angela Marie Roof, 39, of Towanda, was briefly taken into custody after she was stopped from leaving a home she was visiting during a drug raid on the property. Roof was released from custody later in the night. ...
Morning fire burns 2 houses in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Sirens rang out in Elmira Heights Saturday Morning as one house caught fire, leaving another damaged. At around 5 a.m. July 30th, fire crews responded to a working structure fire at a house on 12th Street just off College Avenue in Elmira Heights. The main house on fire was in […]
WETM
Structure fire damages Elmira south side home
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A House was burned after a fire broke out in Elmira Thursday Night, July 28. According to the Elmira Fire Department, they responded to 260 Horner Str. at 10:39 p.m. on July 28, 2022. Photos of the damage show a charred exterior and missing windows....
cnyhomepage.com
UPD Identify missing man from Mohawk River
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the identity of the missing man they have been searching for in the Mohawk River since July 27th. According to police, on Wednesday, two people fishing on the Mohawk River near Leland Avenue witnessed 42-year-old Musar Pwa of Utica walk into the water, go under, and never resurface. The witnesses told police that after a few moments after not seeing the Pwa come up for air, they immediately called the Oneida County 911 Center, and tried to help, but were unable to find him.
Pedestrian hit in Fulton in critical condition, police say
Fulton, N.Y. — A pedestrian struck by a car in Fulton is in critical condition, police said on Wednesday. Ronald D. Worden III, 34, of Fulton, was hit by a car at 6:20 p.m. Sunday on West Broadway (Route 3) near West Second Street South, according to a news release from Fulton police.
Man recovering from shooting in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Geneva Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight Saturday in the area of North Street near North Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. Officers say the victim is a 23-year-old man who had been shot in his back. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the male victim was operating […]
Oswego County man brutally attacked by neighbor, found in home 2 days later, police say
Fulton, N.Y. — An 82-year-old man from Oswego County was brutally attacked by a neighbor and found two days later on the floor of his home with traumatic injuries, police said. On Saturday, officers began investigating the attack of an elderly man in his home, Fulton Police spokesman Sgt....
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police Department arrest 23-year-old accused of robbing victim during altercation
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at around 12:54 A.M., Officers were called to investigate a robbery that occurred in the 100 block W. LaFayette Avenue. During the investigation, police discovered that a 23-year-old female victim got into an altercation with a 23-year-old female suspect at the scene.
