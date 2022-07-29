Ithaca advances plans to rebuild South Albany Street Bridge

1037qcountry.com
North Meadow Street traffic delays Wednesday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Traffic delays expected tomorrow in Ithaca. Repairs at a wastewater pumping station at the intersection of North Meadow Street and West Buffalo Street will reduce traffic on North Meadow Street to one lane in the area. Motorists will not be able to make a right turn onto North Meadow from West Buffalo. Delays are expected from Elmira Road to West Court Street. The work begins at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to be finished by 1 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.
Delays expected at Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Delays likely at the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. Officials say the outbound weight scale is temporarily out of service. The facility will remain open but wait times will be affected. They ask the public to be patient with staff while the scale is out of service.
IPD official shares ‘serious concerns’ about potential encampment
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s top cop has “extremely serious concerns” about a potential homeless encampment. Acting Police Chief John Joly says building cottages for the unhoused would turn the city into Los Angeles, because an influx of people would arrive and build shacks. He says...
Cornell plans renovations at its golf course
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell’s golf course may be changing. The university is proposing to make renovations at its Robert Trent Jones Golf Course. New stormwater drainage lines would be installed, and some sand bunkers would be replaced with turf. The proposed changes must go through environmental review.
Are we in a recession?
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Inflation is at historic highs across the country. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates a handful of times already this year. It’s led people to wonder if the United States is currently in a recession. Steven Kyle is an economics professor at Cornell....
