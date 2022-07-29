Ithaca advances plans to rebuild South Albany Street Bridge

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Traffic delays expected tomorrow in Ithaca. Repairs at a wastewater pumping station at the intersection of North Meadow Street and West Buffalo Street will reduce traffic on North Meadow Street to one lane in the area. Motorists will not be able to make a right turn onto North Meadow from West Buffalo. Delays are expected from Elmira Road to West Court Street. The work begins at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to be finished by 1 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

ITHACA, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO